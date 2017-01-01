Johnce/E+ via Getty Images

Tutor Perini (NYSE:NYSE:TPC) came across a screen we ran where the objective was to find companies with attractive valuations and were also trading a profit. As we can see from the technical chart below, shares printed a long-term double top in February of 2017 above $30 a share, subsequently crashed in the coronavirus led panic in the beginning of 2020 and since then have recovered to approximately the $14 level. Suffice it to say, those 2017 highs are what we deem major overhead resistance on the long-term chart. Since this level is well above what shares are trading, then there is certainly opportunity here if indeed the fundamentals for the engineering firm are bullish.

However, on the other side of the argument, (and long-term investors will know this all too well), the current share-price is trading at levels we witnessed back in 2005. Furthermore, given the absence of a strong dividend, investors who have remained long since then have basically nothing to show for their investments. We acknowledge the fact that the longer stocks consolidate, the more potential upside at stake, but this will be of no consolation to long-time holders.

With respect to momentum and trying to ascertain price direction, there is a lot to like here. EBITDA rose by 44% over the past 12 months and free cash-flow is expected to grow by 40% this year on a share basis. These growth numbers easily outperform competitors in this sector and are also well ahead of the averages TPC has reported over the past decade or so.

The civil segment is driving the company's profitability at present as we see below, and management sees this trend continuing going forward. In the recent second quarter numbers for example, we saw a nice uptick in operating income despite the drop-off in top-line sales. This higher margin trend bodes well for future profitability. In fact, a robust marketplace in this segment along with higher margins and fewer competitors in the civil space leads us to believe that backlog numbers will turn around quickly to the upside, especially if markets do not become constrained once more by stricter lockdown measures.

We state this because of how bidding activity has changed in recent quarters. Bidding for new contracts is up both in volume but also in price-tag which obviously are encouraging trends from a projected earnings standpoint. One just has to see what is coming down the track here with respect to deals which have not been booked yet. For a start, you have the LAX Airport Metro Connector & Missouri River Bridge which will go into Q3 numbers but the real potential in our opinion with TPC is the grand sized projects which have not been awarded yet such as the Portal Bridge in New Jersey as well as the $4 billion JFK Terminal project.

Suffice it to say, the approximate $2 estimate in earnings for fiscal 2021 seems a bit light, especially if more stimuli come from the government in the form of a generous infrastructure bill. Furthermore, the company's balance sheet does not look like it will adversely impair operations any time soon. At the end of the recent second quarter, $933 million of long-term debt was reported along with $37 million of short-term debt. This debt load looks manageable when we consider that there remains over $1.6 billion of equity on the balance sheet and all convertible notes have been fully repaid. Therefore, we expect the interest coverage ratio to keep on increasing from this point, which will also become a nice tailwind for sustained earnings growth in the long run.

This brings us to TPC's valuation, which remains at ultra-low levels. Even though the forward earnings multiple is trading at just over 6, shares are trading with a book multiple of 0.44 and a sales multiple of 0.14. When both a company's assets and sales are trading on the cheap, it improves the company's prospects enough that sustained growth can follow. Suffice it to say, we would expect some type of reversion to the mean event here with respect to TPC's valuation as its equity in particular looks heavily undervalued compared to the sector in general.

Therefore, to sum up, we see strong upside in Tutor Perini at present due to the company's valuation along with market conditions, which are pointing to a significantly higher order book. The play here in our opinion is to remain long until at least shares reach the upper end of the consolidation zone referred to earlier. Market conditions need to meaningfully co-operate here for the company's potential to be realized. We look forward to continued coverage.