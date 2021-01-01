Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

My last article analyzed the long-term prospects of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). A cost of capital analysis was used to show that the business sustainably earns a healthy return on capital invested, demonstrating its long-term profitability and stable moat. And the thesis was that it was an investment that provides excellent return potential with little downside.

This article describes an alternative valuation method based on book value (“BV”) and dividend to value well-established businesses as an asset plus income purchase. The method is based on a multiple of BV plus 10x dividend to estimate the investment value of a stock. The method relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. In investing, I always prefer the use of a few data points that are reliable than many data points that are less reliable. The valuation method essentially approaches the valuation of stock as a 10-year bond (or an equity bond). The value of a bond should be the sum of its face value plus the coupon payments. And in this method, the BV is taken to be face value, and the dividend taken to be the coupons. The best stock investment should be like a bond.

This method applies to many types of stocks as to be elaborated later. But it is especially intuitive to REIT stocks. If you think like a long-term business owner (instead of a stock trader), then investing in REIT is nothing more than buying a piece of real estate property to collect rent. So, the investment value consists of two parts: the value of the property itself and the future rent. This valuation method approximates the first part by the BV and the second part by 10x dividend.

The rest of this article details the application of this method on Omega Healthcare Investors. And the results suggest that it is fairly valued at its current price. Given the quality of the business and today’s overall expensive market, it is a good investment opportunity for a range of investing styles.

The businesses - overview and recap

Most of the detailed operation, profitability, and valuation information of the stock has been provided in my earlier article and won't be repeated here. This section provides a very brief recap of my last article to facilitate the new discussions. Omega Healthcare Investors invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. It is the country's largest skilled nursing facility ("SNF") focused REIT. It holds a portfolio of properties that are both diversified in terms of geography and also in terms of tenant base exposure. The assets span all regions within the US as well as in the UK.

Besides its diversified portfolio of properties, OHI also enjoys a long-term secular support as our population ages and lives longer. Particularly, the aging baby boomers are expected to drive a multi-decade increase in demand for SNFs. For example, the portion of adults 65+ in our population is projected to increase by 44% in the next 20 years. Such secular tailwind should help to increase occupancy and improve operator profitability, ultimately leading to better rent coverage for OHI.

Also, most of OHI’s leases are long-term triple-net master leases with cross collateralization provisions. As a result, Omega receives fixed rent payment from tenants, with annual escalators. And the expenses are generally the operator’s responsibility (insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures).

Source: OHI Investor Presentation

The Asset + Income Valuation approach

The method calculates the investment value ("IV") of a stock based on the following formula:

IV = M x BV + 10 x dividend

where M is a multiplier for the BV. This valuation method essentially values a mature stock like a 10-year bond if you consider the BV as the face value of the bond and the dividend as the coupon payment. This method offers the advantage of valuation anchored in the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of uncertainty: BV and dividend. The multiplier, M, is a factor to adjust for the return on equity (“ROE”) variation among different businesses. Most of the time, I will just use 1.

But, in general, M is equal to (ROE/a benchmark ROE)^2. The idea is that, if a given business is earning an ROE that is above a benchmark (some kind of average, e.g., the ROE of the S&P 500, the average ROE in its industry sector, or the cost of capital), then its BV should be valued more, and M will be larger than 1 in this case. Vice versa, if a given business is earning an ROE that is below a benchmark, then its BV should be valued less, and M will be smaller than 1 in this case.

In the case of OHI, because it’s such a well-established and large-cap business, I will just use 7.5% as the benchmark ROE, essentially the average ROE of the broader market represented by S&P 500. Note that 7.5% also happens to be close to the cost of capital for OHI (which is 7.7% on average as detailed in my earlier article). As to be detailed later, OHI’s ROE in recent years has been on average 5.9%. Therefore, for OHI, M = (5.9%/7.5%)^2 = 0.62. This means that OHI’s BV is worth about 0.62x lower than the average, because OHI is able to earn about 21% lower profit on every $1 of its BV than the average.

With the above understanding, the following chart shows the results of this method applied to OHI. As can be seen, it captured the market price very nicely. As seen from this chart, when the market price fluctuates below the IV, it presents good entry opportunities followed by handsome total returns - though you do have to be able to stomach the short-term volatility.

Also seen, the current IV, based on the forward BV and dividend, is about $33. And at a price of $34, the stock represents a quality business for sale at an attractive price under today’s overall expensive market.

Source: author based on data from Yahoo Finance

Warning and clarification

Here, a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that is selling below its IV. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the IV valuation is mainly to avoid the type B risk after the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt’s little book, entitled “The Little Book That Still Beats the Market”, probably is the best starting point on this general philosophy.

I also did not invent the M x BV + 10 x Dividend formula. Others have thought about it before. For example, Thomas Au’s book entitled “A Modern Approach to Graham and Dodd Investing” gave an excellent treatment on this topic. The main advantages of this approach are:

1. it relies on the two most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity. Many times, a few members with good certainty are much better than a bunch of numbers subject to ambiguous interpretation.

2. It is more of end result-driven approach. If a business is doing a good job making money and allocating capitals, then it should be reflected in either an increase book value, or a growing dividend, or both. Otherwise, something must be missing.

Source: author

Further rationale of the method applied to OHI

With the above backdrop, now, let’s look at OHI more closely and see why/how the method applies.

When we are investing in well-established and mature businesses (especially dividend growth stocks), it makes sense to focus more on the current asset value and income, rather than stipulate on future growth. And what can be more current than what the business is already worth (the BV) and distributing (the dividend)? Admittedly, there is still ambiguity in the BV. But it is really the best we have for the current worth of a business.

As for the dividend, it is really the most reliable and clear signal of a company’s performance. Earnings fluctuate from year to year, often due to factors out of anyone’s controlled: interest rate change, overall economy, or just bad luck. Moreover, earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. Dividend overcomes all the above issues. The dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management’s view more clearly and directly – at least for a business like OHI who has a long track record of being a good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence in their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simply and clear.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Closer look at OHI: profitability and growth

The next chart shows OHI’s BV over the past decade. As seen from the chart, OHI has been maintaining a stable and well-balanced balance sheet. Thanks to its stable and strong cash generation ability, OHI has been able to grow earnings and dividends with a strong and stable balance sheet.

The second chart in this section shows the ROE of OHI in the past decade. As seen, its ROE has been on average around 5.9% as aforementioned. Since 5.9% is below the 7.5% benchmark that we picked, the BV is discounted quite heavily (by an M factor of 0.62 as aforementioned). And even under such a heavy discount, the IV is still attractive compared to the current price.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Valuation and potential return

If the above argument and rational have made sense to you by now, it is relatively straightforward to project a “normal” return scenario in the next 3-5 years, as summarized in the chart below.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

This projection is made under the following very conservative assumptions:

BV grows at ~1% per year to $17.5 per share in 3-5 years.

ROE remains at the historical average of 5.9%, and consequently, EPS is projected to grow to $1.05 per share.

The dividend would grow to $2.9 per share, at approximately 2.5% CAGR. In comparison, OHI has been growing its dividend at a 4.5% CAGR in the past.

Based on these assumptions, the projected IV in 3-5 years would be about $40.7. And at the current price level, the total ROI (with dividend added) is projected to be 54%, or 9.1% annualized. It is a very solid return, especially when adjusted for the investment risks, quality of the business, and secular support.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article suggests a valuation method based on book value and dividend to value well-established businesses as an asset plus income purchase. The method relies on two of the most easily obtainable data with the least amount of ambiguity, and using a few reliable data points is often better than using many but less reliable data. This method applies to many types of stocks as to be elaborated later. But it is especially intuitive to REIT stocks.

This valuation method, when applied to OHI, suggests that it is very attractively valued at its current price, a rare case for a high-quality business under today’s overall expensive market. Furthermore, this valuation method also shows the projected total return in the next 3 to 5 years to be ~54%, or 9.1% annualized. It is a very solid return, especially considering the quality of the business and the fact that a good part of the return is in the form of current dividends.