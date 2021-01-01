Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is a high-quality Dividend King, which has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. It has also proved extremely resilient to the coronavirus crisis, just like most utility stocks. It is thus an attractive candidate for conservative income-oriented investors, who are afraid of the downside risk of the S&P 500, which is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Nevertheless, California Water Service has remained richly valued over the last six months.

Business overview

California Water Service is the third-largest publicly-owned water utility in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it provides water to about two million people, mainly in California, with some additional operations in Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

The most important strength of California Water Service is its admirable resilience to recessions. Even under the most adverse economic conditions, consumers do not curtail their water consumption. As a result, the company has remained highly profitable even during the fiercest recessions, such as the Great Recession and the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, which was marked by the severe recession caused by the pandemic, California Water Service posted record earnings per share of $1.97.

The resilience to recessions is paramount for income-oriented investors, as it is the key behind the impressive multi-decade dividend growth streak of the utility. Only companies with rock-solid business models can grow their dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. That is why there are only 31 Dividend Kings in the investing universe.

California Water Service has incurred somewhat higher operating costs, such as wages, this year. It has also encountered a higher tax rate due to lower state tax deductions compared to last year. Moreover, while the residential consumption of water has grown 4% this year, the benefit has been offset by lower industrial sales due to the effect of the pandemic on the industrial activity. Consequently, the company is expected by analysts to incur a 6% decrease in its earnings per share this year, from $1.97 to $1.85.

However, California Water Service has promising growth prospects ahead. It just filed its General Rate Case with the Public Utilities Commission, requesting approval of more than $1.0 billion of capital expenses over the next three years in exchange for price hikes. On the one hand, California Water Service kept the price hike below $5 per month for its median residential customer in order to receive approval from the regulatory authority. On the other hand, the rate hikes are likely to result in significant earnings growth, just like in all the previous cases.

Thanks to the rate hikes approved by regulatory authorities in exchange for the investment projects of California Water Service, the company has grown its earnings per share at a 7.5% average annual rate over the last decade. This growth rate is towards the upper limit of the typical, mid-single digit growth rate of most utilities.

There is a new Commissioner at California Public Utilities Commissioner [CPUC] this year but this change is not likely to affect the growth trajectory of California Water Service significantly. Regulatory authorities do not approve of extreme rate hikes in order to keep consumers satisfied but they have to approve of meaningful rate hikes in order to encourage utilities to invest in the improvement and expansion of their network. Thanks to the consistent growth record of California Water Service, it is reasonable to expect the utility to continue growing at a rate close to its historical rate. Analysts seem to agree with this view, as they expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 6% per year on average over the next four years.

Dividend

California Water Service is currently offering a 1.5% dividend yield. The stock has a healthy payout ratio of 30% and its interest expense consumes only 22% of its operating income. In addition, the utility is likely to continue growing its earnings for many more years thanks to its reliable and predictable business model. As a result, California Water Service can easily continue raising its dividend for many more years.

In essence, the stock offers a 1.5% dividend, which is expected to grow significantly every year. Given the 5.7% average annual dividend growth rate over the last five years and the aforementioned 6% expected earnings growth rate, one can reasonably expect the dividend to grow at an approximate 6% average annual rate in the upcoming years. Overall, the stock of California Water Service can be viewed as a bond with a 1.5% coupon, which is likely to grow by 6% per year in the upcoming years.

Valuation

Unfortunately, due to the exceptional dividend growth record of California Water Service and the nearly all-time low interest rates prevailing right now, the market has already appreciated the virtues of this utility. As a result, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2, which is much higher than its historical 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3.

This valuation level is extreme for a utility stock. It would appear more reasonable if it referred to a high-growth company. It is also remarkable that California Water Service is trading at 26.5 times its expected earnings in 2025. In other words, the market has already priced many years of future growth in the stock.

The rich valuation of the stock renders it vulnerable to an unexpected headwind, such as higher interest rates. Higher interest rates exert pressure on utility stocks, as they render the dividend yields of these slow-growth stocks less attractive. Interest rates are hovering around record-low levels right now due to the pandemic and the resultant cuts of interest rates by the Fed. However, the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates at some point in 2022. If this materializes, it will provide a headwind to the stock price of California Water Service.

Final thoughts

With the stock market around its all-time highs and interest rates near record-low levels, income-oriented investors are struggling to identify stocks with attractive dividend yields. California Water Service has an impressive dividend growth record but it is richly valued right now and hence it is offering just a 1.5% dividend yield. Due to its overvalued status, investors should wait for a meaningful correction of the stock, towards the technical support of $50, before purchasing the stock.