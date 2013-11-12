Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

QYLD Background

The Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Global X Management Company. The ETF was created on December 11, 2013, and is intended to track the performance of the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. A "buy-write" or "covered call" strategy is where the fund will buy positions in the Nasdaq-100 and "write" or "sell" call options on the positions they purchased within the index. The fund has net assets equal to $4.306 billion and trades at a net asset value [NAV] of $23.05 at the time of writing this article.

The main reason for covering QYLD has everything to do with the historic distribution yield and the potential for it to continue in the future. The trailing twelve month [TTM] yield is 11.98% with a net expense ratio of 0.60%, netting a yield of 11.38% annually. QYLD also distributes payments monthly, generating investors who held the fund over the past year roughly 1% per month. Below are the TTM distributions for QYLD:

CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index

The benchmark QYLD tracks is a theoretical portfolio that purchases securities within the Nasdaq-100 index and "writes" (or sells) one-month at-the-money Nasdaq-100 index covered call options. The objective of the Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index (BXNT) is to limit the downside by selling a portion of upside returns.

The way this index operates is through holding securities on the Nasdaq-100 while simultaneously writing (selling) call options on those securities with the intention of generating income from the option premiums.

Comparisons

After reviewing QYLD, I wanted to compare the fund to index-linked, dividend, and bond ETFs. In the comparison table, I've included QYLD stacked up against the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ), S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), and the Aggregate U.S. Bond Market ETF (AGG):

(Return CAGRs are based on dates 12/11/2013 - 9/10/2021 for every fund listed except for SPYD (10/23/2015 - 9/10/2021). Standard deviation is calculated using Excel formula '=stdev.p' and is annualized by multiplying the '=stdev.p' number by the square root of 252.5. Standard deviation is also calculated on historical price returns excluding distributions to account for taking distributions as cash, this is the same for max drawdowns as well. The risk-free rate used in calculating Sharpe was 1%.)

After analyzing the metrics QYLD is clearly the heavy favorite regarding trailing twelve month [TTM] distribution yield. While CAGR excluding distributions is negative, the total return CAGR on the fund ranks only below the SPY and QQQ. Compared to both bond funds (HYG & AGG), QYLD does hold a high annualized standard deviation. When comparing standard deviation to strictly long equity-based ETFs (SPY, QQQ, SPYD) the fund looks more attractive from a volatility standpoint.

Potential Strategy

As shown in the metrics section above, the max drawdown and standard deviation for QYLD can seem significant for an income-focused fund. While drawdowns can negatively impact an investor's underlying position, I believe they can present an opportunity to capture an even higher distribution yield.

Shown above is a price chart (excluding distributions) for QYLD since inception. Factoring out the significant drawdown that occurred during Q1 2020, QYLD typically trades in a price range between $20.50 - $25.50. While a ~25% move from the bottom to the top of the channel (~-20% top to bottom) may seem large, I believe it creates opportunities to dollar cost average into the fund.

Based on the distributions since 2020, QYLD has issued an average monthly distribution of $0.2142. Based on the current NAV of $23.05, this comes out to an annual yield of 11.15%. While I believe an 11.15% distribution yield can be extremely valuable for investors looking for income or growth, price oscillations in the fund can potentially create more value for those looking to own QYLD. Below I've shown potential yields using the average distribution since 2020 based on the current NAV (price) at $23.05 as well as the bottom and top of the channel I listed above ($20.50 & $25.50):

The difference between my perceived bottom and top of the QYLD price channel amounts to a difference of 2.46% annual yield. Given that difference, I think being able to capture almost a 2.5% higher yield by purchasing QYLD at times it hits $20.50 could be an effective strategy to drive even higher distribution yields on a potential investment.

Given QYLD's current net yield of 11.38%, I've calculated annual income amounts on different dollar figures to give an idea of what this fund can produce monetarily:

Risks

The main risk I see with QYLD as a long-term high yield investment revolves around volatility and the negative price CAGR (excluding reinvestment). Not only is the price channel ($20.50 - $25.50) significant, the fund had drawn down all the way down to $17.22 during March 2020. These price fluctuations are also evident in the annualized standard deviation of 14.86% since inception. That standard deviation is less than the stock index-based ETFs but almost double that of the high yield corporate bond fund (HYG) in the same period. With a volatile NAV and worries of a continuous negative price CAGR over time, investors may be concerned about the potential loss of invested capital in the fund if they chose to not reinvest distributions.

Mitigants/rebuttals to this underlying risk revolve around 3 points in my opinion.

COVID was an outlier event and normalized price-only returns not including the major drawdown in Q1 2020 would potentially be positive. By reinvesting distributions an investor could theoretically aim to capture capital gains (or aim for a flat G/L on the underlying position) and use the potential remaining yield as income. Given the current net 11.38% nominal annual yield, an investor would make up their entire initial investment in 8.79 years given constant distributions.

Summary

After analyzing and holding QYLD for some time, I do believe the fund can potentially provide a lot of value to investors. With $4.305 billion in AUM and a 4-star Morningstar rating, I also think QYLD has been well recognized for its historic performance in my opinion. At the end of the day, writing call options as a source of income can be time difficult, time-consuming, and possibly expensive for individual investors. I also believe a buy-write strategy can be an excellent way to generate income and QYLD offers investors a simple way to access such a strategy in my opinion.