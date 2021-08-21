The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves are found among small cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels.
The challenge with the Top Dividend & Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.
Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model not including large % dividends from all stocks:
The 1-year return of the September 2020 portfolio delivered +42.7% annual gains (not including dividends). Readers are free to buy/hold for the one-year measurement period of each portfolio, hold longer, or update your Growth & Dividend portfolios with newer selections. The list of top performing MDA Growth & Dividend stocks is in the table near the end of the article.
Each monthly selection portfolio consists of 5 stocks above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and a minimum 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique mega cap segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.
Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for September
(StockRover)
Dividend Calendar
(StockRover)
The factors shown above are not necessarily selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend algorithms for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives and reports are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.
(Source: FinViz)
(Source: StockRover)
(Source: StockRover)
|Aug-30-21 08:09AM
|4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling Benzinga
|Aug-25-21 10:13PM
|India's Delhivery Plans $1 Billion IPO Filing in October Bloomberg
|Aug-25-21 01:49PM
|Top Financial Stocks for September 2021 Investopedia
|Aug-24-21 08:00AM
|Two Six Technologies Acquires Trusted Concepts Inc. GlobeNewswire
|Aug-23-21 03:03PM
|Trump-Backed Governor Candidate Walks a MAGA Tightrope in Virginia Bloomberg
|Aug-17-21 10:45AM
|Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware Bloomberg
|Aug-17-21 04:00AM
|This Small-Cap Is Changing Its Tax Status. That's an Opportunity for Investors. Barrons.com
(Source: FinViz)
The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
Source: Company resources
(Source: FinViz)
(Source: StockRover)
(Source: StockRover)
|Aug-27-21 04:13PM
|Boston Omaha and Latch: 2 Small Caps Worth a Look Motley Fool
|Aug-21-21 06:41AM
|This $45 Billion Merger Could Create an Interesting REIT Investment Opportunity Motley Fool
(Source: FinViz)
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc.
Source: Company resources
The two additional samples below are among the strongest selections across prior portfolios with continued strong conditions and dividends for high total returns. It's common that each set of monthly portfolio selections have a different sector composition and growth story based on events at that time.
For example, the March dividend portfolio was heavily weighted toward financials, while the February selections were primarily consumer defensive/food production stocks. A recent shift toward technology stocks is likely to benefit the following prior selections throughout the year.
(Source: StockRover)
Infosys Limited - daily chart
United Microelectronics Corporation - daily chart
This section is a brief review of strong prior selections that have delivered on the long term growth forecast YTD. These prior portfolios are available in the list of published articles and complete stock selections are available in the members' area. From the start of the year across all the long term Growth & Dividend MDA selections, the following stocks have significantly outperformed on price alone, not including dividends.
The 2020 Year End Report Card for the Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks is available here: V&M Top Growth & Dividend MDA Breakouts: 2020 Year End Report Card
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Price
|Return from Selection
|(UMC)
|United Microelectronics Corp.
|12.50
|160.96%
|(INFY)
|Infosys Ltd. ADR
|24.03
|160.35%
|(KLAC)
|KLA Corp.
|341.75
|137.76%
|(TSM)
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
|123.97
|130.26%
|(GRMN)
|Garmin Ltd.
|176.11
|116.99%
|(BLK)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|937.28
|113.03%
|(AMP)
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|272.35
|94.44%
|(TROW)
|T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
|218.57
|89.03%
|(LLY)
|Eli Lilly And Co.
|259.53
|87.09%
|(CNHI)
|CNH Industrial NV
|16.61
|75.21%
*Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model do not include large dividends from each stock:
These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent long-term total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models used in the small cap weekly breakout selections.
These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.
All the very best to you!!
JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS
If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 1,400+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts
See what members are saying now - Click HERE
This article was written by
Welcome! I am a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. I'm the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts.
***
I'm JD Henning, the founder of Value & Momentum Breakouts. I've spent decades studying how to get better returns in the market. I've earned degrees researching markets, and even more importantly, I've spent the time myself as a trader and investor. I am one of those unusual multi-millionaire, PhD's in finance, former Coast Guard officer with a bunch of certifications ranging from anti-money laundering specialist, investment adviser, to fraud examiner... who genuinely enjoys helping others do well in the markets. I'm bringing the fruits of my experience and research to this service. I am highly accessible to members to answer questions and give guidance.
***
It's been quite the start of the year for investors. My guess is, after a decade of good times in the market, you’re here looking for some guidance in how to navigate these volatile markets and the uncertainty of the coronavirus and inflationary conditions. You’re in the right place. For the past 5 years I’ve made my trading systems public and helped hundreds of my subscribers navigate and profit from every market downturn and breakout - including the coronavirus crash last year.
***
Value & Momentum Breakouts doesn't stop with the Momentum Gauges® and the Bull/Bear ETF strategy. The service is designed for investors who appreciate having easy access to quick picks from many top quantitative financial models across different types of investing strategies. Portfolios and selections cover all types of investments:
***
Commodity and Volatility fund trading
Cryptocurrency chart analysis
Long term high-dividend growth stocks
Short term high-frequency breakout stocks
Forensic analysis value stocks
Value enhanced long term growth picks
ETF sector and bull/bear combination trades
Dow mega cap breakout picks
Sector and Index Momentum Gauges® for market timing
***
I share my expertise by generating frequent Value & Momentum Breakout stock portfolios from the different financial algorithms across peer-reviewed financial literature. The best selection of stocks from these algorithms are applied to the Premium Portfolio, beating the S&P 500 for the 3rd straight year in a row with average annual gains of 32.98% through 2020.
***
Try a 2-Week FREE trial and see all the value for yourself.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNGU, SPXL, REMX, LABU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I continue to follow the Market Momentum Gauge® and Sector Momentum Gauge® signals. I adjust my exposure ahead of weekends and holidays to minimize the risk from these high volatility 3x funds that may not be appropriate investments for your portfolio. Readers are highly encouraged to consider your own optimal asset allocation strategies to diversify risks and enhance returns.