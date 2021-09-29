da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Back in May of this year, I wrote a slightly controversial article about Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), citing the explosive nature of alternative energy motors which I believe will offset some of the growth in natural gas powered engines. The company's core offerings being those natural gas powered engines, it naturally meant that their past valuation was a little high but not at levels where I would come close to justifying a short but simply for me to avoid starting a position in the company.

Since then, the company has lost a little over 41% of its share price value as various energy market factors kicked in, even as the company reported record revenues for the quarter and rallied on the news.

Now that the company's price to forward earnings multiples are slightly more reasonable, I review if the company is ripe for a medium to long-term position given the growth in various automotive sectors with natural gas powered engines.

The Company's Tailwinds

Back in 2019, I wrote up an investment thesis on Westport Fuel Systems, arguing that the company's natural gas powered engines will be a big hit in China and other regions as the transition away from fossil fuels comes to heavier duty automobiles. Even though the prospects for alternative energy systems were bullish back then, there still seems to be strong demand for heavy vehicle engines, which are just not as good with electric powered engines given the fact that we're still a few quarters away from seeing a full electric vehicle charging infrastructure out there.

The company's strong long-term potential comes from their partnerships, which have minimum amount of orders under agreements to deliver. In the European Union, the company has entered into an agreement with local distributors to sell and integrate its HDPI (High Direct Pressure Solutions) systems into heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing.

In addition, they currently have a joint venture with Weichai Westport Inc. ("WWI") to develop, market, and commercialize a heavy-duty, natural gas engine featuring the Westport HPDI 2.0™ technology, based on one of Weichai Power heavy-duty engine platforms in China. Beyond the company's stake in the venture, the agreement entails a minimum of 18,000 engine purchases from the time of completion through 2023 which will drive near-term growth.

These tailwinds will certainly maintain the company's growth prospects for the next 3 years and will likely see higher demand in the United States as trucking companies are using the down months from the COVID-19 pandemic to revamp their climate change fighting policies which have been implemented at local and federal levels, as well as measures to save the company money - which switching from fossil fuels to natural gas does.

I believe that we're going to see the company continue to outperform current profits and sales expectations, which I'll get into late in the article, and as a result can see some significant longer term share price appreciation.

EV Surge Still An Issue

The main hurdle which the company faces in the long run is the implementation of electric-powered vehicles and engines, which are set to move away from just passenger cars and into heavy duty ones as well. Even though the prospects for alternative energy systems were bullish back when I wrote my original thesis and still are today, recent developments in highway and rest-stop EV charging stations and the jump in electric vehicle mileage should be on the minds of investors as a key risk for the long-term prospects.

Overall, the electric vehicle market is expected to grow at 6x the rate of natural gas powered vehicles and heavy duty trucks and vehicles are no exception. The change from transition fuels in heavy duty engines to 'alternative energy alternatives' is expected to accelerate as the United States is set to pass the big infrastructure and spending bills, which contain funding for a nationwide highway electrification program that is set to place tens of thousands of electric charging stations along the highways and rest stops over the coming years. This will remove the main hurdle of widespread adoption, particularly in the trucking industry, by allowing passengers to ride with almost no limitations due to the relatively low mileage of electric powered engines.

More progress in battery technology will also become a hurdle for the company as more power is needed in heavy duty trucking as well as better overall mileage, which means they can go for longer distances without recharging, circumventing the need to wait until all or most of the 100,000 expected charging stations to be fully operational.

Tailwinds vs. Headwinds - Showdown

Since my original thesis publication and since my previous article back in May 2021, sales expectations rose from $345 million to $350 million but 2022 projections took a hit with various macro and micro factors within the broader economy and the industry, being lowered from $481 million to $420 million.

Here's the current breakdown of sales projections through 2024:

2021 2022 2023 2024 Sales $351 million $421 million $487 million $554 million Growth +38.9% +19.9% +15.9% +13.7%

Margins and profits, on the other hand, are set to be much more volatile as partnership and agreement contracts dictate some pricing while investment in new regions and products will put pressure on generalized expenses.

Here's a breakdown of net income in the form of earnings per share expectations for the company over the same 4-year time period:

2021 2022 2023 2024 EPS $0.11 $0.06 $0.18 $0.35 Growth N/A +48.7% +207% +93.7%

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - Westport Fuel Systems)

Although these projections have taken some significant downward revisions over the past few months, it's clear that the company's growth trajectory is intact and that at current projections and share price - they are fairly valued or even slightly undervalued, which can provide for a nice return on investment.

Valuing Westport - Bullish!

Looking at their current growth expectations and their share price to forward earnings multiples, it's clear that with current growth rates the company should be trading at slightly higher share price.

This means that not only can you capitalize off of the expected near tripling of their earnings per share over the next 3 to 4 years but also that a return to fair value can yield a better return than what I project the broader market and especially the energy sector will yield over that time period.

Here's a breakdown of the company's current price to earnings multiples:

2021 2022 2023 2024 EPS $0.11 $0.06 $0.18 $0.35 Growth N/A +48.7% +207% +93.7% P/E 29.5x 57.6x 18.8x 9.69x

With low double-digit sales growth rates and mid-double-digit net income growth rates expected in 2024 and beyond (based on 1 analyst projection), I believe that the company is fairly valued at around 15x to 30x 2023 and 2024 earnings, respectively.

This presents a fair value of around $5.30 per share, which is significantly higher than their current share price of around $3.40. This will likely provide a nice long-term opportunity for investors who like the alternative, non-fossil-fuel energy market but don't want to only expose themselves to electric engine manufacturers given the vast competitive pressures and road to utilization.

I am removing my slightly bearish stance towards Westport Fuel Systems and will likely be initiating a long-term position over the coming days as market sell-offs create an even better opportunity for an entry point.