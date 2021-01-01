monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Even with the market being close to new highs, it’s still possible to find value. Granted, it's hard to come by, but it is out there. Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is a company that I've been watching for a couple of months. I was not aware of the company during the COVID crash, when the valuation was severely pushed down, but still believe it's worth having a look at today.

Hillenbrand has become a large diversified industrial company, with businesses that serve a large variety of industries. The company who used to primarily sell caskets in the death care business, has through acquisitions diversified into other industries. This has reduced margins, but sped up growth. The company is today a player in the plastic processing, screening machines and mold technology industries among others.

Fundamentals

The revenue of the company appears stable without much fluctuation. It would also appear that acquisitions are the main force of growth, rather than the growth being organic. Revenue growth has been averaging ~10% a year. It’s safe to assume that the company will pursue further growth with acquisitions, which ideally should keep the momentum going. Analysts are expecting a small increase in revenues of $2m in the next year.

The net income appears stable as well, but has been under pressure from a decline in margins. Following the years of the financial crisis, the net profit margin fell from ~15% to ~4% and has never managed to recover. It would be unfair to attribute the entire decline to the financial crisis, as the company has made numerous acquisitions since. The margins have nevertheless been stable since 2014, and the company has grown consistently on a per share basis.

The company has not been an active pursuer of share buybacks, but has instead been prioritizing acquisitions and a healthy balance sheet. Nothing wrong with that given the value that the acquisitions brought with them, but a larger share repurchase at current prices would be beneficial for the company and shareholders as well.

Besides having made acquisitions and keeping the balance sheet healthy, the company has been committed to a dividend. It's a manageable dividend with a payout ratio of ~23%, which is yielding ~2% at current prices. Earnings have been growing faster than the dividend, supporting the idea of management prioritizing acquisitions.

Valuation

This company has often been assigned a low multiple. Partially because of the low growth that it had while coming out of the financial crisis and the years that followed, but also because it tends to carry a reasonable amount of debt. As the company left the financial crisis and growth began to pick up, a multiple close to 15 was assigned.

I think a 15 multiple would be a reasonable guideline to intrinsic value if it weren’t for its amount of debt. The company as of their latest quarter is carrying $1.3b in total debts with $476m in cash on hand. I would, to prevent overpaying for the business, add the difference of those to its market cap.

We are essentially buying the entire business for $3.84b, with it having 0 debts and 0 cash on hand. That would give the business a p/e of 14 based on current adjusted operating earnings. A multiple that I would consider reasonable given the growth of the business and its predictability.

Free cash flow, although a bit more fluctuating, is aligned with operating earnings by suggesting a perhaps fairly valued company. I would in this case recognize that the multiple is low, and that the dividend is safely covered, but choose to focus on operating earnings as my guideline to intrinsic value.

The company appears cheap on both valuation metrics, but with debt included it seems closer to being fairly valued rather than cheap. Buying close to a fair valuation isn´t necessarily bad. It depends on your expectations regarding investment returns and your patience. Assuming the company is close to its fair value, returns near ~10% a year could conservatively be expected; ~8% from share price appreciation and 2% from the dividend and dividend raises.

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

The company appears somewhat predictable based on its stock chart performance, with support often found near its 50- month moving average. This is common for a consistently growing and stable company. A drop to the moving average would indicate a -5.5% drop from its current share price, to a valuation that I would consider slightly below fair value.

Final Thoughts

This is not an exciting company. The company is in a saturated industry and has mainly been growing through acquisitions. They did a large acquisition last year and has been paying off debt since. Nevertheless, the company appears slightly undervalued at current prices with debt included, which should earn an investor decent returns in the future. Adjusted operating earnings, free cash flow and stock chart performance are pointing towards a slight undervaluation, with a price target of ~$39.

Given the stability and future growth prospects of the business and its current valuation, I am giving it a “bullish” rating.