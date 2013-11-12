The Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Global X Management Company. The ETF was created on December 11, 2013, and is intended to track the performance of the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. A "buy-write" or "covered call" strategy is where the fund will buy positions in the Nasdaq-100 and "write" or "sell" call options on the positions they purchased within the index. The fund has net assets equal to $4.306 billion and trades at a net asset value [NAV] of $23.05 at the time of writing this article.
The main reason for covering QYLD has everything to do with the historic distribution yield and the potential for it to continue in the future. The trailing twelve month [TTM] yield is 11.98% with a net expense ratio of 0.60%, netting a yield of 11.38% annually. QYLD also distributes payments monthly, generating investors who held the fund over the past year roughly 1% per month. Below are the TTM distributions for QYLD:
Source: Global X ETFs
The benchmark QYLD tracks is a theoretical portfolio that purchases securities within the Nasdaq-100 index and "writes" (or sells) one-month at-the-money Nasdaq-100 index covered call options. The objective of the Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index (BXNT) is to limit the downside by selling a portion of upside returns.
(Picture below includes distribution reinvestment)
Source: Google Finance
The way this index operates is through holding securities on the Nasdaq-100 while simultaneously writing (selling) call options on those securities with the intention of generating income from the option premiums.
After reviewing QYLD, I wanted to compare the fund to index-linked, dividend, and bond ETFs. In the comparison table, I've included QYLD stacked up against the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ), S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), and the Aggregate U.S. Bond Market ETF (AGG):
(Return CAGRs are based on dates 12/11/2013 - 9/10/2021 for every fund listed except for SPYD (10/23/2015 - 9/10/2021). Standard deviation is calculated using Excel formula '=stdev.p' and is annualized by multiplying the '=stdev.p' number by the square root of 252.5. Standard deviation is also calculated on historical price returns excluding distributions to account for taking distributions as cash, this is the same for max drawdowns as well. The risk-free rate used in calculating Sharpe was 1%.)
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin
After analyzing the metrics QYLD is clearly the heavy favorite regarding trailing twelve month [TTM] distribution yield. While CAGR excluding distributions is negative, the total return CAGR on the fund ranks only below the SPY and QQQ. Compared to both bond funds (HYG & AGG), QYLD does hold a high annualized standard deviation. When comparing standard deviation to strictly long equity-based ETFs (SPY, QQQ, SPYD) the fund looks more attractive from a volatility standpoint.
As shown in the metrics section above, the max drawdown and standard deviation for QYLD can seem significant for an income-focused fund. While drawdowns can negatively impact an investor's underlying position, I believe they can present an opportunity to capture an even higher distribution yield.
Source: TradingView
Shown above is a price chart (excluding distributions) for QYLD since inception. Factoring out the significant drawdown that occurred during Q1 2020, QYLD typically trades in a price range between $20.50 - $25.50. While a ~25% move from the bottom to the top of the channel (~-20% top to bottom) may seem large, I believe it creates opportunities to dollar cost average into the fund.
Source: Creating By Author Using Data From Global X ETFs
Based on the distributions since 2020, QYLD has issued an average monthly distribution of $0.2142. Based on the current NAV of $23.05, this comes out to an annual yield of 11.15%. While I believe an 11.15% distribution yield can be extremely valuable for investors looking for income or growth, price oscillations in the fund can potentially create more value for those looking to own QYLD. Below I've shown potential yields using the average distribution since 2020 based on the current NAV (price) at $23.05 as well as the bottom and top of the channel I listed above ($20.50 & $25.50):
Source: Creating By Author Using Data From Global X ETFs
The difference between my perceived bottom and top of the QYLD price channel amounts to a difference of 2.46% annual yield. Given that difference, I think being able to capture almost a 2.5% higher yield by purchasing QYLD at times it hits $20.50 could be an effective strategy to drive even higher distribution yields on a potential investment.
Given QYLD's current net yield of 11.38%, I've calculated annual income amounts on different dollar figures to give an idea of what this fund can produce monetarily:
Source: Creating By Author Using Data From Global X ETFs
The main risk I see with QYLD as a long-term high yield investment revolves around volatility and the negative price CAGR (excluding reinvestment). Not only is the price channel ($20.50 - $25.50) significant, the fund had drawn down all the way down to $17.22 during March 2020. These price fluctuations are also evident in the annualized standard deviation of 14.86% since inception. That standard deviation is less than the stock index-based ETFs but almost double that of the high yield corporate bond fund (HYG) in the same period. With a volatile NAV and worries of a continuous negative price CAGR over time, investors may be concerned about the potential loss of invested capital in the fund if they chose to not reinvest distributions.
Mitigants/rebuttals to this underlying risk revolve around 3 points in my opinion.
After analyzing and holding QYLD for some time, I do believe the fund can potentially provide a lot of value to investors. With $4.305 billion in AUM and a 4-star Morningstar rating, I also think QYLD has been well recognized for its historic performance in my opinion. At the end of the day, writing call options as a source of income can be time difficult, time-consuming, and possibly expensive for individual investors. I also believe a buy-write strategy can be an excellent way to generate income and QYLD offers investors a simple way to access such a strategy in my opinion.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This analysis is not a guarantee of future results, models and projections are based on inputs that are likely to exclude all factors that may reflect a complete analysis. Furthermore, calculation errors, inaccurate reporting, and unseen inputs could bias results. For financial advice please consult with your advisor or other professional.
This commentary reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints and analyses of the Alpha Squared Capital, LLC’s employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded as a description of advisory services provided by Alpha Squared Capital, LLC or performance returns of any Alpha Squared Capital, LLC Investments client. The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. Nothing in this article constitutes investment advice, performance data or any recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. Alpha Squared Capital, LLC manages its clients’ accounts using a variety of investment techniques and strategies, which are not necessarily discussed in the commentary. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Alpha Squared Capital, LLC provides links for your convenience to websites produced by other providers or industry-related material. Alpha Squared Capital, LLC is not responsible for errors or omissions in the material on third-party websites, and does not necessarily approve of or endorse the information provided. Users who gain access to third-party websites may be subject to the copyright and other restrictions on use imposed by those providers and assume responsibility and risk from use of those websites.