Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) CEO Miguel Martin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Miguel Martin – Chief Executive Officer

Ananth Krishnan – Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Glen Ibbott – Chief Financial Officer

Vivien Azer – Cowen and Co

Matthew Baker – Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael Lavery – Piper Sandler

Andrew Carter – Stifel

Heather Balsky – Bank of America

John Zamparo – CIBC

Frederico Gomes – ATB Capital Markets

Tamy Chen – BMO Capital Markets

Doug Miehm – RBC Capital Markets

Adam Beaucam – Scotiabank

Ananth Krishnan

Thank you, John, and thank you all for joining us for Aurora Cannabis fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 conference call. This is being recorded today, Monday, September 27th, 2021. With me today are Aurora CEO, Miguel Martin, and CFO, Glen Ibbott. After the close of markets today, Aurora issued a news release announcing our financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

The release and the accompanying financial statements and MD&A will be available on our website or on our SEDAR and EDGAR profiles. In addition, you can find a supplemental information deck on our IR wealth website. Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties related to Aurora's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Aurora's annual information form, and other periodic filings and registration statements. These documents may be accessed by the SEDAR and EDGAR databases. Since we're conducting today's call from respective remote locations, we may experience technical issues. We thank you in advance for your patience.

Following the prepared remarks by Miguel and Glen, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. We ask that analysts limit themselves to one question. For retail and institutional investors, we will review the questions through the chat function of the webcast link. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Miguel. Please, go ahead.

Miguel Martin

Thank you, Ananth. We've made significant strategic and financial progress during the fiscal year 2021. In fact, as of fiscal Q4, I can safely say, we're in the best shape the company has ever been in. While it's certainly more work to do, Aurora is on the right course to build shareholder value, particularly at these levels.

Building value starts with profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. The entire team is focused on this effort, an additional facility closure we announced last week is another proof point to show that these actions are well underway. Building on that, let me speak to a few more data points that underscore our progress into 2021 and how that sets the table for value creation in 2022. First, Aurora is and remains the number 1 Canadian LP and global medical cannabis revenue, with margins over 60%. This is nearly double what we see in the adult rec segment. For that reason, we will happily continue to allocate resources to the Canadian, European, or Israeli medical markets, where our regulatory expertise, science, testing, and compliance, combine to create a portable and profitable model.

The second lever we're pulling is expense reduction. As you know, we are on track to deliver another 60 million to 80 million in incremental cost savings. And it's important to note that these savings won't affect any planned growth initiatives. These additional savings will also clear our path to be adjusted EBITDA positive by the first half of our next fiscal year, even if revenue was to remain constant with our fiscal 2021 4th-quarter levels. That said, we do not expect revenue -- that said we do expect revenue growth in 2022.

Another value creation data point that complements our P&L is the balance sheet. In a growing, dynamic, and fragmented market, our regulatory expertise, and number 1 position in Canadian Medical are a further advantage with a strong balance sheet. I'm pleased to say that we have vastly improved ours with approximately 400 million of cash as of Friday, no secured term debt, and access to U.S. 1 billion of capital under a shelf perspective. We've also gotten better at managing our operating cash flow, reducing the need for incremental capital.

We also expect to leverage our significant investments in R&D and monetize a world-leading science and innovation program. The foundation of this is what we believe to be the world's largest dedicated Cannabis breeding and genetics facility located in Comox, British Columbia. And lastly, we have strengthened our executive team by bringing in 2 highly skilled individuals in the areas of Operations and HR. Alex Miller and Lori Schick, respectively.

With that as a backdrop, I want to remind our listeners that Aurora is comprised of 4 distinct, yet complementary components. First, a number 1 ranked Canadian Medical business by revenue in the largest federally regulated medical market in the world. Second is our international medical business, which ranks as the 2nd largest Canadian LP by revenue. Net revenue from these 2 businesses increased 18% during fiscal 2021. The third is our science and innovation business unit. We're monetizing our intellectual property in genetics and biosynthesis. And finally, 4th, our Canadian adult rec business, where we've already made progress, although challenges remain.

Let's take a deeper dive into medical cannabis as it really serves as a solid foundation for our future. Domestically, we represent about 1/5 of the Canadian Medical market, but only about 1% of the population are currently medical cannabis patients. While our market share is roughly double that of our next closest peer, the top 5 LPs within the Canadian Medical channel represent less than 40% of the market. This gap represents Aurora's opportunity to expand our presence, and we have done so through significant investment to help doctors and patients fully appreciate the benefits of medical cannabis. That outreach includes education.

Aurora's investments in sophisticated technology, coupled with unparalleled professional counseling and guidance in navigating medical cannabis alternative treatments, has enabled us to provide an end-to-end patient experience for our growing clientele of recurring Canadian patients. About 80% of our Canadian Medical cannabis net revenue is constituted by cannabis insured and/or subsidized patient groups, which sets up the medical channels as a very solid core revenue growth. Also, our infrastructure to support a direct-to-patient distribution model, which begins with patient querying and then transitions to onboarding, a medical consultation, and finally, prescription fulfillment across a variety of price points, all being a key factor of our success.

To improve our Canadian Medical business further, we are now leveraging technology in our patient intake and user experience to lower wait times, raise service levels, and increase product choices. This is a key driver of margin. In its totality, our market position in Canadian Medical, our innovation, and our tactical execution, have created a tangible barrier to entry which is good news for shareholders as we grow other parts of the business. In terms of international medical, we're leveraging core capabilities from Canada as new countries look at launching medical cannabis. This is a distinct advantage over our peers, creating a deep moat around our business.

A data point here is our leading position in Germany in dried flower, with a growing share of the oil market there. In France, Aurora and Ethypharm were selected in October of 2020, by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products to supply the entire medical cannabis pilot program with dried flowers. We won 3 of the 9 tender lots, which included all available dried flower lots, and just delivered our first shipment in August. In Israel, we delivered an $8 million cannabis shipment in July as part of our supply agreement with Cantek. We believe this is the largest single shipment of cannabis that Israel has received.

Speaking of Israel, we're excited to announce an extended supply agreement with Cantek, under which we just received a PO for a further $9 million shipment, which we expect to deliver in fiscal Q2. Our compliant expertise was responsible for the extension, all good news.

Of course, our expertise in medical cannabis and ability to operate within a highly regulated framework gives us a great opportunity to expand in the global adult rec. History demonstrates that Medical regimes eventually evolve to adult rec, as companies like Aurora that have a proven ability to operate in federal regulated systems will have an advantage when new markets open up.

Let's pivot to Canadian Adult Rec. Those who follow the market are well aware of the industry ride -- industry-wide challenges, but I'll bring up 2 points. First, while fixing this segment will clearly take longer than expected. We did grow 8% sequentially compared to fiscal Q3 and are seeing early signs that our focus on higher-quality, higher-potency, higher-margin products is beginning to pay dividends. Specifically, our sales mix was positively impacted by a growth of about 400 basis points in San Raf, offset by a modest decline in daily special.

The growth in San Raf represents an over 20% increase in dollar terms. We believe this momentum should continue with additional premium product introductions and a focus on innovation throughout all categories. Second, we believe the adult rec segment is in the process of bottoming out and is now poised to rebound, given new store openings and rising consumer demand. The dried flower rec category in Canada is a tale of 2 markets.

First, the high-margin premium dried flower category, where margins are 50% or higher, and second, the discount flower category, where many SKUs are break-even or even negative margin. Our strategy centers on the premium category. We're not going to be chasing an unprofitable market share. We're going to be chasing profit pool dollars. Furthermore, our focus on product innovation and manufacturing excellence is squarely aligned with the expectation of our retail partners.

The segment discussion is out of the way, let me pivot to our P&L and our primary goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability. Aurora has identified cash savings in the midpoint of our previous guidance, 60 million to 80 million. We plan to deliver 30 million to 40 million of those savings within the next 12 months and the remainder within 15 months. We expect approximately 60% of the savings will come from asset consolidation, operational, and supply chain efficiencies. For example, last week we announced internally a plan to centralize much of our Canadian production at our River facility in Bradford, Ontario, and the resulting closure of our Polaris facility. We expect the remaining 40% of savings to be sourced through SG&A.

And keep in mind that these efficiencies are incremental to the approximately 300 million of total cost reductions achieved since February of 2020. Again, expense reductions, margin improvements, and sustainable cash flow generation won't inhibit our growth plans. To be clear, to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability by the first half of the next fiscal year, we do not expect any revenue growth in the Q4 of 2021 levels. But I hope you can tell we are positioned for top-line growth in 2022, and with that adjusted EBITDA profitability should follow.

With that, I will turn the call over to Glen.

Glen Ibbott

Thanks Miguel, and good afternoon, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today and your patience with our slight delay in getting earnings out as we finished off the last bits of our audit. Before I get to our Q4 results, I'd like to take a moment to review the success of our business transformation program over the past year. As Miguel referenced, our financial fundamentals are in better shape now than they have been for several years.

Our balance sheet, after having paid off the $90 million secured term debt in June and having invested approximately $30 million into our new insurance structure in September, still sits at around $400 million of cash as of Friday. That is excellent considering we started Q4 with 520 million and paid out $120 million in debt reduction and investment. And the debt and insurance actions will save us almost $35 million in annual cash flow. Our core Medical businesses continue to deliver overall growth in enviable margins that generally sit at 60% or better, with the results in gross profit dollars being an absolutely critical driver of our path to positive EBITDA.

And of course, our SG&A and CapEx are a fraction of what they used to be, which is clearly good news for our investors. So now to Q4 results, which I believe demonstrated the importance of Aurora's diversified business in both consumer and medical markets across 12 countries. Overall, Q4 net cannabis revenue before provisions was $55.7 million. Our medical Canada segment, continues to excel, generating $35 million in sales and gross margins of 68%. This represents about 63% of our Q4 revenue and almost 80% of our gross profit. Our consumer cannabis business delivered $20.2 million excluding provisions and a gross margin of 31%. Overall, Q4's gross margin was 54%, with just north of $30 million of gross profit. This makes Aurora one of the leading, if not the best gross profit generators in the Canadian cannabis industry.

SG&A remained well-controlled, resulting in improvements in adjusted EBITDA, excluding restructuring. While still negative at 13.9 million, it is heading in the right direction. Now a bit more detail on each of our business segments. Our Canadian medical revenue was $26.4 million in Q4, essentially flat quarter-over-quarter, despite the impact of competition from continued store openings in the consumer market.

Our Canadian medical patients can be segmented into 2 groups. Those with cost reimbursement coverage, and those without reimbursement program. Our success is really driven by our high-value insured patient groups, whose reimbursement makes them recurring buyers. And this is why we have made patient groups with reimbursement coverage a high focus priority in our medical business. That said, we may see some migration of price-sensitive, non-reimbursement patients from the medical channel to the adult rec channel, as that market continues to develop over time.

Our international medical revenue was $8.6 million, down slightly quarter-over-quarter, but up 88% versus a year ago. In Q4, this business delivered a 72% margin, beating our mid 60s expectations. This exceptional result was driven mainly by the country mix. Our Q4 international margin also benefited from the transfer of almost all of our European supply to our Nordic facility in Denmark. And while there were no sales to Israel in Q4, as Miguel noted, we did deliver approximately 8 million of medical cannabis to Israel in early July and have a further $9 million shipment plan for next month.

BDS Analytics estimates the market size of about $3.2 billion by 2025, for just Germany, Poland, U.K., France, and Israel. With that context, it is clear why international medical is worthy of our focus and investment, and why our leadership internationally is an important driver of long-term shareholder value. Our Q4 consumer revenue is about $20 million including provisions, which was an increase of 8% compared to Q3.

We are seeing signs of Aurora's shift to the higher-margin core and premium segments that will underpin our future success in this market. Miguel noted, Q4 saw a step forward for our San Rafael '71 brand, and this contributed to an increase in our average net selling price per gram of dried cannabis. Now for SG&A, which includes R&D, it remains well-controlled, coming in at $44.8 million in Q4 excluding restructuring, a 30% decrease compared to last year. And while we have made a lot of progress in driving down SG&A over the past 12 months, as Miguel stated earlier, we are implementing further measures to take out costs that should get us well below a $40 million quarterly run rate at the time we exit the fiscal year.

So pulling all of this together, we generated an adjusted EBITDA loss in Q4 2021 of $13.9 million excluding restructuring one-time costs. This represents about an $18 million improvement year-over-year, and a $2.6 million improvement from the prior quarter. To help investors think about our path to EBITDA profitability, I'll provide some thoughts on how the cost reduction plans that Miguel described will flow through to P&L.

Approximately 60% of cash savings are expected to be released -- realized in cost of goods as inventory is drawn down. This should occur over several quarters as our lower production cost structure shows up in finished goods. We expect the remaining 40% of cash savings to show up in SG&A. These savings will be seen as they are executed, beginning with Q2 of this fiscal year.

I noted earlier that we are financially stronger today than we have been for several years, particularly with respect to our materially improved balance sheet and financial firepower. We started Q4 with $520 million of cash. During the quarter we paid out our term debt facility using almost $90 million to do so. This frees us from restricted debt covenants and results in principal and interest savings of approximately $6 million per quarter, which moves us further towards positive free cash flow in the coming quarters. Despite paying off our term debt, we still ended the quarter at $440 million of cash.

Additionally, we have the $1 billion U.S. shelf prospectus, including the full amount of the U.S. $300 million at the market facility still available. These are available as financial firepower as we prepare for strategic and accretive opportunities. So to wrap up, what I hope you take away from our Q4 financial results is the following. Aurora has a clear path forward to being adjusted EBITDA positive by the first half of our next fiscal year, through actions that we control. And we have significantly strengthened our balance sheet with more cash and working capital and having eliminated secured term debt.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Miguel.

Miguel Martin

Thanks, Glen. Before we go to Q&A, I want to talk briefly about our science and innovation business group, which we feel is a real differentiator. We launched this group last May with the goal of commercializing patented and patent-pending technology, which we believe will be key to developing cannabinoid production in biosynthesis and the plant itself. Through licensing agreements, Aurora and 22nd Century Group share the global IP rights that are key in commercializing key aspects of cannabinoid production and biosynthesis in plants. We believe the long-term market for cannabinoid molecules produced through biosynthesis of the plant will be incredibly profitable. And we have seen global market size estimates of 10 billion by 2025.

As I said, this is a long-term effort, but one that we believe will ultimately allow companies to bring a wide array of new-generation products to the market. When someone else's using the technologies and infringing our rights, we expect to be compensated, either willingly or through legal action. In addition to IP, our industry-leading genetics, and breeding program is positioning Aurora to win in the flower and concentrate consumer categories. This program is expected to not only drive more revenue by injecting rotation and variety into our product pipeline, but also greatly improve the efficiencies of cultivation through higher-yielding plants, higher cannabinoids, and better disease resistance.

Our team has been able to screen over 7,000 unique cultivars in 2021 alone. In August and September of 2021, Aurora launched the first 3 new proprietary Cannabis cultivars in our San Raf brand, all of which have distinct terpene profiles and high THC potency. We're already seeing the results through nearly 1 million in sales since their launch. The genetics and breeding program, which is an asset-light business model, is always expected to generate high-margin revenue through license agreements.

So to wrap up our call today, I'd like you to take away the following. First, we are the number 1 Canadian LP in the global medical business by revenue, which has a huge and growing total addressable market. Second, the expertise here will transfer to adult rec, as medical-only jurisdictions continue to open up, Aurora will be the partner of choice. Third, despite cost savings that would get us to profitability, we're still developing a proprietary and protected premium product that is being sold and licensed. Innovation will be the lifeblood of success in this industry and positive cash flow and a strong balance sheet will be required. Not all of our competitors have this, but Aurora does.

Lastly, Canadian rec will come back. But that timeline won't impede our strategic or financial progress. Aurora has shown incredible agility over the last 2 years. The final leg of our transformation is well underway and with the unique attributes that we bring to this dynamic opportunity, I've never been more confident where the company is, as we head into fiscal 2022. We look forward to sharing further progress on upcoming calls, and that concludes our prepared remarks. Before moving to analyst questions, I'll answer a few questions from our retail shareholders who were invited to submit questions ahead of today's call.

Ananth Krishnan

Thanks, Miguel. Prior to analyst questions, we will be addressing 3 questions from our retail shareholders. So, Miguel, the first question is, "When will you be EBITDA positive, and why should investors now believe that the time is right to be EBITDA positive? They've been waiting for profitability."

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

I think it's also important to understand that we do have a history of delivering on our transformation plants. We've got SG&A a from over 100 million a quarter to low 40s. We've aligned production to sales. We reduce complexity in our network and sold the number of facilities. We've significantly cut CapEx and improved working capital. And also, we have a completely new team that is executing this plan, and that's Lori Schick and Alex Miller, but we have incredible new talent up and down throughout the company. So as I mentioned, we aren't relying on revenue growth to get us there, but we still expect to be able to deliver it so that [Indiscernible] confidence in this versus what's been said in the past.

Ananth Krishnan

Great. Thank you, Miguel. Our next question is, "Should we expect to see any acquisitions anytime soon, given where the market is today and the recent consolidation scene in the cannabis sector?"

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Secondly, we just had a big election in Germany and it's a big world out there, and I understand the interest in U.S. And I've got a tremendous amount of respect to the MSOS and my Canadian LP peers. But if you look at Germany, if you look at Israel, if you look at France, you look at these markets, there is a lot of money to be made and we're doing that and we're doing I think an exceptional job of that. What the learnings are in those markets absolutely are applicable to the U.S. And we continue to believe that the path towards the U.S. will be through medical, will be through federal legalization and decriminalization, and clearly, if you look at the capabilities of Aurora, both in Canada and around the world, we will have a lot of options when the U.S. does open up.

Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. One moment please, while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from the line of Vivien Azer with Cowen and Co. You may proceed with your question.

Vivien Azer

Hi, thank you. Good afternoon. Miguel and Glen, I was hoping to dig in, please, on the consumer cannabis segment. I would like to hear how the quarter settled out, relative to your going in expectations, and if there are any key callouts, in terms of form factor or price point drivers, as it relates to the 8% sequential revenue growth. Thank you.

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

And if you look at that coupled with the rec business, because again if you can use the same products in both rec and medical, their efficiencies, and we've seen a big uptick in patients looking for premium products. I think there's a lot of value there. So it's going to take a bit longer, Viv, I think in order for that discount flower business to shake out as people try to compete on price and it will, there's no way that's sustainable long-term. At that point, we've got some great brands and we've got some great capabilities, but at this juncture, we're going to focus on making money. Glen?

Glen Ibbott

Glen Ibbott

We are seeing it, I think it'll take a little bit. We certainly didn't see it in Q4 as much in terms of the revenue, but there's a lot of stuff happening under the covers there, where we see our core and premium brands picking up and certainly the innovation that we launched in -- during the summer. And it's coming up. We have strong expectations for it, but to Miguel's point, we also see some revenue fall off as we exit unprofitable segments, and I am confident at the gross profit level. So that's what's happening there, but we're seeing the data, we're seeing some of the traction, but I think it will be reflected in our finances over the next several quarters.

Vivien Azer

Vivien Azer

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Vivien Azer

Vivien Azer

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Our next question comes from the line of Pablo Zuanic with Cantor Fitzgerald. You may proceed with your question.

Matthew Baker

Good afternoon. This is Matthew Baker on behalf of Pablo. We have 2 questions today, so firstly, can you discuss which of your cultivation facilities are currently operational? And in the case of Aurora Sky, how many rooms are currently operational?

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Glen Ibbott

Glen Ibbott

Matthew Baker

Matthew Baker

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

We feel really confident that as long as the border is open for imports, we'll continue to be almost unique in our ability to navigate. That with high-quality, highly regulated, and compliant cannabis products. And for a country of 9 million people with over almost 100,000 patients, I think we've done an excellent job, which really sets us up well for new markets coming on. I mentioned in my prepared remarks about Germany. We're thrilled with that election, and having the number 1 flower business with also a very challenging regulatory environment, sets us up well for that market. Glen?

Glen Ibbott

Glen Ibbott

But $3.5 billion markets in just those countries I mentioned by 2025 gives us tons of room for growth. And our team there has continued to deliver for quarter-after-quarter for a number of years now. So I have a great deal of confidence in our international medical business.

Matthew Baker

Matthew Baker

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Michael Lavery

Michael Lavery

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

So Michael, I think we're probably -- you'll start to see us defend IP, which we've started to do. You'll start to see us talk a little bit more specifically about it. We're excited on Analyst Day to share with you some of the new talents that we brought into that space, both on the science side as well as on the business development side. And I think with that you'll have a better sense and the timing and scope of it. Clearly, if you look at almost any other category that is evolving like this, there was a significant amount of IP. I would also say that the legal construct to defend it is quite strong. I mean, this is not pie in the sky that the companies are going to be able to defend this type of IP. Obviously, the U.S. is stronger than some other markets, but globally, there is a very consistent and well-tread pathway for companies to defend their pathways on biosynthesis and a variety of things. So we're excited about that.

Michael Lavery

Michael Lavery

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Andrew Carter

Andrew Carter

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

And so I think we're in the early days, Andrew, of a real optimized retail environment. Provincial buyers and decision-makers are also catching up to -- as we come out of COVID. And when you see out-of-stocks from primary brands and 30, 40% of the time, and when you see the number 1 SKU in Canada only being in about 2/3 of the stores, you see a lot of opportunity for execution.

You asked 2 -- you ask one question and I'll tack on a statement to it. How do we see our portfolio? We feel really good about our portfolio because we are now putting out high-potency, high tar products both for us and for some of our partners. I know you're aware of North 40 and the great work they've done, they use some of our genetics with a product called Farm Gas that got almost 30 potencies. And so that's a big win.

Secondly, we're partnered up with what I would say is probably the best-brokered network in Canada through GND, a division of Southern Glazer, where we're able to make 3 times the number of calls we made previously and really develop and lever their excellence around that. And so I am bullish on our category in the primaries, I will say though we're not going to chase market share. If a company right now wants to be top 5, they'd have to have a significant piece of discount flower and it's just not a priority for us. I also don't think it's a priority for our retail partners who are looking to hold on to margin in the sell products that move off the shelf. We're going to be consistent in that. We're going to make money. And I think the market will normalize and we've seen our competitors also pivot to a less race to the bottom on price and try to focus on some margin accretion.

Andrew Carter

Andrew Carter

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Heather Balsky

Heather Balsky

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Now, you bring up a really interesting point about the budtender. And I think to be fair about the environment when you have an environment where there are massive out-of-stocks when you have an environment where you can't have formalized merchandising programs and you have a market where each of the manufacturers is trying to figure out exactly what is their specific approach. And with half the sales, 60% of sales, being something that didn't exist a year ago. The budtenders hold an incredibly powerful hold over the consumers and what they are. Many companies like us are starting to develop educational tools from a category standpoint, not just in a self-serving way. And I know the chains are also trying to bring category management principles to it. So I think you're going to see an evolution of it, particularly as we get into concentrates in Gen 2 and Gen 3 products that take a little more explanation. And clearly, like I keep saying, this is not going to be the one geography in the world and the one category where there are no premium products sold for our premium margin.

Heather Balsky

Heather Balsky

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

John Zamparo

John Zamparo

Glen Ibbott

Glen Ibbott

I think that was the only point, is just I know we've asked you to look at the data, but the data is fully evolving as well, right? So it's relatively new and there are challenges I think in interpreting that, I'm not trying to overplay this, but it's just one of our more Important markets. It's not necessarily reflected ultimately. But we have seen -- Miguel talked about innovation being incredibly important and I think we've finally got our pipeline plugged in really well. And then the introduction of these 3 new cultivars under San Raf launched in Quebec in August, and in Ontario line and few other provinces in September.

We're seeing a really nice reaction is stuff that's unique, unique terpene profile, the mid-20s for several of them, trimmed THC potency, and then Farm Gas through North 40 partnership, a couple of batches, they're hitting half that 30% THC in incredible terpene profile. We've got the science and the genetic side plugged in nicely to kind of drive that innovation. And quite an innovation launch plan over the next number of quarters. So that's really where we see that continued shift, I think to continue the shifting to the premium side of the market. Miguel?

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Frederico Gomes

Frederico Gomes

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

I continue to think that our positioning of the brands of choice for mass retail throughout the country in a responsible and compliant way will pay dividends for us. I would also mention it's such a highly variable model that you just not seeing losses as you see from some of our competitors in that space. So it's one real piece of optionality. We're also starting to see some international markets be interested in what continues to be the number 1 Nielsen ranked brand in CBD, and that would be additive to the overall financials.

Frederico Gomes

Frederico Gomes

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Tamy Chen

Tamy Chen

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Glen Ibbott

Glen Ibbott

Tamy Chen

Tamy Chen

Glen Ibbott

Glen Ibbott

Tamy Chen

Tamy Chen

Glen Ibbott

Yeah.

Doug Miehm

Doug Miehm

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Now, as I said, if someone wants to chase a bunch of discount flowers and get 300, 400, 500 basis points and lose money, particularly on the 28 gram, they can have it. But I think in that core and that premium space, you're going to see companies like Aurora do very well, particularly as the consumers start to expect more and get more from those large LPs.

Doug Miehm

Doug Miehm

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Adam Beaucam

Adam Beaucam

Miguel Martin

Miguel Martin

Secondly, you have to have a really strong partner that can execute on the ground and we're really pleased with our partnership with Cantek. And 3rd, I think you'd have to make a commitment as a company long-term and we're -- couldn't be happier with all those things coming together. I would -- I don't know all the different LPs that we're trying to get into Israel. I can imagine with that margin structure. Everybody would love to be able to get into Israel, but CUMCS, all the pesticide testing, everything that I mentioned is not easy. And so it's been a handful of companies that have been able to navigate it. I might argue we've done it better than most, but we'll stay on it and we're thrilled about it.

Adam Beaucam

Adam Beaucam

Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan

