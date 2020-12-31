tracielouise/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a tough year thus far for investors in the gold (GLD) sector, but one sanctuary from the sector-wide carnage in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has been Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Year-to-date, the stock is now in positive territory vs. a 9% decline for the Gold Miners Index, with the outperformance likely driven by two massive guidance beats in Q1 and Q2 and an outstanding update at Detour Lake last week. Based on the recent resource update, it's possible that Detour Lake's reserve base could grow to more than 25 million ounces by 2025, making it the largest gold mine located in a Tier-1 jurisdiction among all producers globally. This resource upgrade reinforces my view that Kirkland Lake Gold is a top-5 gold producer in the sector and that it remains undervalued, and I see a fair value for the stock above US$60.00.

(Source: Company Website)

Kirkland Lake Gold released a resource update for its Detour Lake [DL] Mine last week and trounced my estimates of 9 million ounces of total resources, with the current measured & indicated resource base at DL growing to ~14.72 million ounces. Notably, this figure excludes 534,000 ounces of high-grade material at 58 North, as well as ~1.12 million ounces of inferred resources. In total, the open-pit resource base at DL now stands at 12.21 million ounces of gold in the measured & indicated [M&I] category excluding low-grade material (sub 0.50 grams per tonne gold) and 12.74 million ounces of gold after adding in 58 North. If we include low-grade material, the M&I resource base stands at 15.25 million ounces of gold, with this being completely separate from the 15.78 million-ounce reserve base that supports a 22-year mine life. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Kirkland Lake saw a massive increase in resources at Detour Main and West Detour with the inclusion of the Saddle Zone, which lies between the two pits. The M&I resource base increased to 7.1 million ounces at Detour Main, up more than 70%, while the resource at West Detour increased by more than 650% to 5.1 million ounces of gold. This has reinforced the Super-Pit potential at the DL Mine, with 185,000 meters of drilling filling in the gap between the two pits. If we add in low-grade material that will be processed at the end of the mine life, Kirkland Lake added over 10 million ounces of gold to its resource base. To focus on the most attractive material that will support the production of 750,000+ ounces per annum, we will focus mainly on the ~250 million tonnes of added material at above 0.50 grams per tonne gold (an increase of 7.55 million ounces of gold).

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Assuming a conservative 70% conversion rate on the M&I resource base between now and the 2023 reserve update, we would see the Detour Lake reserve base grow from 13.82 million ounces (ex-low grade ounces) to 21.47 million ounces of gold (ex-low grade). Even if Kirkland Lake's two bonanza grade underground mines (Fosterville & Macassa) see reserves decline from FY2020 to FY2023, this would push Kirkland Lake's total reserve base (ex-low grade ounces) to 26.39 million ounces of gold, up from 17.89 million ounces of gold currently. I have arrived at this figure based on the following math:

Detour Lake Reserves (+0.50 G/T) FY2020: 13.82 million ounces of gold

Detour Lake M&I Resource (+0.50 G/T): 12.21 million ounces of gold

70% Conversion Rate M&I Resource (+0.50 G/T): 8.55 million ounces of gold

Add Resource Base At 75% Conversion Rate At 58 North Zone: 400,000 ounces of gold

13.82 million ounce reserve base (FY2020)

(-) 1.30 million ounces of mining depletion

(+) 8.55 million ounces of gold (70% Converted M&I)

(+) 400,000 ounces of gold (75% Converted 58 North Zone)

= 21.47 million ounces of gold

(+) Fosterville Reserve 2023 Estimates: 1.55 million ounces of gold

(+) Macassa Reserve 2023 Estimates: 2.10 million ounces of gold

= 25.12 million ounces of gold company-wide

As discussed earlier, this excludes low-grade material since I am focused on the quality ounces at Detour Lake. If we include low-grade material, the total at Detour Lake would increase to ~25.2 million ounces of gold by 2023 or ~28.8 million ounces of gold company-wide. This would translate to a more than 40% increase in the reserve from ~20 million ounces of gold in the most recent reserve update. While I believe there will be a massive increase in the reserve base in the 2022 reserve update and updated Life of Mine Plan, I am choosing to use 2023 to be more conservative, assuming a 60% conversion in 2022 and 70% conversion from M&I resources to reserves in 2023.

So, what does this mean for Kirkland Lake?

(Source: Company Presentation)

The current life of mine plan at Detour Lake (pre-reserve upgrade) shows peak production of 916,000 ounces of gold in 2032 and a 22-year mine life looking out to 2042. However, there are two major drop-offs in production, both in FY2027 to FY2029 and after 2036. This reserve upgrade has very positive implications given that it suggests that the company should be able to fill in the gap between FY2027 and FY2029 when production dips to a three-year average of ~596,000 ounces while also potentially adding more than 8 years to the mine life at the back-end at a run rate of more than 775,000 ounces per annum. So, we may have just seen Detour Lake's mine plan improve from 13 years of gold production at more than 700,000 ounces per annum, and 9 years below this level, to more than 25 years of production at more than 750,000 ounces per annum based on my estimates of ~21.5 million ounces of reserves at Detour Lake by the Q1 2023 update.

(Source: Company News Release)

This would extend Detour's mine life out to nearly the year 2050 vs. the year 2042 previously, without the two large drop-offs in production due to lower grades. Some critics will note that the grade on the resource base fell from 1.10 grams per tonne gold (December 31st, 2020) to 0.80 grams per tonne gold in this update, even if the resource did increase by more than 210%. However, as I have shown, focusing solely on the highest-quality material (7.55 million ounces of gold added to the resource), this is an extremely bullish development for the mine life and the mine's NPV (5%) even if we exclude the low grades. In fact, excluding the low-grade ounces that were added to the resource base, grade dropped by barely 10%, from 4.66 million ounces of gold at 1.10 grams per tonne gold to 12.21 million ounces of gold at 0.98 grams per tonne gold.

Included in the recent update was the discussion of further resource growth based on 100,000 more meters of drilling, with Kirkland Lake's CEO Tony Makuch also sharing that they are focused on optimization work. These operational improvements that are being targeted are expected to deliver $750 million to $1.0 billion of value enhancement over the next two to five years. These initiatives include improved mill availability and throughput, improved recovery rates, automation, innovation, and site optimization. This should help the operation to maintain costs below $825/oz over its mine life, making Detour one of the most attractive gold mines globally from a production standpoint, with industry-leading costs to boot. On automation, it's possible that Kirkland Lake could look at partially autonomous haulage like Newmont (NEM) has employed at Boddington, which would translate to better productivity and cost savings.

To summarize, Kirkland Lake Gold looks to be sitting on a mine with an NPV (5%) above $6.0 billion at $1,700/oz gold and a balance sheet with nearly $1.0 billion in cash to support optimization initiatives and aggressive drilling across all its operations. Based on what I believe to be relatively conservative assumptions, Detour Lake's production profile should improve to 750,000 ounces per annum on average at costs below $810/oz with a 25-year mine life, excluding low-grade ounces at the end of the mine life. Incredibly, Kirkland Lake picked up this asset by using its expensive currency (high share price) and has bought back a significant amount of shares since the acquisition. This leaves Kirkland Lake with nearly double the production profile pre-Detour acquisition, a reserve base that's 600% larger, and with only a 27% increase in its share count (264 million shares vs. 210 million shares).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at how Detour Lake stacks up to other gold mines currently in operation globally, we can see that it currently ranks 8th among all mines I track with ~15.8 million ounces of gold. However, based on my FY2023 estimates of 25.0+ million ounces of gold reserves (including low grade), Detour would jump several ranks to become the 3rd largest gold mine in the world. If we exclude low-grade reserves, which will be processed at the end of the mine life at a lower production rate, my estimate for Detour's reserves in 2023 is 21.5 million ounces, placing it in 5th among global gold projects. Assuming a production rate of 790,000 ounces over the mine life and excluding low-grade to be processed in the later years (sub 0.50 gram per tonne material), the mine life would stand at an incredible 27 years, allowing Kirkland Lake Gold to continue production at a steady state until almost 2050, which assumes no new discoveries at Detour Lake.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It's important to note that for investors looking for jurisdictional safety and producers with the bulk of their production from Tier-1 jurisdictions, Detour Lake is one of a kind. As we can see above, the top-4 gold mines globally are all in less favorable jurisdictions (Africa, Indonesia, Russia, Papua New Guinea), while Detour Lake would become the largest gold mine in a Tier-1 jurisdiction based on my 2023 estimates (25.2 million ounces of gold). Currently, the largest gold Tier-1 gold mines in operation are Carlin in Nevada, Cadia in Australia, and Cortez in Nevada. However, it's worth noting that Carlin and Cortez are shared by Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont at a 61.5% / 38.5% split with the Nevada Gold Mines Joint Venture, so on an attributable basis to each company, Detour Lake dwarfs both of these mammoth-sized Nevada mines.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given that Kirkland Lake will be the proud owner of the 3rd largest gold mine globally and the largest in a Tier-1 jurisdiction by 2023 (per my estimates), the company's ounces should trade at a premium to the sector average, which comes in at ~$420.00/oz of reserves for the companies I currently track with over 100,000 ounces of annual production. Currently, Kirkland Lake trades above this figure at ~$493.00 at a share price of $41.00, but this excludes upside from Detour Lake, which we will see realized in the updated 2022 Life Of Mine Plan, and the 2023 updated reserve estimate, which will benefit from tighter drill spacing and further reserve conversion. Based on my estimates of ~28.85 million of gold company-wide in the Q1 2023 update, 255 million shares outstanding, and $1.5 billion in net cash, the valuation per reserve ounce plunges to ~$310.00/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Table)

It's worth noting that producers in safe jurisdictions typically trade at massive premiums to the sector average on a valuation per reserve ounce basis, evidenced by Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), which trades at ~$635.00/oz. While Agnico Eagle deserves added points vs. Kirkland Lake given that it is much more diversified (10 mines vs. 3 mines), Kirkland Lake deserves added points for its industry-leading cost profile ($800/oz vs. ~$1,000/oz) and 100% of production from Tier-1 jurisdictions vs. Agnico Eagle at closer to 92% (Creston Mascota, La India, Pinos Altos). When factoring in Kirkland Lake's higher margins and slightly better production profile, offset by inferior diversification, I don't see any reason why Kirkland Lake Gold should trade at half the valuation per ounce relative to Agnico Eagle. In fact, I would argue Kirkland Lake's fair value is $500.00/oz or higher, translating to a fair value of US$60.00 per share. The numbers in the above chart do not add up to 100.0% due to the omission of pre-production ounces in Canada (Meliadine, Amaruq).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the above chart of Kirkland Lake Gold's earnings trend, we can see that annual earnings per share are expected to decline year-over-year, but this is an aberration in the long-term trend. Besides, I don't see any reason to lose any sleep over a 1% decline in annual EPS ($3.36 vs. $3.38) after annual EPS just increased 950% over the past four years ($3.38 vs. $0.32) since FY2016. Looking ahead to FY2022 and FY2023 estimates, annual EPS is expected to hit new all-time highs in each year at $3.67 and $4.02, respectively, with the company set to return to growth in annual EPS.

(Source: SEDI Insider Filings)

Even using what I believe to be a conservative earnings multiple of 15, Kirkland Lake's fair value comes in at US$60.30 based on FY2023 estimates, translating to more than 47% upside to its 18-month target price. This assumes minimal upside in the gold price, and these estimates could be conservative if Kirkland Lake Gold continues buying back 50,000 shares per day. The above share buybacks are in Canadian Dollars, hence why they show higher prices. As of late July, Kirkland Lake had repurchased over ~3.2 million shares (1.2% of its share float) and has repurchased another ~900,000 shares in August at prices ranging from C$48.64 to C$54.77, or US$38.43 to US$43.26 at a 0.79/1.0 exchange rate.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In a sector full of companies that over-promise and under-deliver, the million-ounce gold producers are the safest bet for dividend growth and very reasonable free cash flow yields relative to other sectors. Within this group, I would argue Kirkland Lake Gold is the most attractive. This is evidenced by its ability to consistently under-promise and over-deliver over the years, with two massive beats on guidance in Q1 and Q2 2021 and an acquisition of Detour Gold that has proven to be a game-changer. Before 2019, it was difficult to buy Kirkland Lake Gold at a P/E ratio below 20. Fortunately, the market's hesitation to see the value in Detour Lake combined with the right-sizing of Fosterville has left the stock the most undervalued its been in years. So, while Kirkland Lake Gold is 27% off its lows, I continue to see an incredible value proposition at 11.2x FY2022 earnings estimates. Therefore, I would view any sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities, and I may look to add to my position on weakness.