Investment Thesis

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been a trusty income play among many investors. I view it as an income play with a strong FCF to fuel growing dividends. Cisco has however delivered round after round of disappointing dividend hikes while struggling to raise its revenue despite spending a double-digit amount of billions in the recent decade on acquisitions. In fact, the company is underperforming peers on both revenue growth and dividend hiking parameters. With the investor day for 2021 setting the course through FY25, there was a lot to look forward to for both existing and prospective investors. Management provided ambitious targets while having managed to meet those previously set at the investor day of 2017. However, I do see execution risk driving caution for the investment community to reward Cisco with a higher market cap until management has proven it can execute on its ambitious targets. At this point, I see limited upside in Cisco but also believe existing shareholders will welcome the ambitious tone set by management.

Cisco's Current Predicament

I've been a shareholder in Cisco since 2014 when I bought shares at a price of $25.6 per share. As such, I'm fortunate enough to sit on a 5.8% yield on cost for my dividend and a 122% stock price appreciation averaging at roughly 17% per year before dividends. However, that doesn't stop me from evaluating the stock ever so often, asking myself if I would buy today. With such returns, it's difficult to be displeased, but as I laid out in a previous article concerning Cisco, I believe the company could do with new management and fresh thinking. Specifically, my disappointment has been with Cisco's ability to utilize its power within potential mergers and acquisitions. There have been plenty, but the company has struggled with increasing its revenue, and as with all mature companies, they risk running out of FCF to fuel its dividend and growth if it can't increase its FCF through organic or inorganic revenue growth. Cisco used to be the big game of its industry, but most new entrants have been eating away at Cisco and their previously dominant position to a point where Cisco has struggled to increase its revenue during the tenure of CEO Chuck Robbins. I'm both pleased and displeased at the same time, closely monitoring how Cisco fares.

This has also translated into Cisco delivering rather paltry dividend hikes in recent years, with the most recent being a 2.8% hike compared to a sector median of 5.2%. In fact, Cisco has underperformed its sector for the last five years in terms of actual dividend hikes. Planning to hold my investments for many years, I of course prefer to hold securities where the opposite is the case, why I'm also disappointed in management's ability to deliver consistent upwards moving revenue considering the opportunities present within IT infrastructure investments, cloud solutions and IT security. I'm of the opinion, that Cisco has missed a lot of the great upwards surge in its industry in recent years.

Cisco's struggle is illustrated by one of its competitors, Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) who often provide comparisons to Cisco in their quarterly material which show their ability to capture market shares. ANET is led by CEO Jayshree Ullal, a former top executive of Cisco.

Arista Q2-2021, p. 12.

While Arista is a much smaller company compared to Cisco, it has been doing great with revenue up more than 10X since 2012 on the back of a strong offering and not crippled so extensively by its size as a company like Cisco. The validity of this observation is to be found within the fact, that Arista is competing against Cisco on its home turf. With a focus on digital transformation, remote work, cloud, 5G, security and so forth, many of the themes highlighted by Cisco as their winners of tomorrow, is within a sphere where they have to fight tooth and nail.

Arista Q2-2021, p. 17.

If we are to believe the consensus dividend estimates for 2022 and 2023, shareholders of Cisco can expect another set of disappointing news with a 3% and 4% hike respectively, which would lead to further sector underperformance if we extrapolate history into the coming years. As with most mature blue chips, we can identify a correlation between its typical upper trading range and market cap in combination with dividend yield. Meaning, that Cisco typically doesn't trade at a higher market cap than what leads to a 2.4% dividend yield. Also, it rarely goes on discount relatively to a dividend yield of a maximum just below 4%. So, while I'm in Cisco long-term for the dividend, a continuous strong set of dividend hikes would slowly lead to an upwards moving market cap assuming profit- and FCF margins remain stable and their ability to pay the growing dividend stays intact. Unsurprisingly, these expected forward hikes go in tandem with the outlook for revenue and EPS, which is boosted by share buybacks.

Data by YCharts

I, therefore, looked forward to Cisco's first investor day since 2017, where the long-term guidance would be updated, and I have to say that management surprised positively. Already now, just a couple of days later, and we see Credit Suisse leading the pack with a new stock price target adjusted from $56 á share to $74, implying a 29% upside. Personally, I consider that higher than what the stock warrants, but I'm pleasantly surprised to see that management has provided higher forward-looking targets than I anticipated.

Let's have a look…

Investor Day 2021

The entire set of presentations and updates on Cisco's strategy lasted roughly four and a half hours and can be found via this link. As investors, we trust in management to take good care of our hard-earned savings and I urge investors to stay updated on what path management will take, in order to ensure you as an investor can look back on your investment with a smile.

If I were to describe the entire set of presentations with one phrase, I'd quote CEO Chuck Robbins from his kick-off presentation where he said, "management is confident in the future". We shouldn't forget that he is biased and that it comes with risk as already briefly touched upon, but considering their new targets, I understand why he said so.

Looking back at the most recent investor day from 2017, we can see that management has managed to deliver on the targets put in place back then. This slide can be a little ambiguous, as the targets were for the period 2017-FY2020, while it also displays FY2021 performance. Back in 2017, management said they could deliver on a 30% of total revenue being provided by software. They reached 29% for FY2020, but Q4-20 showed 31%. They more than delivered on the ambition of ensuring 66% of total software sales being on a subscription basis, as they managed 74% which has increased to 79% by FY21. Lastly, that software & service reached 50% of total revenue, which they managed.

Cisco Investor Day 2021, Chuck Robbins, p, 5.

Those targets belong to the rear-view, but the more important takeaway we can derive is, that management is both able to set ambitious targets but also ensure they are reached. This is the most important indicator for shareholders and the investment community, that they should be able to trust in management concerning the targets presented during this investor day.

Perhaps the most important step on Cisco's journey, their software subscription transformation, can be seen in greater detail below. Chuck Robbins became CEO in 2015, then CEO, John Chambers, praised the new CEO as "unique in his ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution". Further, that "our next CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, be capable of accelerating what is working very well for Cisco and disrupting what needs to change".

Personally, I haven't been too fond of Chuck Robbins and the way he has handled Cisco, but I can't deny that he has delivered on his own ambition so far. Subscription software has managed a 23% CAGR in the period covering FY15-21, quite impressive, with total software managing a 10% CAGR, far outstripping general revenue during that period.

Cisco Investor Day 2021, Chuck Robbins, p, 6.

This growth is a combination of organic and inorganic methods, which is what we can also expect from Cisco moving forward. Delivering on your targets is a strong argument for why investors should believe in new targets.

Strategic Priorities & Focus

As Cisco continues to drive business transformation, Cloud offerings will be at the core of that theme to ensure growth for Cisco to deliver higher predictability and improved service offerings allowing to innovate faster for their customers. With digital transformation leading towards hybrid-everything being cloud, work, etc., it requires modernized infrastructure and security infrastructure - something Cisco will be betting on. The entire world depends on connectivity with the rise of applications and distributed nature of everything we do. During his presentation, Chuck Robbins stated that the priorities of Cisco's customer pool align with the focus of Cisco itself.

Cisco Investor Day 2021, Chuck Robbins, p, 11.

Chuck Robbins talked about the need for high adaptability in a hybrid work environment. That a distributed and cloud-focused way of working will change how we think about digital security leading to customers having to redesign their infrastructure. Chuck Robbins arrived at the following key opportunities for growth going forward. Liz Centoni, Chief Strategy Officer, expanded on this particular slide during her own presentation where she concluded these markets all provide significant tailwind for Cisco going forward. Those are a fair set of opportunities, but it will be the same opportunities found amongst software and infrastructure peers suggesting that competition will of course be fierce.

Cisco Investor Day 2021, Chuck Robbins, p, 12.

The Financial Outlook Towards FY2025

Probably the most interesting aspect of the investor day was the section concerning the financial targets extending through FY2025 and presented by Scott Herren, CFO.

Driving Profitable Growth, Scott Herren, p. 18.

Management is guiding for a 5-7% revenue CAGR extending through FY25. Just to put that into perspective, the only time Cisco has delivered YoY 5% revenue growth or better since 2013 was in 2019 where they managed 5.2%. In other words, seen from my perspective, this is significantly better than I had anticipated. The 2021 ten-year average revenue growth is 1.4%, five-year average is 0.2%. As such, it is a significant change in the outlook.

At first, it is easy to appear skeptical, especially given the historical comparison I just provided, but management proved they could deliver on their previous investor day targets valid from FY17 through FY20. Naturally, management has ensured to model the potential within their existing offerings, the marketplace as well as how Cisco performs in the competitive stack for the basis of these targets.

Driving Profitable Growth, Scott Herren, p. 17.

The reason management believes in the opportunity is to be found within the total addressable market, which is expected to grow significantly during the same period. Actually, Cisco is only counting on growth on par or slightly above the general marketplace as seen by their estimates within Non-subscription products and services.

If we are to trust the projections, it might not even stop at FY25, with Cisco labelling this a growing opportunity. Similarly, with a continuous focus on margins, Cisco expects EPS to grow in line with revenue equaling the CAGR 5-7% through FY25. We might once again see reasonable dividend hikes out of Cisco.

Driving Profitable Growth, Scott Herren, p. 22.

Execution Risk

On a headline basis, the risk is twofold. First of all, there is the risk of execution from Cisco given the aggressive outlook, albeit only growing on par with the market expectations. However, the market growth is also rather aggressive given that for instance the opportunity within hybrid work is forecasted at 16% CAGR. Within what is labelled the expansion markets, growth is forecasted at 18% CAGR. Being a household name with a big R&D budget, there is of course a significant possibility that Cisco can carve itself a piece of the cake, but there is both uncertainty in terms of whether the market will indeed grow at such a brisk pace combined with the uncertainty of Cisco managing to secure its relevance.

Driving Profitable Growth, Scott Herren, p. 15.

Secondly, we have the combination of market growth and competitor risk. A number of established players within the software space will be intensively focusing towards any market forecasted at growing massively. Further, Cisco is competing within several arenas where it isn't necessarily the most innovative of the peer group.

Given Cisco's recent performance, I think it's fair to ask whether their product portfolio is well-positioned to meet the demands of high growth and innovative markets.

Acquisition Risk

Not everybody will agree with this perspective, but I'm one of the Cisco shareholders who looks back at the acquisition spree of the last decade not firmly believing that management has done well on a consistent basis. With a spend exceeding double digits measured in billions on acquisitions in the recent decade, management has had little revenue growth to show for it. One stance is, that management is overpaying, another is that management is acquiring capabilities looking towards the future. Given that a fair amount of recent acquisitions has been focused on the cloud and security space, the second stance is fair. I do however keep one eye firmly fixed on how management continues to execute on acquisitions as I do believe there is fair skepticism related to previous acquisition performance.

Valuation Impact

The small section on execution risk feeds well into the valuation outlook. What management has presented is well beyond what we have been used to as Cisco investors, and I therefore, believe we will need to see management executing on this strategic promise before the outlook will be fully accepted by the investment community. Something that has also been highlighted in the initial response amongst the analyst community.

If management does indeed succeed through, we can see that the current forward-looking consensus estimates are indeed below what management is expected to churn out through FY25.

Seeking Alpha, Earnings Estimates per September 20th

Cisco is up 24% YTD despite a recent market pullback with P/S and P/B being on the upper end of the five-year trading range while being significantly above the ten-year trading range.

Data by YCharts

Same can be said if we observe the EV/EBITDA as well as forward EV/EBITDA ratios. Taking the execution risk into perspective, I don't see a whole lot of upside left for Cisco at these levels.

Data by YCharts

At least not what provides a satisfactory margin of safety for prospective investors. For existing investors, I welcome the potential value-add if management executes on its promise for a company that for a while had begun to resemble International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) with a potentially bleak outlook.

Conclusion

The most recent investor day hosted in 2017 set up the targets valid through FY20, with a new investor day hosted in 2021 on September 15th. The investor day sets the course for what Cisco investors can expect out of the company through FY25 and management set an optimistic tone expecting revenue CAGR between 5-7% through the period. Something which would be a significant improvement observing the ten-year average revenue growth at 1.4% and five-year at 0.2%. On top are expectations of similar growth in EPS, which will be supported by buybacks as is custom for Cisco. However, these expectations are founded on strong expected marketplace growth within especially new areas. This leads to significant execution risk, causing me to believe the investment community will react slowly given the need to see management deliver on its promise. Trading at the top of its historical range on a number of financial metrics, I don't believe Cisco has a lot of upside left, therefore not providing satisfactory margin of safety for prospective investors. However, for current investors, this will be welcome news as Cisco has provided paltry dividend hikes in recent years, where we might again expect hikes on par with its peers which Cisco has significantly underperformed recently.