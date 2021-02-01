mmac72/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) just turned 92 on September 2. This British multinational makes a rather wide variety of consumer products that include food, condiments, ice cream, vitamins & minerals and pet foods. It also powers you up at breakfast time with tea, coffee, cereal and toothpaste. Finally, it also makes sure you continue to look and feel your best via beauty and personal care products. At last count, Unilever sold its products in almost 200 countries around the world.

Unilever owns over 400 brands and you would be hard pressed to go through a household in the US without finding at least a few of these.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Today we take a look at the consumer staples giant and see if it can make a fair addition to our portfolio at current levels.

Q2-2021

As with most investments we analyze, we tend to get (and present) a snapshot of the company's performance via its most recent results. Unilever came through the first half of 2021 with some decent numbers including strong revenues and volumes.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

For the inflation deniers out there, there was no respite in Unilever's numbers. Sales growth was faster than volume growth, and that meant that Unilever was able to price things higher. But more importantly, operating margins fell 100 basis points or about 5%. The combined information implies a run-rate of 6% plus underlying inflation. This created the drop in underlying earnings per share but keep in mind that Unilever as a global brand is impacted a lot by currency fluctuations. Absent those, it would have still had a nice profit jump.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Looking at the various segments we saw that people decreased deodorant usage but balanced it out with more laundry cycles.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Overall the numbers looked quite fine from our point of view and Unilever is holding its own in the consumer staples space.

Valuation

Valuation is critical to making the decision whether to invest or not in the company, especially in today's climate. Now the first thing we want to do here is to acknowledge that the consumer staples sector is quite cheap today, especially in light of the comical valuations being seen in the Snowflakes (SNOW) and Palantirs (PLTR) of the world. But within the sector, there are some big valuation differences. We look at the numbers for Unilever on a few different metrics and run them against some of the stocks we follow.

On a simple price to earnings metric Unilever falls in the middle of the pack but does not stand out as particularly cheap.

Do note here that in this group we have some that are bizarrely expensive stocks like The Clorox Company (CLX) and Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). Both of those have shown are far poorer ability to deal with inflation than Unilever.

Data by YCharts

So Unilever does show some relative value by this metric. On a price to sales basis Unilever again falls in the middle.

We like this metric as it warns when margins might be temporarily elevated. Unilever's longer term history shows that lower levels on this metric are definitely possible if not probable.

Data by YCharts

One area where Unilever does stand out is in the dividend yield. The 3.66% income side lands right at the top of the pack, but there are a cluster of good income plays here.

Verdict

Unilever is one of the better picks in this group when we consider how well they have dealt with the inflation pressures. The valuation is slightly attractive here on an absolute basis and a bit more so when we consider the group characteristics. Unilever is also buying back shares and that provides a floor under the stock.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Keep in mind here that Unilever use less leverage (2x debt to EBITDA) than the consumer staples sector as a whole and also has an A rated credit rating. In an ideal world, we would like to buy this with a 4% dividend yield, but we are not there yet. Fortunately, investors can choose the price they want to buy any stock they like by selling the right cash secured put and get paid even if the stock never approaches their buy points. In the case of Unilever, getting to an approximate 4% yield would require a cost of about $50.00 per share. The exact amount is difficult to know in advance as Unilever declares its dividends in Euros. But at current exchange rates, the dividends amount to $2.02 annually and that requires about $50.50 in stock price.

We can get there by using either the January or February options and we have put one example from each month below.

Source: Interactive Brokers Sep 10, 2021

The February $52.50 strikes give us a net cost basis of $50.60 and a very strong 8.54% annualized yield if Unilever does not close under $52.50 at expiration.

Source: Author's App

The risk level is attractive for the annualized yield that we can generate here.

The January $50.00 strikes give us an even more defensive entry point and exceed our 4% yield requirement cost.

Source: Author's App

This gets us a slightly lower risk level on our cash secured put scale.

The key thing to keep in mind is that with both sets you get annualized yields exceeding the current dividend yield of Unilever and you get a chance to pick up a quality company at a bargain price. That sounds like the equivalent of a Ben & Jerry's chocolate fudge brownie to us.