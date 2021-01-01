MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Kings

The Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have all paid and increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. There are multiple lists of dividend kings on the internet, some that include more than 32 companies. I have chosen to use the list provided by Suredividend.com because they offered a very good explanation for why certain companies should not be included such as Target or Illinois Tool Works. You can check out the list using this link.

The dividend king list on Suredividend.com was updated on September 2nd and remains unchanged from the prior month.

The 32 companies on the list span 9 unique sectors, offer an average dividend yield of 2.32% and have an average 5 year dividend growth history of 6.43%. Even though all 32 of these companies share the status of an elite dividend stock not all will offer great returns going forward. So how can an investor identify the dividend kings that have a higher chance of offering better returns?

In my prior article I shared a method for selecting the dividend kings that present the best opportunity for better than average future returns. The method leverages a long-term pattern of correlation between share price appreciation and long-term earnings growth. The pattern is more evident when applied to a group of stocks and measured over a longer time period. While this method may not work for all stocks, it can help identify a group of stocks that collectively can outperform a universe of stocks.

First let me explain in more detail how and why this strategy may work and then I'll share the real results.

EPS Growth Combined with Valuation

Forecasted EPS Growth rates are a useful indicator of future returns but this factor can be strengthened when combined with the current valuation of a given stock. My preferred method of valuation for dividend stocks is dividend yield theory. The premise is simple, if the current dividend yield exceeds the trailing dividend yield a stock is considered to be potentially undervalued and vice versa.

I have decided to test this theory on the dividend king universe of stocks going forward. Each month I will select roughly the top quarter of dividend kings, 8 companies, that present the best forecasted EPS Growth rate combined with current valuation. I will be using analyst forecasted 5 year EPS Growth rates from Finviz.com. Current valuation will be computed using current and trailing dividend yields obtained from Seekingalpha.com. I will assume that a given stock can return to fair valuation within a 5 year period that aligns with the forecasted EPS Growth rate. Potentially undervalued stocks will be awarded a boost to their forecasted EPS Growth rate equivalent to the annualized rate of return necessary to bring the share price back to fair value within the 5 year period. Overvalued stocks will be penalized using the same principal in reverse.

Past Performance

The table below shows the return of the chosen stocks using this methodology for the months of July and August.

DIVIDEND KING JULY 21 AUGUST 21 ABM 4.83% 6.52% CWT 12.86% 1.75% FUL 1.86% 4.57% HRL -1.81% LOW -0.25% 5.81% PH 1.60% -4.60% SJW 8.89% SWK -1.92% SYY -3.98% 7.35% TR 1.42% COMBINED RETURN 3.40% 2.21%

5 out of the 8 chosen dividend kings had a positive return during August, and collectively all 8 stocks returned 2.21%. Given that the average return of all the dividend kings in August was 0.83% our 8 best dividend kings had another solid month. Over the two month period the 8 best dividend kings based on EPS Growth and valuation have a total return of 5.46% that is more than double the average dividend king return of 2.56% for the same period. Two months is still a short period of time and it clearly doesn't prove much, but I believe this method will offer above average returns over a longer period of time against the dividend king universe of stocks.

8 Best Dividend Kings For September

Since this method relies on two factors that are constantly changing it is likely that we will experience a high turnover rate with this strategy. I have updated the analyst expected future earnings growth rates for all the dividend kings and applied the necessary valuation adjustments. Here are the 8 dividend kings with the best expected future growth rates for September.

DIVIDEND KING EXPECTED GROWTH RATE SYSCO 54.24% LOWE'S 16.03% H.B. FULLER 14.81% STANLEY BLACK AND DECKER 13.12% ABM INDUSTRIES 12.04% NORDSON 12.01% HORMEL 11.75% TOOTSIE ROLL 10.13% AVERAGE GROWTH RATE 18.02%

There are two changes to the list. California Water Service (CWT) and Parker-Hannifin (PH) fall off and are replaced by Nordson (NDSN) and Tootsie Roll (TR). California Water Service after two months of strong returns finally sees its expected growth rate shrink enough to fall below the top 8 dividend kings. I think we can expect to see at least one change each month with this strategy. Especially if a chosen stock experiences a strong return during a given month because it's future expected growth should decline as a result.

In addition to tracking the returns for the 8 best dividend kings each month I will also track how a buy-and-hold portfolio will perform for this stock selection method.

Jul 21 Aug 21 Total EPS + Value 3.40% 1.99% 5.46% Dividend Kings 1.71% 0.83% 2.56%

The buy and hold portfolio for this strategy returned 1.99% in August underperforming the individual strategy return by 22 basis points. The underperformance was driven by a very poor return for Tootsie Roll during August that is included in the buy and hold portfolio. Even though this investing method underperformed the individual strategy during August it still offered more than double the return of all the dividend kings.

A buy and hold approach is a much easier and tax friendly investing approach to adopt. Unless a portfolio is held in a tax-free or tax-deferred account the impact of taxes as a result of moving in and out of positions each month would significantly impact total returns.

Performance For All Dividend Kings In 2021

All 32 dividend kings are up 17.08% year to date through August. 14 dividend kings are outpacing the dividend king universe of stocks this year and driving the strong return. The remaining 18 dividend kings are all trailing the dividend king universe return.

Best 3 Dividend Kings in 2021:

Worst 3 Dividend Kings in 2021:

Best 5 Dividend Kings in August:

Three of the top five performing dividend kings in August were included in my best 8 dividend kings for the month. I hope this trend will continue going forward.

Summary

I believe that targeting the 8 best dividend kings with the highest forecasted growth rate based on EPS Growth forecasts and reversion to fair value will offer excess returns over the dividend king universe of stocks. It may take time to fully see the results, an ideal evaluation period will be 5 years. For some investors that is a long period of time and I encourage all of you to do further due diligence on any of the companies I mentioned prior to investing.