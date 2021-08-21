Kerrick/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves are found among small cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels.

The challenge with the Top Dividend & Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model not including large % dividends from all stocks:

The 1-year return of the September 2020 portfolio delivered +42.7% annual gains (not including dividends). Readers are free to buy/hold for the one-year measurement period of each portfolio, hold longer, or update your Growth & Dividend portfolios with newer selections. The list of top performing MDA Growth & Dividend stocks is in the table near the end of the article.

Each monthly selection portfolio consists of 5 stocks above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and a minimum 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique mega cap segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For September 2021

Carlyle Group (CG)

VICI Properties (VICI)

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for September

Dividend Calendar

The factors shown above are not necessarily selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend algorithms for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives and reports are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc.

2 Additional Top Stocks from Prior Portfolios

The two additional samples below are among the strongest selections across prior portfolios with continued strong conditions and dividends for high total returns. It's common that each set of monthly portfolio selections have a different sector composition and growth story based on events at that time.

For example, the March dividend portfolio was heavily weighted toward financials, while the February selections were primarily consumer defensive/food production stocks. A recent shift toward technology stocks is likely to benefit the following prior selections throughout the year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) is up +160.4% from the May 2020 portfolio in strong setup for continued growth in the technology industry.

is up +160.4% from the May 2020 portfolio in strong setup for continued growth in the technology industry. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is up +161% from the October 2020 portfolio in strong semiconductor breakout conditions again.

Infosys Limited - daily chart

United Microelectronics Corporation - daily chart

Prior Long-Term Gainers to Consider

This section is a brief review of strong prior selections that have delivered on the long term growth forecast YTD. These prior portfolios are available in the list of published articles and complete stock selections are available in the members' area. From the start of the year across all the long term Growth & Dividend MDA selections, the following stocks have significantly outperformed on price alone, not including dividends.

The 2020 Year End Report Card for the Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks is available here: V&M Top Growth & Dividend MDA Breakouts: 2020 Year End Report Card

Symbol Company Name Price Return from Selection (UMC) United Microelectronics Corp. 12.50 160.96% (INFY) Infosys Ltd. ADR 24.03 160.35% (KLAC) KLA Corp. 341.75 137.76% (TSM) Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. 123.97 130.26% (GRMN) Garmin Ltd. 176.11 116.99% (BLK) BlackRock, Inc. 937.28 113.03% (AMP) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 272.35 94.44% (TROW) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 218.57 89.03% (LLY) Eli Lilly And Co. 259.53 87.09% (CNHI) CNH Industrial NV 16.61 75.21%

*Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model do not include large dividends from each stock:

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent long-term total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models used in the small cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS