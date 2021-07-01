Sonsedska/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

Yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks more easily understood. These Kiplinger-reported "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" are detailed in two articles: European Dividend Aristocrats: 39 Top-Flight International Dividend Stocks, by Lisa Springer, April 8 2021, and 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021, by Dan Burrows, May 26, 2021.

Here is the September 9 data from YCharts for 102 dividend-paying stocks in this recent Kiplinger-documented collection.

The following 13 realize the dogcatcher ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Dogcatcher Ideal World Dogs for September

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13% To 94.39% Net-Gains For Ten Top Dividend Stocks On Earth To September 2022

Five of these ten "top dividend stocks on earth" by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these September dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices by analysts, as reported by YCharts, generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades thus projected to September 3, 2022 were:

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $943.78 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% under the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) was projected to net $446.12, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $302.56, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% over the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $270.05 based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $265.36 based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% greater than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) was projected to net $231.41, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 48% greater than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc (T) netted $228.78 based on the median of estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% less than the market as a whole.

Unilever PLC (UL) was projected to net $178.01 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $155.58, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% less than the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) was projected to net $130.03 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.52% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 9% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By September Target Gains

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By September Yields

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By Yield

Top ten Dividend Stocks on Earth 9/3/21 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one of two from utilities, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [1]. The other utility placed ninth, Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCPK:RDEIY) [9].

Second, sixth, and seventh places went to three financial services entities, M&G plc (OTCPK:MGPUF) [2], Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREY) [6], and Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNF)[7].

Two consumer defensive representatives, placed third and fourth, Imperial Brands PLC [3], and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [4].

The lone communications services representative placed fifth, AT&T Inc. [5]. Finally, two from the energy sector placed eighth and tenth, Exxon Mobil Corp [8], and Chevron Corp [10], to complete the top dividend ten on earth by yield as of September 3.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Dividend Stocks On Earth Showed 10.5% to 86.75% August Price Upsides While (31) Four Lowly Down-siders Dropped 1.57% to 4.67%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 4.05% Disadvantage For 5 Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Top Dividend Stocks On Earth As Of September 3, 2022

Ten top dividend dogs on earth were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, ten "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" screened 9/2/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Stocks On Earth (32) Delivering 24.05% Vs. (33) 25.06% Net Gains by All Ten As Of September, 2022

$5000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.05% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Imperial Brands PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 94.38%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield "Top Dividend Stocks On Earth" as of September 3 were: M&G PLC; Legal & General Group PLC; Red Electrica Corporacion SA; Enagas SA; Imperial Brands PLC, with prices ranging from $2.89 to $21.96.

Five higher-priced "Top Dividend Stocks On Earth" as of August 2 were: Swiss Re AG; AT&T Inc; British American Tobacco p.l.c.; Exxon Mobil Corp; Chevron Corp, whose prices ranged from $22.71 to $97.49.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

102 Top Dividend Stocks On Earth by Author

(Two listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

(Notice the three missing listings in the European Aristocrats.) Those will be researched and reported in place next month.

The following 13 realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Dogcatcher Ideal Top Dividend Dogs on Earth for September

Current VS Fair Priced Top Ten for September

Since nine of the top ten Dividend Stocks on Earth shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those nine plus one at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The bottom chart logs the comparisons between current and fair prices in dollars and percentages.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.