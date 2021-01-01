Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

In a recent article, I present all the reasons why REITs (VNQ) are better investments than rental properties in most cases. I summarize the main reasons in the table below:

REITs Rentals Public Private Liquid Illiquid Limited liability Unlimited liability Professionally managed Work-intensive Diversified Concentrated Extremely low transaction costs Very high transaction costs Large economies of scale No economies of scale Better talent working for them Poorer access to talent to work for you Benefit from other real estate-related businesses (brokerage, property management, development, etc.) Does not benefit from other real estate-related businesses (brokerage, property management, development, etc.) Access to public capital markets to grow faster via accretive transactions No access to public capital markets Enjoy the benefits of leverage with no personal liability Enjoy leverage but you need to sign on all the loans with unlimited liability

So put simply, REITs are expected to produce higher returns in most cases, and that's despite being a lot safer and requiring less effort from you, the investor. As such, it is a no-brainer to favor REITs in most cases.

But not in all cases!

Exceptions exist, and you will be surprised to hear that even I occasionally invest in rental properties, despite being a huge proponent of REIT investing.

In today's follow-up article, I will highlight 5 specific reasons why I may at times favor private real estate investments over REITs:

Reason #1: Foreign Real Estate Markets

REITs have existed for decades in the US, and as a result, the market is large and well-established.

Analysts know what to look for... REIT managers know how they are expected to behave... and overall, most REITs are shareholder-friendly.

Moreover, there are 200 REITs in the US so you have plenty of choices.

However, that isn't true for most other foreign markets.

To this day, many countries don't have a single REIT, and even if they have some, REITs may have existed only for a short period of time and could be poorly managed.

As an example, earlier this year, I traveled to Dubai to study Middle Eastern REIT opportunities for members of High Yield Landlord. Unfortunately, we came to the conclusion that most REITs in this region were managed to enrich their managers more than anything else.

To give you another example, I am very bullish on certain Eastern European markets, and especially on Estonia to be more specific.

I think that Estonia is set to become the "Silicon Valley" of Northern Europe, where young Entrepreneurs move to benefit from the most business-friendly and digitally-savvy nation in the European Union. Today, Estonia already has the most start-ups per capita in the EU, and the most unicorns per capita in the entire world (a unicorn is a tech start-up valued at over $1 billion).

This could propel Estonia to become one of the richest countries in the world, but its real estate is still a lot cheaper than in Western Europe. This is because Estonia only regained its independence 30 years ago and so we are still catching the wave early.

I would love to invest in Estonia via REITs, but there aren't any. The few publicly listed vehicles that exist aren't particularly attractive and therefore, I am left with no other option than to buy private real estate.

Reason #2: Specialty Property Sectors

Today, REITs invest in nearly every property sector in the US. This includes the traditional sectors like apartment communities and office buildings, but also specialty sectors like timberland and billboards.

However, in many of the specialty property sectors, there are only one or a few options. If those are poorly managed, overleveraged, and/or overpriced, then you are left with no viable options.

Take the example of farmland.

I think that farmland is a fantastic asset class that all investors should hold as part of a well-diversified portfolio. It is a finite asset that produces the most important thing to our survival: food. As a result, it is highly resilient and arguably the best inflation hedge in the world.

Yet, there are only two farmland REITs and those aren't particularly attractive.

Gladstone Land (LAND) is a good REIT, but it is priced at a 60% premium to NAV. This essentially means that each $1.6 invested only gets you $1 of farmland. That's a steep premium!

Farmland Partners (FPI), on the other hand, has historically been accused of poor management alignment and because it is heavily leveraged, its performance is very volatile.

So if you want to invest in Farmland, what are other options?

You could buy farmland directly in the private market and skip the premium that you would pay otherwise when you invest in LAND, and the high leverage of FPI.

Alternatively, you could use a crowdfunding platform like FarmTogether, which aims to democratize farmland ownership. This may be the best of both worlds because you would skip the premium of publicly listed REITs but still enjoy professional management and diversification. Unfortunately, today, they only work with accredited investors, but they may eventually open vehicles for retail investors.

My point here is that some specialty property sectors are still better owned privately.

Reason #3: Higher Net Yield

Studies show that REITs produce higher total returns than private real estate over full market cycles. This makes sense because:

REITs have access to public capital, which allows them to grow faster via accretive acquisitions.

REITs enjoy significant economies of scale in the management, but also in other expenses such as the interest on loans and the maintenance of the properties.

REITs have the best talent working for them.

REITs can enter other real estate-related businesses to boost your returns (property development, brokerage, etc.)

REITs use less leverage, which leads to somewhat lower returns during bull markets, but higher returns over a full cycle.

While REITs are likely to produce higher total returns, they typically yield less than private properties.

As an example, Realty Income (O) pays a 4% dividend yield, but you could earn closer to an 8% leveraged yield if you bought comparable properties in the private market.

The yield is so much greater because REITs retain a portion of their cash flow to reinvest in growth, they use less leverage, and they may be priced at a premium to NAV.

All of that allows O to grow much faster and earn higher total returns than you could (15.3% per year on average since inception), but if you are only interested in the income, then a private property may make more sense.

The yield differential is even greater once you account for the different tax treatments of the income. With a private net lease property, you may enjoy a depreciation tax deduction, which would reduce your immediate tax burden.

Reason #4: My Main Residence

REITs are fantastic vehicles if you want to compound your wealth.

But life is not all about money, and owning your own residence has many non-financial benefits.

It gives you control, freedom, and peace of mind that renters don't enjoy. This is where you spend most of your life and it is nice to know that you aren't at the mercy of a landlord that could kick you at almost any time.

Reason #5: Private to Public Arbitrage

At times, valuations become screwed on the private and/or the public side.

As an example, REITs were priced at large premiums to NAV leading up to the great financial crisis, and this would have probably been a better time to invest in private real estate, or even better, get out of the market completely:

After nearly doubling in value in just a few years, REITs collapsed in 2008-2009 because their valuations were excessive. Private real estate did poorly, but if you weren't overleveraged, you would have likely fared somewhat better.

If and when REITs become overpriced again, I will likely become more interested in private real state opportunities. At the end of the day, the performance of all investments is a function of the price you pay.

Today, most private properties are a lot more expensive than REITs, and not surprisingly, I am buying mostly REITs.

Bottom Line

Today, nearly 90% of my real estate allocation is invested in REITs, and the remaining 10% is invested in private properties.

It does not have to be only one or the other. The best path is to understand the pros and cons of each and combine them together.