Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

QIWI Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) is a payments processor and fintech provider operating in Russia and the broader Eastern European region. The company is recognized as a leader in the local market with services like money remittance, mobile payments, digital wallets, and prepaid credit cards. Despite operating in high growth segments, the company has faced some unique challenges considering sanctions imposed by the Central Bank of Russia "CBR" last year citing regulatory deficiencies, limiting certain types of payments activities. While some of those restrictions have since been lifted, the stock has declined by nearly 50% in the past year. QIWI is also facing some pressures related to the loss of Russia's online betting market following government reform. Still, QIWI remains profitable with overall solid financials despite the setbacks while the stock yields a compelling 17%. Recognizing the potential for a turnaround opportunity with some metrics indicating extreme value, QIWI remains high-risk with significant uncertainties.

(Seeking Alpha)

How Does QIWI Make Money?

With data through Q2, QIWI reported over 1.7 trillion Russian Rubles (approximately $24 billion) in payments transaction volume over the last 12 months. The company's ecosystem shows 26.8 million users and over 15.5 million active QIWI digital wallets with more than 100k physical kiosks and terminals in the region. Currently, around 87% of the business is related to payments services while there is also a separate portfolio of business-to-business solutions.

(source: company IR)

Within payments, e-commerce related purchases represent about 47% of net revenues while remittances are 46% of the business with the term used to represent all types of "transfers" across users within Russia and to foreign accounts. Much of the business flows through the QIWI digital wallet operated by the company's regulated "QIWI Bank" financial institution.

(source: company IR)

Why Did QIWI Stock Price Fall?

We mentioned the company was subject to disciplinary action by the CBR in 2020 after a supervisory audit uncovered some deficiencies relating to reporting and record-keeping compliance. QIWI Bank was fined a modest RUB 11 million, or approximately $150k in December of last year while the CBR also suspended most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts.

The stock fell by as much as 20% on this report although it's noted that the CBR also took similar actions to competitors in the segment, with management believing the steps reflected a new approach to tighter enforcement in the financial system overall. Favorably, some of the restrictions have since been lifted based on remediation efforts by the end of Q1. Nevertheless, there has been a clear impact on the business based on lower transaction and payments volume which is incorporated into softer forward guidance we discuss further below.

Separately, another dynamic at play here is the changing regulations related to the Russian betting market. Historically, a significant portion of QIWI's payments processing services included transactions by independent bookmakers operating through several centralized self-regulating intermediaries known as "TSUIPS". QIWI operated one of those networks, providing transaction services for several "sports betting" companies. This segment consolidated within e-commerce and represented 24% of payments net revenue in 2020. Unfortunately, the Russian government took steps to reform the system consolidating all industry financial services into a sole operator while excluding QIWI. The changes went into effect this month with this development also explaining the recent weakness in the stock.

QIWI Earnings Recap

Putting it all together, the company reported Q2 results on August 19 with non-GAAP EPS of $0.58, which was $0.14 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $83.6 million declined by 12% y/y but was $5 million above expectations. The caveat here is that the revenue figure included the impact of the company's 2020 divestiture of its "Sovest" subsidiary and the more recent sale of "Rocketbank" skewing the comparable results. With these deals, QIWI has exited the consumer financial services "CFS" lending business segment to focus on payments. In this regard, the revenue from continuing operations climbed by a narrower 2.6% y/y. The impact of the betting industry change will result in some more downside going forward.

(source: company IR)

A strong point in the quarter was the 77.4% surge in net revenue related to money remittances balancing the 14.7% decline in e-commerce which was more directly impacted by the Central Bank sanctions. In terms of financials, QIWI adjusted EBITDA at $53.2 million declined by 1.4% year over year given the top-line weakness although the adjusted EBITDA margin at 63.7% climbed from 57.1% in Q2 2020. Similarly, the adjusted net income of $37.4 million fell 1.9% y/y, with the adjusted profit margin at 44.7% up 440 basis points from 40.3% in the period last year. Management noted benefiting some cost-savings efforts and efficiencies from the SOVEST and Rocketbank divestitures.

The company ended the quarter with $495 million in cash and equivalents against just $68 million in long-term debt. We view the balance sheet and liquidity position as a strong point in the company's investment profile.

Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

Considering the ongoing CBR restrictions related to foreign transactions, along with the loss of the betting industry business, management is guiding for a decline across net revenue between -10% and -20% and a corresponding -15% to -30% drop in the adjusted net income. There are a couple of points here to consider.

First, the actual "organic" growth excluding the divested businesses will be slightly better than the headline figures representative of the growth momentum in the core remittances business observed in Q2. On the other hand, the second half will be dragged down by the new betting industry law that became effective in September. From there, the expectation is the overall weakness with declining revenue and pressured earnings carries over into 2022.

(source: company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for full-year revenue to reach $293 million down 14.5% y/y, in line with management guidance. For 2022, the market is forecasting a 3% decline in revenues which can rebound 6% in 2023 towards $300 million. For earnings, the market expects EPS of $1.73 this year, declining 11.4% to $1.53 in 2022, and stabilizing to $1.63 in 2023. Our take here is that there is likely a great deal of uncertainty particularly on the earnings side as the business resets with changing exposure to different payments segments. We see downside risks to these estimates.

(Seeking Alpha)

QIWI Dividend

One of the reasons QIWI popped up on our radar is given the stock's impressive 17.5% dividend yield. Indeed, with the Q2 results, the company announced an interim dividend of $0.30 per share corresponding to the targeted payout ratio of 50% of the adjusted profit. Note that the ex-dividend date has already passed meaning investors needed to own the stock before September 3rd to be eligible to receive this dividend. That said, there is an expectation for another dividend through the year-end to reach the 50% payout level against the consensus EPS.

Data by YCharts

This is a unique situation because the stock has faced significant weakness that the current share price simply translates into a high yield. Considering this latest dividend represents a $19 million distribution in the context of the balance sheet cash position at $495 million, it's clear the company has the financial capacity to make this payout. The cash position has been boosted given the divestitures over the past year and set to further increase with the recently announced sale of a 40% stake in "Tochka Bank" for RUB 4.5 billion or around $62 million.

During the earnings conference call, management explained that the Board of Directors is exploring different options to utilize its cash including the possibility of a share repurchasing authorization program, although nothing has been announced yet. For next year, there is also a possibility that the targeted payout ratio could be reduced with the company spending more cash on growth opportunities. The point here is that investors should not expect a 17% forward yield, but the company appears content to continue with a high-yield distribution. Overall, having "too much" cash is a good problem to have and helps to balance the ongoing operating challenges.

QIWI Stock Forecast

The good news is that we believe QIWI has an underlying intrinsic value with the core portion of the business continuing to grow. Going back to the Q2 results, if we simply isolate the money remittances segment within payments that saw a 71% y/y growth in volume and 77% increase in net revenue, this alone would make for a compelling growth story. It's the rest of the business dragging results lower that is the concern.

So when we look at the company's current valuation metrics and a market cap of $550 million, nearly every data point suggests an extreme value-stock between a forward P/E ratio of 5x and a forward price to sales multiple of 1.8x. Including the current cash position, QIWI trades at just 1.2x its book value.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, this combination of a strong balance sheet with declining growth and earnings typically makes for a poor investment thesis. The market has punished QIWI for its apparently shrinking business and poor management guidance. This dichotomy is reflected in the stock's Seeking Alpha quant rating and factor grades. QIWI gets an "A+" when it comes to value based on the financial metrics, but an "F" on growth is based on its sales and earnings outlook relative to its sector. The "B" grade for profitability is also balanced by another "F" for momentum which reflects the poor price performance. Overall, we agree with the "Neutral" quant rating considering the difficulty in assessing all the moving parts.

(Seeking Alpha)

The questions related to regulatory uncertainties based on the Russian financial system and the implications of getting cut out of the online sports betting industry represents a major headwind against the operating and financial outlook. Russia and emerging market stocks are already recognized as high-risk, and we won't blame anyone for avoiding QIWI.

Is QIWI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The bullish case for QIWI is that upcoming quarterly results end up outperforming expectations providing a sense of stability to the business. We want to see transaction and payments volume climb higher while it will be important to see how management effectively utilizes the cash position. A +15% dividend yield provides little comfort if the stock price will simply decline by a greater amount. As it stands, QIWI still has room to escape the fate of being a "value-trap" but the next steps will be critical.

We rate shares of QIWI as a hold with a price target of $8.50, balancing the positive financial position against the high-risk outlook. A case can be made that the recent weakness has already priced in much of the negatives and the company can rebound going forward. Any update on a potential big share buyback or special dividend might provide a short-term bounce in the stock but would not address the long-term strategic issues. Overall, we believe risks are tilted to the downside and the stock could still get "cheaper".

The risk is that QIWI continues to lose market share and fails to stabilize its payments business related to e-commerce in the digital wallet ecosystem. The other risk to note here is the ongoing regulatory environment related to actions by the Central Bank of Russia. Any new restrictions or more aggressive market interference measures would force a reassessment of the company's long-term outlook and further pressure the stock.