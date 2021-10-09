damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While 8 out of this collection of 35 Graham Dividend stocks are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, 27 of the 35 by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1k investment) exceeding their price per share.

Source: YCharts.com

In the current market advance, the dividends from $1k investments in any of the twenty-seven stocks listed above met or exceeded their single share prices as of 9/10/21.

As we're well-past the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those twenty-seven top yield Graham dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of these you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 32.65% To 85.51% Top Ten Graham Net Gains To September 2022

Four of the ten top Graham Formula picks by yield were verified as also being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based September forecast for Graham-derived dividend dogs (as graded by Brokers) was 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: target prices by lone-analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 10, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) was projected to net $855.05, based on a median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 83% greater than the market as a whole.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SBSW) was projected to net $738.69, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 82% greater than the market as a whole.

QIWI PLC (QIWI) was projected to net $690.37 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) was projected to net $537.55, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (LFC) was projected to net $501.49, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% greater than the market as a whole.

Vale SA (VALE) was projected to net $419.53, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) was projected to net $417.98, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% under the market as a whole.

Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.B) netted $398.26 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Rio Tinto (RIO) was projected to net $332.58, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) was projected to net $326.52, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net-gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 52.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 35 Graham Value Formula Picks By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 35 Graham Value Formula Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The September Dogs of The Graham Formula Pack

Top ten Graham stocks selected 9/10/21 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. In first place was QIWI PLC [1], the lone technology representative. Also, two basic materials representatives placed second and fourth, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. [2] and Rio Tinto [4].

The first of four financial services representatives listed placed third, FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) [3]. The others placed sixth, seventh, and tenth: Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC) [6], Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) [7], and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) [10].

One utilities representative placed fifth, Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) [5]. Finally, two consumer defensive members placed eighth and ninth, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) [8], and Universal Corp. (UVV) [9], to complete this Graham Formula top ten, by yield, for September.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Graham Value Dividend Stocks Showed 28.78% To 80.69% Upsides To September 2022, With (31) One -0.29% Loser

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 47.01% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top-Ten Graham Value Formula Dividend Stocks To September 2022

Ten top Graham Formula stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Graham Formula Dogs selected 9/10/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Graham Formula Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 42.01% Vs. (33) 28.45% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Graham Formula dividend pack by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 47.65% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced Graham top yield stock, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 73.87%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Graham Formula dividend stocks for September 10 were: QIWI PLC; Northwest Bancshares Inc.; Embotelladora Andina SA; Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.; Owl Rock Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $8.41 to $14.53

The five higher-priced top-yield Graham Dividend stocks for September 10 were: Golub Capital BDC Inc.; FS KKR Capital Corp.; Kenon Holdings Ltd.; Universal Corp.; Rio Tinto, whose prices ranged from $15.25 to $73.18.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the twenty-seven stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

Source: YCharts.com

In the current market advance, dividends from $1K invested in the twenty-seven stocks listed above met or exceeded their single share prices as of 9/10/21.

As we are well past the anniversary of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those twenty-seven top yield Graham dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your holdings.)

Since all of the top Graham Value Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those at current prices (top chart) with the break-even pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to the dogcatcher ideal (bottom chart).

Source: YCharts.com

You could look at the bottom chart as an indicator of how high each stock might rise in the coming year or two. However, it also shows how much the price must rise (in either dollars or percentage) before it no longer conforms to the standard of dividends from $1k invested exceeding the current single share price.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Graham Value Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

