grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

These days, the trucking and logistics industry makes for fertile ground for long-term investors who are value oriented. There are a number of companies in this space that have demonstrated consistent revenue growth over time and attractive cash flow that will ultimately find its way back to shareholders. One intriguing prospect in this space is a company called Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). So far this year, the company is exhibiting attractive upside almost across the board. What's more, if we assume that 2021 represents what the company will achieve moving forward, shares are definitely priced at attractive levels. Add on to this low debt and it is hard to say no to this kind of business.

Recent developments are encouraging

The last time I wrote about Werner was in an article published in January of this year. In that article, I rated the company as a bullish prospect, and I said that it made for a good long-haul opportunity. Since publication of that article, the business has generated a return for shareholders of 12.2%. That is a respectable amount of upside over such a short period of time. However, that performance did trail the 17.5% return achieved by the S&P 500 during the same window.

I can't say for sure why performance has been weaker so far, but this could play well into the hands of value investors who want a quality company at an affordable price. When I last wrote about the business, I only had full year data through 2019. However, I did have performance metrics for the first nine months of 2020. Revenue during that period was about 4.9% lower than the same time a year earlier. Net income was down 8.4% year over year, but operating cash flow was up about 4.3%. So, considering the circumstances the company was experiencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these results were far from bad. Today, we have a better view of how things ended up playing out.

For the full 2020 fiscal year, revenue came in at $2.37 billion. That implies sales in the fourth quarter of the year of $620.12 million. That is almost even with what the company achieved a year earlier. So already, we were seeing some stabilization for the enterprise. Net income for the entire year actually ended up higher than the year before to the tune of 1.3%, and operating cash flow held strong, rising 4.5% compared to 2019.

*Created by Author

So far this year, the picture is looking even better. Revenue in the first half of 2021 totaled $1.27 billion. That represents an increase of nine percent compared to the $1.16 billion achieved in the first half of 2020. Net income skyrocketed, nearly doubling from $62.19 million to $118.52 million. In a shocking turnaround, however, operating cash flow did weaken, plummeting from $287.34 million to $189.46 million. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, then operating cash flow actually rose modestly from $213.57 million to $227.90 million.

*Created by Author

Improvements on the top line came across most of the business. Its largest segment, Truckload Transportation Services, saw revenue increase by 4.9%. However, the real winner was Werner Logistics. Revenue in the first half of the year jumped 25.7%, climbing from $222.33 million to $279.53 million. US revenue grew by 10.6% while revenue from Mexico increased by a more modest 4.9%. Revenue classified under the 'Other' category, however, dropped by 24.3%. Moving forward, the company should benefit from one acquisition that it made very recently. This was of ECM Transportation Group. The company acquired an 80% stake in that business in exchange for $142.4 million. Revenue from that company comes in at $108 million annually. It operates 500 trucks and 2,000 trailers throughout parts of the US. And over the next five years, management may acquire the other 20% for an undisclosed amount.

Pricing the business

When it comes to pricing Werner, the picture is a bit challenging. If we assume that growth will continue for the rest of this year the way that it did in the first half of the year, the company should generate net income of around $322.2 million and operating cash flow of around $475.8 million. Based on the data provided, this implies a forward price to earnings multiple of 9.9 and a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 7. Using the figures from 2020 instead gives us a reading of 18.9, and 6.7, respectively.

To put these figures into context, I decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. Using the price to earnings approach, I found the companies trading in a range of between 13 and 45.2. Using the 2021 figures, Werner was is the cheapest of the group, while the 2020 figures would make only two of the companies cheaper than that. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, instead, gives us a range of 1.9 to 14.2. In both the 2021 and 2020 scenarios, only one company is more expensive than our prospect.

Takeaway

Right now, things are looking up for Werner and its shareholders. The company appears to be recovering nicely and profitability looks attractive. Shares of the business look cheap in most regards, and it helps that the company has net debt today of just $107.9 million. While, from an operating cash flow perspective, the company is more expensive than many of its prospects, this low amount of debt helps the picture, as does the fact that shares look cheap even on an absolute basis.