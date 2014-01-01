Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Top Current Buys

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY24). Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 31-Aug-21.

We have reviewed Q2 CY21 results for most of the stocks in the chart; the ones pending reviews are marked with an asterisk (*).

We have ranked our Buy-rated stocks by their forecasted annualized returns. The forecasted annualized return for each stock represents the return in our base case, but the probability of the base case in each stock is different. So the higher-ranked stock does not necessarily offer the best risk/reward.

The 3 highest-ranked stocks in our list are Altice USA (ATUS), Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) and British American Tobacco (BTI), unchanged from August. We had included descriptions of the investment cases for all three in the last edition of this newsletter, and our views remain the same as then.

Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) have moved further up our list since our last newsletter, to #4 and #7 respectively (from #6 and #10), and now offers mid-teens annualized returns in our forecasts. This is the result of share price weakness in August, with Mastercard losing 10.1% and Visa losing 6.9%.

We believe the declines were connected to renewed fears about COVID-19's impact on travel-related high-margin cross-border volumes, as new variants threaten to prolong or even increase international travel restrictions. As we discussed last month, cross-border travel was the main reason that, despite volumes that were 20%+ higher than in 2019 as of the latest quarter, revenues were higher by 10% or less. Also, in contrast to Mastercard and Visa (and American Express (AXP), where shares lost 2.4%), the less travel-focused PayPal (PYPL) rose 4.8% during August:

Mastercard and Visa Share Price vs. Peers and S&P 500 (Since June 30) Source: Yahoo Finance (04-Sep-21).

The rise in PayPal's share price in August also provided evidence that the weakness in Mastercard and Visa shares were unrelated to valuation, as PayPal shares have consistently traded at much higher P/E multiples. As of month end, PayPal shares were trading at 75.5x CY20 EPS compared to Mastercard's 53.6x and Visa's 45.3x (adjusted for buybacks).

We remain confident that Mastercard's and Visa's earnings power is only temporarily hindered and would bounce back dramatically when travel restrictions are completely lifted eventually. In the meantime, Visa August data showed relatively stable volume trends, with U.S. volume at 130% of 2019 levels (slightly worse than July when it was 133%), non-U.S. volume having "increased" (as a percentage of 2019 level) from July, and cross-border volume (ex. intra-Europe) at 85% of 2019 levels (from 81% in July):

Visa Volume by Category, Indexed to 2019 (July and August, 2021) Source: Visa 8-K filing (03-Sep-21).

We believe renewed fears about COVID also caused the share price declines in Unilever (UL) and Raytheon (RTX), moving the two names up to #5 and #10 respectively in our list (from #8 and #15 last month).

Unilever shares now offer a 16% annualized return by June 2024 in our Upside Case forecasts (11% in our Base Case forecasts). The share price (in London) had fallen by 7.2% (in GBP) since mid-July. As we explained in our initiation, the group has been a net loser during the pandemic, mainly due to its 60% exposure (by sales) to Emerging Markets, whose economies and currencies have both been more affected. It has also been suffering from inflation headwinds, as price rises tend to be slower than cost increases.

We believe Unilever's EPS growth will recover to mid-to-high single digits eventually, from the passing of macro headwinds, the strength of its core brands, and from improvements in innovation, marketing and portfolio. These would also facilitate an upward re-rating (in its historic P/E) from the present 19.0x to 20-22x. Unilever has a good long-term record in growing its EPS and dividend, the latter currently representing a Dividend Yield of 3.7%.

Unilever EPS and Dividend Paid (2014-20) Source: Unilever results releases.

Raytheon shares now offer a 14% annualized return by 2024 year-end in our forecasts, having underperformed the wider market in both July and August. With its pre-COVID earnings split roughly 50/50 between aerospace and defense segments, its shares offer an attractive way to benefit from the eventual post-pandemic rebound in air travel that also has limited downside. Relative to the mid-point of 2021 guidance, which assumes a continuing impact from COVID-19 and thus only $5.25bn of Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), shares are trading at a 21.7x P/E and a 4.1% FCF Yield. We believe Raytheon's FCF will grow to more than $9bn by 2024, which even on a conservative 5.5% FCF Yield implies a share price of $115 (compared to $85 at the end of August); dividends, currently representing a 2.4% yield, would bring the total return to approx. 50% (14% annualized) by 2024 year-end:

Raytheon Free Cash Flow - Historic & Forecasted Source: RTX company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

PayPal shares now offer a 15% annualized return by 2024 year-end in our Upside Case forecasts (4% in the Downside Case), which places it at #8 in our list. The share price fell by more than 10% in three trading days following Q2 results in July, and have only partially recovered.

The main negative in the results was a faster-than-expected loss of eBay (EBAY) volumes during the quarter, which also caused management to cut their full-year EBIT margin and FCF outlook. However, eBay represents only a one-off and limited issue - volume loss there is expected to be "essentially 100% complete" during Q3, and eBay would be just "around 3%" of PayPal revenues by year-end. Indeed, full-year 2021 volume, revenue and EPS outlook were left unchanged, as the non-eBay parts of the business were growing faster than expected, with Merchant Services Total Payment Volume ("TPV") up 48% and P2P TPV (including Venmo) up 41% year-on-year in Q2:

PayPal TPV by Source (Q2 2021) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q2 2021), Librarian Capital estimates.

With its continuing progress in building an integrated ecosystem, including in new areas like in-store purchases, P2P and B2C payments, consumer rewards and Buy Now Pay Later, PayPal will be one of the key long-term winners in Payments in our view. Our Upside Case forecasts assume a 2020-24 EPS CAGR of 21% (roughly in line with management targets) and an exit P/E of 55x, and this would give a 15% annualized return by 2024 year-end; our Downside Case forecasts assume a 5 ppt lower EPS growth and a P/E of 45x, and even this would give a 4% annualized return - an attractive risk/reward.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) is another stock that has been affected by renewed COVID fears, and the price of its preferred shares fell by 4.0% in July and 3.2% in August. Our updated forecasts show a 14% annualized return by 2024 year-end, placing it #9 in our list. While Henkel EBIT is roughly 50/50 split between consumer (home & laundry and beauty) and industrial (adhesives), the investment case is similar to Unilever's in consisting of a macro recovery, operational improvements and upward re-rating. Henkel's consumer businesses are arguably weaker than Unilever's, face many of the same challenges and have been restructuring since the start of 2020; the adhesives franchise is strong but has been even more affected by COVID-19.

Henkel Adjusted EBIT by Segment (2015-20) Source: Henkel company filings.

As of month-end, Henkel's preferred shares were trading at a 19.4x P/E and a 2.2% dividend yield. A return to mid-single-digit EPS growth and a re-rating upwards to a 22.5x P/E, together with dividends, would give a total return of 53% (14% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Notable Price Moves

The August performances of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below:

August was in general a good month for our Buy-rated stocks, with many gaining by 5% or more (including dividends), including Charter (CHTR) (9.8%), Bank of America (BAC) (8.6%) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) (7.6%). We have discussed some of the exceptions like Mastercard and Visa as buying opportunities above, while the 10.7% fall in Altice USA (ATUS) was covered in last month's edition of this newsletter.

Within our Neutral-rated coverage, Insurtech stocks Metromile (MILE) and Root (ROOT) both continued their downward slides, also discussed last month.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) (Buy-rated) lost 9.9% (in EUR) during August, likely due to the new Chinese government campaign for "common prosperity", which is seen by investors to threaten luxury sales. (Rémy had previously provided a strong Q2 CY21 update in July, with sales rising to 37% above 2019 levels, and there have been no material company-specific news since). Spirits peers Diageo (DEO) (Buy-rated) and Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) (Neutral-rated), which were less dependent on China, saw smaller declines of 2.1% and 4.4% respectively (in local currencies).

We are pleased with the results of our investment process year-to-date, though we expect more volatility in H2, especially around Q3 results, which will have a more difficult prior-year comparable than Q2 and will also see the fading of some COVID-related benefits.

