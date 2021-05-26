ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Looking around the world for the best companies, I came across the Dutch payment processer, Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), which means 'a new beginning' in Surinamese. In an attempt to find the best investment opportunities with a good entry point, we will look at Adyen through the lens of a DCF model, based on the growth drivers:

• Growth

• Margins

• ROE

• Risk

What The Business Does

Adyen operates a global payments platform, handling the full payments stack - gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement.

Adyen Issuing was launched in 2019 and enabled merchants to provide virtual and physical cards to their customers. Issuing meets various merchant needs, as it gives them the ability to issue cards for a variety of uses cases, either online, in-app, and in-store. The Adyen offering includes a common back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as feature-rich APIs.

Courtesy of company filings

The company operates out of the Netherlands but is a global company operating in 150 countries, including the US, Europe, and Asia. Some of the high profile clients they have signed recently include:

• eBay (EBAY)

• Uber (NYSE:UBER)

• Netflix (NFLX)

• Microsoft (MSFT)

Adyen's platform services offer this range of merchants across different verticals and connecting them directly to Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and other card schemes. The company also offers a high level of reliability, performance, and data insights.

Courtesy of company filings

As we can see from the graph, Adyen offers the full payment stack in-house, including gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement, with unified payment solutions for different-sized merchants across the spectrum. The company's solutions are utilized at a large scale by many global players, which helps reduce the costs for the merchants. With their scale and data, they can offer state-of-the-art authorizations and fraud solutions, and the company benefits from the decline of cash and the rise of e-commerce.

The company operates in three segments:

• Enterprise

• Unified Commerce

• Mid-market

Driver No. 1: Revenue

To make reading and understanding the financial results easier, I will convert all numbers from Euros to dollars for ease of use. Everything will be in Euros, but dollars in parenthesis, current rate as of this article equals €1 to each $1.18.

Adyen posted strong first-half results, they report every six months, with processed volumes of €216 billion ($255 billion) up 67% year over year, and net revenues of €445 million ($525 million). All of which gives Adyen EBITDA of €272.7 million ($322 million) for a 61% EBITDA margin.

The enterprise merchant base continues to drive the majority of the volume growth for Adyen, with growing momentum in the unified commerce segment.

Volume

Breaking down the last three halves of the year, the company is growing payment volumes at an accelerated pace.

Chart author, source company filings in € billions

Adyen drives these payment volumes by working closely with their customers to develop products and solutions that make payments easier for their customers. And with the growing unified commerce ability, the platform offers, more and more customers are moving towards this type of offering. As the pandemic lingers worldwide, more and more retailers are moving to a more unified commerce business ideal. In other words, they are trying to be where their customers are so they can accept payments in any manner that appeals to them, helping drive more sales.

Adyen continues to see growth in retail, despite the lockdowns, and more retails switch to a unified business concept, not because of want, but because of need. The company sees continued strength in POS (point of sale), with volumes doubling year over year, comprising 11% of total volumes. Landing big names such as LVHM and the Body Shop highlights success in these areas.

Take Rate

Adyen's take rate continues to drop, from:

• H1 2020 of 23.6 basis points

• H1 2020 of 20.6 basis points

But, the drop remains a part of Adyen's strategy, which is to land and expand. The company looks for new customers, signs those customers, then expands the relationship with the customer and adds additional services to deepen the relationship.

Adyen employs a tiered pricing system that they combine with their enterprise merchants, and as they grow, Adyen will capture more payment volume. It aligns with the idea of developing partnerships with their customers and encouraging deeper relationships that help grow their revenues as the payment volumes grow, despite the drop in take rates.

They refer to take rate as an outcome, not a driver of the business. Adyen looks to build scalability and the low cost of companies operating on their single platform, which grows incremental revenue.

Net Revenues

As a payment processor, Adyen drives its revenues from settling and processing payments for merchants. The company reports these revenues as gross, containing scheme fees (Visa/Mastercard), interchange, and mark-ups for Adyen. Then they remove those costs to arrive at the net revenues, keeping in mind these are non-IFRS measures or in the US Non-GAAP measure.

Chart author, source company filings

As we can see, the company has grown its total revenues, even through a tough period such as Covid, and net revenue continues to grow.

Not only is the company growing its revenues from the land and grab business model, but they are also expanding globally at a tremendous pace. The company recently acquired a US branch license and acquiring capabilities in Japan and UAE. Currently, Europe accounts for 60% of net revenues, North America with 22%, APAC with 9%, and LATAM with 8%. Year over year growth globally continues to accelerate with:

• US – 80%

• APAC – 44%

• Europe – 40%

• LATAM – 26%

Source company filings

The company announced on May 2021 that the Fed signed off on its application for a federally licensed branch in San Francisco. The branch license would allow Adyen to act as an acquiring bank in the US, settle payments for its merchants, and deposit those funds directly into the merchant's accounts instead of routing them through third-party banks.

It already possesses those abilities in Europe, but it relies on Wells Fargo (WFC) and Deutsche Bank (DB) to handle those responsibilities in the US.

These new capabilities will allow Adyen to expand its base in the US and offer a bigger piece of the payment stack to its customers.

The US is a tremendous growth opportunity for Adyen, with almost 22% of its company net revenues and those growing 80% year over year. The company's investments over a decade ago are starting to pan out, and with new customers such as Airbnb (ABNB), American Eagle (AEO), and Slice, they continue to grow customers and increase the relationship.

Pricing of Products

Below is a composite of some of the fee charges for credit and debit cards for Adyen, PayPal (PYPL), and Stripe.

Stripe 2.9% + $0.30 USD per successful transaction Rate the same for all cards

PayPal 2.9% + 0.30 USD 4.4% + Fixed fees based on currency if outside the US applies to online transactions with payments from a PayPal account

Adyen Fee-based on Interchange++ model for Visa, Mastercard and other cards Interchange++ components include; interchange fee by issuing bank; scheme fee by cards scheme; and acquirer markup; if any



Source: company filings and financeonline.com

The above is a sampling of the costs for merchants using either of those three platforms. Compared to the others, Adyen offers a single platform that connects you directly to Visa, Mastercard, and other key schemes globally. There is no setup, monthly, integration, or termination fee, only the processing fee plus commission per transaction.

The simple pricing gives a clearer picture of costs for merchants.

The company does have a minimum processing volume of $120 a month, which might be prohibitive to smaller mom-and-pop businesses.

The platform is scalable, as evidenced by Facebook (FB), Netflix, Uber, and Airbnb.

The company projects medium-term revenue targets of 25 – 30%, and I see nothing to indicate that they won't reach that target, at least in the near term.

Margins

Adyen's operating margins consist of the normal stuff, with wages and salaries occupying the largest operating expense for Adyen, with wages and salaries comprising both wages and share-based compensation.

Wages were 22% of Adyen's net revenues in H1, down from 24% in H1 2020. The company expects wages and salaries to grow as they take on more staff to handle the increased activity. The FTE (full-time employee) count has grown from 1700+ to 1954 across 26 global offices. As the company grows, they will continue to add staffing, with 42% in tech roles, 43 in commercial roles, and 15% in staffing or support.

Chart by author, source company filings

Along with operating margins, the company focuses on EBITDA margins as one of its core growth margins. As stated earlier, the company finished H1 with EBITDA margins of 61% and grew those margins 65% year over year. The company's stated EBITDA margin goal is 65%, as they expect their operating leverage to continue to benefit from its operating strength.

Adyen continues to invest and improve its position through its investments in people, as referenced above, and through its use of CapEx. The company's goal is for CapEx to remain in the 5% range to ensure continued growth. And H1 was no exception with 4.8% of net revenue spent on CapEx, primarily through PP&E; these were up from the 2% in H1 2020.

Adyen thinks these continual investments help it focus on the single platform and its strength to offer products and services relevant to its customers.

All of this allows Adyen to produce strong, consistent free cash flow. With free cash flows of €264.4 ($312.3) million, up 60% year over year. On a free cash flow per share basis, the company has grown from $4.85 in 2015 to the current level of $48.86, a CAGR of 46.96%!! Not too shabby.

Free cash flow conversion as measured by comparing free cash flow to EBITDA gives us a ratio of:

• H1 2021 – 90%

• H1 2020 – 93%

The decrease in conversion resulted from higher CapEx in H1 2021, showing how efficiently the company generates free cash flow and allows for more reinvestment. Currently, Adyen carries zero debt, aside from lease obligations, and is funding its growth via cash from operations and residual cash leftover from its IPO. In other words, it tells us that Adyen is in excellent shape liquidity-wise.

Return on Equity

Adyen's current ROE via Seeking Alpha is 30.49%, higher than the sector median of 8.29%, and higher than the company's five-year average of 26.05%.

The company does a great job of reinvesting its equity to drive growth; as the company carries no debt, using the equity model works a little better to value the company. The current and historical ROE is higher than the current cost of equity:

Cost of Equity = Risk-free rate + beta * equity risk premium

Where;

• Risk-free rate = 1.31%

• Beta = 0.69

• Equity Risk premium = 4.31%

Which all gives us a cost of equity of 4.28%, and with a higher ROE, gives us a sense of how well the company reinvests its equity. The inputs are US-based because the valuation is in dollars to try to remain consistent.

Risk

The company faces three main risks:

• Competition: The competition for merchant's payment volume is fierce, with multiple big players in the space, such as PayPal, Fiserv (Clover) (FISV), Square (SQ), and Stripe, among the many. There are also the growing threats of Apple and Google trying to enter the space and the recent announcement that Amazon is trying to gain share, which adds up to a lot of competition. That competition continues to put pressure on Adyen to stay relevant and on top of their game, especially as they expand globally.

• Low-barriers to Entry: With the ever-growing speed of advancements in tech, a million and one new players are entering the payment space daily, which keeps up the pressure.

• Concentration Risk: Adyen's top 10 merchants make up 33% of its revenues, and that concentration risk could lead to big problems if they were to lose one of those customers. As the company continues to focus on bigger merchants, it could lead to greater concentration risk.

• Geography: As the company continues to expand with its land and grab philosophy, it exposes the company to greater risks to putting roots where they have no expertise, and there are zero guarantees that those roots will bear fruit, leading to lost opportunities elsewhere.

Valuation

Adyen is an exciting company with lots of potential for great returns in the future, but much of that comes from finding a great price.

I will use a free cash flow to equity model based on Professor Aswath Damodaran's teachings to value Adyen, but all the inputs are mine alone.

Here are my assumptions:

• Revenue growth for the first stage will be at the 30% the company projects before gradually returning to the current level of 1.87%, which is the current 30-year treasury rate.

• The equity reinvestment rate will start at 32.41%, equal to the sector average, and the company's average over the last few years, before falling to 7.19% in the terminal year.

• Cost of equity will start at 4.28%, based on the inputs from above, but will grow to 4.76% as the beta returns to a norm of 0.80

Below are the results:

Based on my assumptions, the final value equals $25.89, which gives us a value below the current market price of $31.91. The financials haven't been updated yet, but the company recently did a two-for-one split on shares, which cut the price in half, and the above valuation includes the doubling of shares.

Looking a bit deeper, we see that the market is pricing in 22% growth in the free cash flow to justify the market price, which is in line with our projections. The company's five-year average of free cash growth is 49%, which indicates in the short term, it is possible.

Investor Takeaway

Adyen faces fierce competition from PayPal, Square, and Stripe, who has yet to go public in one of the more highly anticipated IPOs. Each company has its strengths, while Adyen offers a simple, straightforward solution that encompasses both enterprise and unified commerce for its merchants. The company has performed well in Europe and is expanding its reach globally, ahead of competitors like Square.

Adyen experiences drop-in fees with increased volume; the company grosses less money for every dollar compared to Square, PayPal, and Square who take above 2% of each dollar processed. That explains why Adyen carries lower revenues than competitors like Stripe and PayPal, but Adyen has been in the black for seven years plus, unlike many unicorns coming out of Silicon Valley.

Adyen competes for different market segments, targeting big, international companies while Stripe focuses on startup app developers and PayPal and Square targeting SMBs and mid-market players.

For what it is worth, the Glassdoor ratings are outstanding, with the CEO, Pietor van der Does, receiving a 91% approval rating and the company overall receiving 88%. It is also noteworthy that no employee is hired without speaking with at least one board member before coming on board, even during the pandemic, which is impressive and gives employees more connection to leadership.

There is no doubt that Adyen is an exciting company with great potential and a great product. The company is also a bit expensive, but I am long Adyen, and I am willing to pay up for a quality company in the beginning stages of the long run.