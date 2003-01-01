igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

In our low-interest-rate world, the quest for yield has taken on a high priority for retirees.

After all, when a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio yields just 1.8% and Vanguard's "high-yield" ETF 2.7% then the mouth-watering yields many mREITs, CEFs, ETNs or defensive dividend aristocrats offer might seem tempting.

But my motto is "safety and quality first, and prudent valuation, and sound risk-management always".

A yield trap is any investment whose income can't be depended on throughout the economic and interest rate cycle, and thus should be avoided by conservative income investors such as retirees.

Today I wanted to warn retirees to avoid AGNC Investment (AGNC), as well as dividend champion Telephone and Data Systems (TDS). Both high-yield stocks are far riskier than most retirees can afford.

In contrast, Enbridge (ENB), and AbbVie (ABBV), are two high-yield dividend aristocrats that retirees can depend on.

In other words, AGNC, and TDS are two yield traps to avoid, while ENB and ABBV are high-yield aristocrats that will likely leave retirees overjoyed.

AGNC: A Case Study For Why mREITs Are Not Suitable For Retirement Portfolio

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage, or real estate markets." - Morningstar

Unlike regular REITs, which own permanent assets that generate cash flows for decades, mREITs own temporary assets that must constantly be replaced.

What's more, while AGNC's underlying business model is relatively lower risk (it buys risk-free mortgage bonds) it has to use very high leverage of about 7x in order to generate sufficient profits to run the company and pay that eye-popping 9% yield.

As mortgage rates have fallen over the last decade, so too has AGNC's dividend, a shocking 61% since the Financial Crisis began, and 92% from its 2009 peak.

Won't rising interest rates over time mean AGNC's dividend might go up? Not according to analysts, who expect AGNC's earnings to decline by 4% CAGR over time.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In other words, based on the expert consensus, future interest rate trends will make it all that much harder for AGNC to maintain the current dividend, much less grow it.

-4% dividend growth over 10 years could result in a further 33% reduction in the current payout.

In other words, rather than a seemingly attractive 9% yield, your yield on cost in 10 years could be just 5.9%.

AGNC over the last 13 years, has seen ZERO earnings growth, and delivered 8% long-term total returns, purely from steadily falling dividends (assuming you reinvested them all).

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

AGNC's price returns have been -2.2% CAGR and only thanks to a 10.2% average yield was it able to deliver decent total returns for investors.

But today the outlook is far worse for AGNC.

9% unsafe yield - 4% CAGR long-term growth consensus = 5% CAGR long-term total return consensus

And after you adjust for inflation, AGNC's consensus total return potential looks even worse.

AGNC Vs AbbVie And Enbridge Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 3.0% Inflation-Adjusted Returns AGNC Consensus 6.8% CAGR ABBV Consensus 11.2% CAGR ENB Consensus 5 $1,159.27 $1,389.49 $1,707.95 10 $1,343.92 $1,930.69 $2,917.10 15 $1,557.97 $2,682.68 $4,982.27 20 $1,806.11 $3,727.56 $8,509.49 25 $2,093.78 $5,179.42 $14,533.80 30 $2,427.26 $7,196.77 $24,823.04 35 $2,813.86 $9,999.86 $42,396.57 40 $3,262.04 $13,894.73 $72,411.34 45 $3,781.60 $19,306.63 $123,675.14 50 $4,383.91 $26,826.41 $211,231.27

Overtime income investors buying AGNC are likely to do very poorly compared to the superior safety and quality of AbbVie and Enbridge.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio AGNC To ABBV Consensus Ratio ENB Vs. AGNC Consensus 5 0.83 0.68 10 0.70 0.46 15 0.58 0.31 20 0.48 0.21 25 0.40 0.14 30 0.34 0.10 35 0.28 0.07 40 0.23 0.05 45 0.20 0.03 50 0.16 0.02

In fact, over the decades you're likely to make 84% and 98% worse returns owning this proven yield trap than trustworthy high-yield aristocrats.

Telephone and Data Systems: One Of The Worst Quality Dividend Champions You Can Own

Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications operator that provides mobile, telephone, and broadband services to more than 7 million customers. The firm's mobile operations are conducted by its 81%-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which serves nearly 5 million wireless customers. The firm's wireline operations are conducted by its wholly-owned subsidiary, TDS Telecom, which services nearly 1 million phone and Internet access lines in predominantly rural and suburban areas." - Morningstar

The only reason TDS is on the DK 500 Master List at all is because its 47-year dividend growth streak makes it a dividend champion.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 12/12 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

39 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

While a 25+ year dividend growth streak can indeed be one sign of a high-quality company, according to Ben Graham, there is a lot more to safe and dependable income than merely growing the dividend every year since 1974.

Dividend Safety score: 52% - 3/5- average (2% average recession cut risk, 5.6% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 52% - 2/4 - average

Quality score: 52% - 7/12 speculative average quality (BB junk bond credit rating)

Long-term risk management consensus: 23rd industry percentile - poor

2021 average fair value: $29.69

2022 average fair value: $29.99

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $29.90

Current Price: $19.71

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 34%

DK rating: potential reasonable speculative buy

Yield: 3.6% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF

Long-term growth consensus: 6.5%

Long-term consensus total return potential: 10.1% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats)

TDS's BB credit rating means S&P estimates a 17% chance of TDS going bankrupt and its stock to zero in the next 30 years.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

Moody's is a bit more bullish, with an equivalent BB+ rating indicating 14% fundamental risk.

Now, at least TDS's long-term consensus return potential is double-digits, thanks to 6.5% CAGR expected growth, impressive for a telecom.

But be aware that analyst margins of error on TDS are as wide as a barn door.

In fact, over the last 20 years, TDS's earnings growth has been -3.5% CAGR.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And over the last 20 years, including dividends, investors have lost 1.7% CAGR.

There is a 91% statistical probability that any company that achieves negative growth over 20 years is simply a bad business you don't want to own.

And TDS's historical returns clearly show it to be a low-quality company that even though its dividend growth has been dependable, has been a terrible investment.

TDS Vs. VZ Vs. AT&T Total Returns Since 1992

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 1992, a period of 29 years, TDS investors have actually lost money in inflation-adjusted terms. Even AT&T (T) which has been one of the worst aristocrat investments has doubled its returns.

Any company that can't generate positive real returns over nearly three decades is 91% likely to be a value/yield trap worth avoiding.

And speaking of yield traps, TDS's FCF payout ratio has been steadily rising over the years, from 25% in 2003 to 40% in 2020 though it has borrowed to fund the dividend many times over the past few decades.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In other words, unless TDS achieves consistent FCF/share growth in the future, its slowly growing dividend might have to be cut in the future, making it a potential future failed aristocrat.

AbbVie: A Future Dividend King Trading At Anti-Bubble Valuations

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of ABBV's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 30 experts who have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

The Humira patent cliff of 2023 has been what ABBV investors have been most worried about.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus (Humira Patent Cliff) 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales 38% 23% 6% -6% 0% 5% 2% Dividend 10% 10% (official) 8% 3% 5% 0% NA EPS 18% 20% 10% -14% 2% 4% 4% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 60% 8% -11% NA NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 17% 19% 21% -8% -4% NA NA Free Cash Flow 17% 3% 29% -1% NA NA NA EBITDA 23% 24% 9% -8% -5% NA NA EBIT (operating income) 0% 69% 8% -13% 1% NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Imbruvica also has a patent cliff coming in 2026, yet despite these headwinds, AbbVie is expected to deliver industry average growth in the future.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

3.8% to 4.7% long-term growth consensus range

vs 4% CAGR industry according to Moody's

And more importantly, AbbVie's track record on beating its own guidance and analyst expectations is impeccable.

For the majority of quarters since the spin-off, ABBV has beaten and raised its own guidance.

Smoothing for outliers, historical margins of error are 5% to the downside, and 15% to the upside.

3% to 6% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted consensus growth range

If you're looking for a future dividend king trading at anti-bubble valuations, AbbVie is one of the best choices you can make today.

(Source: S&P)

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-Years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median P/S 4.08 $129.74 $137.90 $130.15 $130.15 $136.27 5-Year Average Yield 4.66% $111.59 $111.59 $122.96 $128.97 $128.33 9-Year Median Yield 3.46% $150.29 $150.29 $165.61 $173.70 $172.83 9-Year Average Yield 4.01% $129.68 $129.68 $142.89 $149.88 $149.13 Earnings 13.27 $167.46 $184.25 $158.84 $162.96 $176.49 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 13.27 $179.55 $179.55 NA NA NA Operating Cash Flow 12.45 $155.72 $188.60 $173.07 $166.95 NA Free Cash Flow 13.23 $136.82 $176.38 $173.87 NA NA EBITDA 10.13 $165.40 $180.18 $165.69 $157.62 NA EBIT (operating income) 11.80 $186.79 $201.88 $176.42 $177.47 NA Average $147.70 $158.60 $154.16 $153.93 $150.20 $155.25 Current Price $106.68 Discount To Fair Value 27.77% 32.74% 30.80% 30.70% 28.98% 31.28% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 38.45% 48.67% 44.51% 44.29% 40.80% 45.53% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE Trough EPS PE $12.62 $13.89 $9.62 $13.50 11.1 7.9 8.9

ABBV is trading at 7.9x forward earnings and 8.9x trough 2023 earnings. This means the Graham/Dodd fair value formula estimates the stock is pricing in -1.2% to 0.8% CAGR growth over time.

Even with AbbVie expected to grow much more slowly than in the past, this significant discount to fair value means incredible upside potential in the short to medium-term.

ABBV 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

ABBV 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

These forecasts already price in Humira and Imbruvica patent cliffs in 2023, and 2026 respectively.

For context, here's the return potential of the 29% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 6.1% CAGR returns over the next five years while AbbVie could double your money buying from today's anti-bubble valuation.

ABBV Investment Decision

Ticker ABBV DK Quality Rating 11 78% Investment Grade A Sector Healthcare Safety 4 77% Investment Score 97% Industry Biotechnology Dependability 4 79% 5-Year Dividend Return 29.22% Sub-Industry Biotechnology Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.77% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy ABBV's 30.45% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ABBV's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 29.22% vs. the S&P's 9.06% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ABBV's 9.77% vs. the S&P's 3.58% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ABBV is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrats you can buy today if you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Enbridge: The Growth King Of Midstream Is A High-Yield Aristocrat Retirees Can Count On

Further Research Including Comprehensive Risk Analysis

This is an exclusive comprehensive deep-dive analysis of Enbridge's safety, dependability, quality, valuation, and short, medium, and long-term return potential.

This video article provides a comprehensive analysis of the risk profile, courtesy of 32 experts who have studied this business for decades and know it better than anyone other than management.

Enbridge is the growth and risk-management king of midstream.

ENB Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 83.0% A, Above-Average Morningstar/Sustainalytics 97.3% 20.1/100 Medium Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 94.3% Very Good S&P 75.0% Good Consensus 87.4% Very Good

(Sources: MSCI, Reuters', S&P, Morningstar)

It's also tied for the highest credit ratings in its industry.

ENB Credit Rating Consensus

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB+ stable 5.0% 20.0 Fitch BBB+ stable 5.0% 20.0 Moody's Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) stable 5.0% 20.0 DBRS BBB High (BBB+ equivalent) 5.0% 20.0 Consensus BBB+ stable 5.00% 20.0

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS)

ENB has the most utility-like business in midstream, with just 2% cash flow sensitivity to commodity prices.

(Source: ENB June investor presentation)

That's what's allowed ENB to deliver 26 consecutive years of dividend growth.

It's also why bond investors, the "smart money" on Wall Street, are willing to lend to it for 91 years at 5% interest rates.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In other words, bond investors, analysts, credit rating agencies, and management all think ENB's long-term plan to transition to a renewable energy future will succeed.

(Source: June investor presentation)

Management's long-term plan is to spend about $4 billion per year on growth fueling 5% to 7% growth and resulting in 12.6% to 14.6% CAGR long-term total returns.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect 6.6% growth to combine with 6.6% yield to generate about 13.2% CAGR long-term returns, beating the aristocrats and market over time.

That's similar to the long-term returns this global aristocrat (26-year dividend growth streak) has delivered over the last 30 years.

ENB Total Returns Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

6.1% yield in 1991

the yield on cost today: 40.1%

ENB Vs. S&P 500 Vs. Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 11.2% Inflation-Adjusted ENB Consensus 5 $1,325.65 $1,552.79 $1,707.95 10 $1,757.34 $2,411.16 $2,917.10 15 $2,329.62 $3,744.03 $4,982.27 20 $3,088.26 $5,813.70 $8,509.49 25 $4,093.94 $9,027.47 $14,533.80 30 $5,427.13 $14,017.78 $24,823.04 35 $7,194.46 $21,766.69 $42,396.57 40 $9,537.33 $33,799.13 $72,411.34 45 $12,643.14 $52,483.01 $123,675.14 50 $16,760.36 $81,495.18 $211,231.27

Time Frame (Years) Ratio S&P vs. Aristocrat Consensus Ratio S&P vs. ENB Consensus 5 1.17 1.29 10 1.37 1.66 15 1.61 2.14 20 1.88 2.76 25 2.21 3.55 30 2.58 4.57 35 3.03 5.89 40 3.54 7.59 45 4.15 9.78 50 4.86 12.60

If ENB management delivers on its growth plans, then one of the world's safest 6.6% yielding aristocrats could outperform the aristocrats by about 3X and the market by about 13X in the coming decades.

And remember that the bond market believes ENB's growth outlook is sufficiently clear to lend to it for the next 91 years.

ENB is as close to a "buy and hold forever" midstream as exists today.

ENB Investment Decision Score

Ticker ENB DK Quality Rating 12 82% Investment Grade A Sector Energy Safety 5 84% Investment Score 97% Industry Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Dependability 4 83% 5-Year Dividend Return 39.72% Sub-Industry Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Business Model 3 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 9.51% Ultra SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Safe Midstream, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy ENB's 14.61% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average ENB's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional ENB's 39.72% vs. the S&P's 9.02% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional ENB's 9.51% vs. the S&P's 3.52% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Like AbbVie, Enbridge is one of the best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today. Unlike AbbVie, it is expected to deliver market, and aristocrat thumping long-term returns.

Bottom Line: Yield Traps Should Be Avoided Like The Plague But High-Yield Blue-Chips Can Help You Retire Rich

In our yield-starved world, mREITs, BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, ETNs, and all manner of unsafe dividend stocks tempt retirees with eye-catching yields.

But remember, high-yield that's not dependable isn't worth much. But generous, safe and GROWING yield? That's the stuff rich retirements are made of.

Today AGNC and Telephone and Data Systems represent two potential yield/value traps to avoid. Their low quality and questionable growth prospects mean that I consider them unsuitable for retirees to entrust with their hard-earned money.

In contrast, AbbVie and Enbridge are high-yield aristocrats that I can not only recommend, but have personally invested almost $100,000 into in my retirement portfolios.

AbbVie might not outperform the aristocrats in the future, but if you're looking for an anti-bubble aristocrat that could double your money in five years while paying you almost 5% in safe income today it's hard to beat.

Enbridge is my favorite midstream blue-chip thanks to its industry-leading balance sheet, long-term risk management prowess, and a potential $10 trillion growth runway in the decades ahead.

If you're tired of worrying about dividend cuts and paying the bills in retirement, it's time to stop buying crap and embrace the joys of safe high-yield blue-chip investing.