Company Overview

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is a software company delivering cloud solutions to the restaurant industry. Some of its products are Brink, Punchh and Data Central. PAR Technology services tier 1 enterprise Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs). Some of their customers include Jack in the Box, Dairy Queen, and Arby's. As of Q2 2021, the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Brink and Punchh were $27.6 million and $40.3 million respectively. For Punchh, its contracted ARR totalled at $60.5 million. The company is managed by CEO Savneet Singh.

New Capital Raise at Favorable Valuation

On 13 September 2021, PAR announced a combination of equity and notes offering which caused its share price to correct by more than 10%. Subsequently, on 15 September 2021, PAR provided more clarity by sharing the pricings of the equity and notes offering.

It is a direct equity offering of 892,857 shares and a 1.5% convertible note with an aggregate principal of US$235 million. PAR expects to retire its old term loan of $180 million and use the remaining proceeds for continued investment in PAR's software platform and may use a portion of its capital raised for potential acquisition targets.

PAR shared that the conversion price of the 2027 notes represents a premium of approximately 37.5% to the price per share offered in the equity offering of $77. Doing simple math, we derived the equity price set at $56. We take $77 divided by 1.375.

A quick calculation tells us that the announced direct equity offering and the convertible note has an average share price of $72.25:

Source: Press Release

In our opinion, this is favorable to shareholders because PAR raised capital at a reasonable share price relative to its intrinsic value. In our previous article, we shared that if PAR trades at a 20x Price to Sales, the stock is worth $84.50 a share. Raising capital at $72.25 implies a Price to Sales multiple of 17x.

This valuation range is further supported by Ron Shaich who is considered to be one of the most successful operators and investors in the F&B space. Ron Shaich is the founder and former CEO of Panera Bread. He became a shareholder of PAR when he supported PAR's acquisition of Punchh. His investment in PAR was done at an average purchase price of $75.40.

Source: Current Report (8-K)

It is not too far from our estimate of PAR's intrinsic value.

CEO Singh's Proven Track Record

If one looks carefully at how the capital raise is structured and the track record of CEO Savneet Singh, PAR shareholders have been better off after each round of capital raise.

Firstly, the new convertible note has an interest cost of 1.5% while the older senior notes due 2024 carries an interest cost of 4.5% while the 2026 senior note carries an interest cost of 2.875%. The Owl Rock Term Loan that matures on April 8, 2025 and bears interest at a base rate plus a margin of 3.75% or a Eurocurrency rate plus a margin of 4.75%. After retiring the older term loans senior notes, PAR's cost of capital would decrease, which means more interest savings created for shareholders.

Secondly, PAR had reserved an aggregate of 4,338,322 shares of common stock for the issuance of the older 2024 and 2026 senior notes. For this newly announced equity offering and convertible note, PAR would reserve and aggregate 3,944,802 shares of common stock. That is almost a 10% decrease (4.338/3.944 -1) in the number of shares issued. Prior to this new equity and note offering, PAR had common shares outstanding of 28,262,204 shares.

However, after this new equity and note offering, PAR's common shares outstanding is now 27,608,240 (if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). That is a decline of 2.37% in common shares outstanding after the offering.

Shareholders are much better off after this new capital raise.

CEO Singh has a proven track record as a capable capital allocator with deal-making talent. The new convertible notes come with an agreement that PAR is able to redeem the note in cash after 15 October 2024 if PAR's stock price is 30% above the conversion price of $77 for 20 trading days. This further reduces PAR's cost of capital and stock dilution (if the stock price performs) without sacrificing PAR's need for capital to retire old notes and lower its interest cost. If you have not realised by now, CEO Singh has been using a time tested strategy for the benefit of PAR shareholders.

Each time PAR executes and performs, CEO Singh would seize the opportunity to further strengthen PAR's balance sheet by doing new capital raises (at favourable valuations) to retire old senior notes, reduce its common shares outstanding, and adding more cash into the balance sheet to fund PAR's growth initiatives as the company is currently in the midst of this tidal wave of cloud transformation that is happening at a rapid pace in the F&B industry.

Talk about having your cake and eating it. PAR shareholders have benefited from CEO Singh strategic capital raises.

Risks and Closing Thoughts

While discerning shareholders do a victory lap around the recent capital raise, we remain cautious about PAR's cash burn and gross margins. PAR's 6 months ended, June 30th net cash used in operations is $33 million which implies an annualised cash burn rate of $66 million. Prior to the new equity and note offering, with only $85 million of cash on the balance sheet, PAR's cash is sufficient to last them for 1.28 years. With improving gross margins, PAR would be able to reduce the cash burn rate. Although CEO Singh has shared that PAR's software gross margins are in the 50s to 60s percentage range, we would want to monitor if PAR's blended gross margins are heading in the right direction. As software revenues grow to become a larger part of the total revenues, gross margins should expand exponentially showing a clear path to profitability.

Source: Personal compilation using PAR's SEC Filings

CEO Singh had publicly disclosed in 2Q FY 2021 earnings call that investors are likely to see a strong second half of FY 2021. From this, we can expect to see some improvements in PAR's gross margins. We are also monitoring the growth optionality of PAR Pay. We would like to see the traction of PAR Pay being deployed across more locations. The immediate upside of PAR Pay is significant as it doubles PAR's current Average Revenue Per Customer.

Wide adoption of PAR Pay would mean a huge growth in revenues and gross margins as the cost of serving each incremental customer would grow at a much slower rate compared to revenues. There is operating leverage within both the payments and software business.

Lastly, we would also be monitoring the growth of site installations and backlog for Brink POS and contracted backlog for Punchh as they signify the future growth ahead.

We will continue to monitor the important metrics for PAR and provide more updates in the future. At $61.70 a share as of 15 September 2021, the implied upside for PAR is 36.7% based on our rough estimate of PAR's intrinsic value of $84.50 if PAR trades at 20x Price to ARR.

We believe PAR's risk/reward ratio remains favourably skewed to investors who are in it for the long haul.