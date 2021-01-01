peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

On the weekends I take a longer look at the economy and markets.

All charts edged in blue with the word FRED in the upper left-hand corner are from the St. Louis Fred's system.

All stock charts are from the Stockcharts.com website.

This week, the big news was Friday's jobs report. The consensus estimates were for gains far more than the 235,000 reported on Friday.

Before looking at the details, a few points are in order. First, this is one report; don't put too much emphasis on it. Second, revisions are standard as more data becomes available. For example, this is from the latest report:

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for June was revised up by 24,000, from +938,000 to +962,000, and the change for July was revised up by 110,000, from +943,000 to +1,053,000. With these revisions, employment in June and July combined is 134,000 higher than previously reported.

Third, the latest report is out-of-step is with the last 12 months of data:

The above chart shows the total monthly gains in establishment jobs. The pace of growth was slow last winter. There was also an outlier report in April. But generally, the trend has been higher.

Now, let's take a look at the data, starting with the household data:

Starting in the top panel, the civilian noninstitutional population rose 142,000 while the civilian labor force increased 190,000. This explains while the labor force participation rate was stagnant this month. However, the number of employed people advanced 509,000 -- a solid increase that was near twice the establishment survey's pace.

The bottom two sections show that most unemployment rates have declined, save for the rate for teenagers and African-Americans.

Here are a few charts of the data from above:

Both unemployment rates -- U3 (in blue) and the broader U6 (in red) -- continue to decline. The labor force participation rate (left) has only regained about half its losses. The fact that it is having difficulty making additional progress indicates there are structural issues keeping people on the sidelines. The employment/population ratio, in contrast, continues to improve.

Now let's turn to the establishment survey: Click for a larger image

There's little meaningful change in the number of goods-producing jobs created. The big drop came in the service-sector number. And there, the primary decline is in the number of new leisure and hospitality jobs. Total new positions were 397,000 and 415,000 in June and July, respectively. That number was 0 in the latest report. Had the number been 400,000 (near the average of the last two months) the headline number would have been 635,000. This would have still been below consensus estimates but far more agreeable.

While the report does not offer a reason for the decline, the rise of Covid cases is probably hurting consumer-facing business in the hospitality business. This is especially obvious when we factor in the mild contraction in retail sales jobs.

As I noted above, there isn't a reason to be concerned just yet. The remainder of the economic data is very positive (see here and here). And this is only one report. But, if we assume that the weakness is largely caused by rising virus cases, then we should be braced for at least one more month of weak data.

As we (hopefully) leave the summer doldrums behind, let's assess the markets by looking at the YTD performance. From Stockcharts.com

Micro-caps are still the big winner. But larger-caps are now in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position, which has pushed other small-caps down the list. The long-end of the treasury market is still off.

Let's do the same thing for sectors:

First, note that all sectors are in the green -- the only difference is the degree of their current rally. Let's start at the bottom. Utilities and staples -- two defensive sectors -- are at the bottom, indicating the market is in a risk-on mode. Industrials and basic materials -- which had done well earlier in the year -- have moved down the list a bit. Two sectors key to the QQQ (tech and communication services) are now 4th and 5th. At the top are real estate (where income is a clear attraction) and energy (which cratered last year).

Finally, let's take a look at 1-year charts of the major index-tracking ETF:

All stock charts are from the Stockcharts.com website.



The overall trend is clear: small-caps (top row, three on the right) are still moving sideways while larger caps are moving higher.

No one wants to hear bad news, which is why Friday's job miss was so disappointing. But the bulk of the data is very positive. At this point, there is no reason to worry.