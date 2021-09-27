Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

Most things in life are relative. Take for example the asset class known as "high-yield". Today it provides less income than what Treasury bonds did a few years back. But that has not stopped the rush to buy these assets regardless of the setup. As we showed recently, there are some guaranteed money losers in closed end funds and investors need to be extra careful. Today we examine iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and tell you why this is possibly the worst time to buy this for income. We will also tell you which other funds this logic applies to and what is your best bet if you want to continue to hold this or similar funds for income.

What HYG Does

HYG is one of the larger and more liquid high yield ETFs around with over $19.0 billion in assets. In comparison the two other large ETFs in this passive category don't even come close. SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) has under $0.5 billion in assets while the appropriately designated SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has under $10 billion in assets. Keep in mind that whatever we say about HYG, also applies to JNK, SPHY and most similar funds.

Currently HYG holds 1,331 securities with a portfolio level beta of 0.39. Their max allocation to their top holdings is around 2% hence they are not overly exposed to any one name.

Source: HYG

HYG focuses on the top echelons of junk and BB and B rated bonds make up almost 90% of the total. The occasional investment grade bond (BBB) here is generally one that got a credit upgrade after landing in the fund.

Source: HYG

Their maturities are spread from exceptionally short term to rather longer length and the weighted average maturity period of the portfolio coming in at 3.78 years.

Source: HYG

With 3.78 years you are only taking modest duration risk and there we have no issues with the fund. That said, it can move the fund more than you might imagine. A 1% sudden and parallel change in the interest rate would drop the fund about as much as its duration (about 3.7%).

What It Pays

Now before we look at that, keep in mind that the last investment grade rated bond rung pays about 3.18%.

Data by YCharts

HYG "appears" to be paying 4.29%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We say appears to be paying as that is a trailing yield and not anywhere close to the forward reality. You can see that dividends have been trending down over time.

Source: HYG

If we take the most recent payout and annualize it, we get to about $3.30 annually and that works out to about a 3.75% yield. Of course even that is overstating what you are actually getting in this fund.

Source: HYG

The 30 Day SEC yield is now 3.22% and that is about what you should expect over the next 12 months, assuming we don't have a bunch of defaults.

Outlook

Is 3.22% yield to play junk worth it? Definitely not over any reasonably long horizon. Currently the Baa bonds (which we know are almost the same yield as the HYG fund), are paying 2.01% below the inflation rate.

Data by YCharts

Even if we take the timeframe as after 2009 as the "new normal", one can see that number appears woefully inadequate. With high yield you of course have a risk of default and a few defaults could wipe out a good chunk of your capital.

What To Do Instead?

Staying in cash continues to be a problematic activity as inflation continues to ravage its value. Precious metals and their related mining stocks have not proven to have any success recently either in protecting investors. So the grand theory has been to jump into whichever pool offers the highest yield. That of course is a recipe of disaster, but one which investors are embracing.

Our thinking here is that one can search for yield but you have to pick your spots rather than jump into these ETFs. For example, the American Finance Trust (AFIN) preferred shares have strong yields to call dates and have very high asset and cash flow levels of coverage. One can also sell cash secured puts on ultra high quality stocks with a good buffer to generate similar yields or even higher yields with potentially less risk. One other alternative here would be to try and duplicate the yield on HYG via options that decrease your overall risk.

For example, one can consider selling the HYG May 2022 $84.00 cash secured put for $2.00.

Source: Author's App

This creates a yield that is superior to the 3.32% offered by HYG but also offers a modest of 4.4%. What we mean by that is that HYG could decline 4.4% from here until May 20, 2022 and you would still land up making your 3.78% annualized yield. We stress that this is an idea for those that are strongly considering going long this fund. The idea is meant to show how you can decrease your risk on a relative basis and still earn the same or higher income.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.