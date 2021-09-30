Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE:DG) witnessed stellar growth in fiscal 2020 due to stockpiling by consumers amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions. However, tough comparisons with fiscal 2020 and focus on reopening plays are impacting the stock’s movement this year. Last month, the company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance but the updated estimates fell short of analysts’ expectations. The outlook along with concerns about supply chain pressures and cost inflation caused a drop in the stock price following the earnings release.

On a year-to-date basis, Dollar General stock has delivered a total return of 2.9% (as of September 28), lagging the 16% return on the S&P 500 Index. That said, I believe that Dollar General is a good long-term pick based on its solid fundamentals and attractive growth potential.

Poised for further growth

Dollar General is one of the leading discount retailers with an extensive presence comprising 17,683 stores in 46 states (as of July 30). The company’s strategy to operate smaller stores in convenient locations makes it an attractive alternative to large-box retailers like Walmart. As per the company, approximately 75% of the American population currently lives within five miles of a Dollar General store. On September 27, the company announced its first store in Idaho, marking its entry into its 47th state.

The company’s extensive store network and enhanced product offerings helped in capturing heightened demand amid the lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and drove a 21.6% rise in net sales to $33.7 billion in fiscal 2020. However, with the pandemic-related tailwinds fading, the company is facing challenging comparisons in the current fiscal year. In the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended July 30), Dollar General’s net sales were down 0.4% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, with same-store sales falling 4.7%. However, same-store sales were up 14.1% on a two-year stack basis. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.69 was down from $3.12 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 but higher than $1.74 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

As per the updated guidance, the company now anticipates fiscal 2021 net sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5% and same-store sales decline in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%. It predicts fiscal 2021 EPS between $9.60 to $10.20, down from adjusted EPS of $10.62 in fiscal 2020 but higher than $6.73 in fiscal 2019.

Wall Street analysts expect the company’s fiscal 2021 net sales to rise 1.5% to $34.3 billion and adjusted EPS to decline 3.8% to $10.23 due to margin pressures. For fiscal 2022, analysts forecast revenue growth of 7.2% and adjusted EPS growth of 10%.

I feel Dollar General’s strategic initiatives and continued expansion would drive growth in the years ahead. The company intends to open 1,050 new stores, remodel 1,750 stores and relocate 100 stores in fiscal 2021. Notably, about 75% of the company’s planned remodels are expected to support the higher-cooler-count store format, which would help in offering an increased selection of perishable items.

I expect the company’s enhanced product offerings to drive additional traffic and boost sales. Aside from perishable items, the company has also been improving its assortment of non-consumables, which generally carry higher margins than consumables. As of the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter, the NCI or non-consumables initiative was available in over 8,800 stores. Dollar General plans to extend this initiative to over 11,000 stores by the year-end and across the entire chain by the end of 2022. According to the company, stores with the NCI offering are seeing incremental comparable sales and higher gross margins.

As an extension of its NCI initiative, the company has also been rolling out a new store concept called pOpshelf, in which about 95% of the items are priced at $5 or less. With the pOpshelf concept, Dollar General is targeting customers in suburban communities with annual household income in the range of $50,000 to $125,000. As of the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter, the company operated 16 standalone pOpshelf locations and two pOpshelf store-within-a-store in its Dollar General Market stores. It aims to operate up to 50 standalone pOpshelf locations and about 25 pOpshelf store-within-a-store offerings by the end of fiscal 2021.

Going forward, Dollar General intends to make its new larger store formats (one format at about 8,500 square feet and the other being the existing Dollar General Plus format of a similar size) as the base prototypes for the majority of new stores instead of the traditional 7,300 square foot store format. The new store formats are expected to drive additional growth by including an expanded high-capacity-cooler count, an extended queue line, an enhanced non-consumables assortment, a larger health and beauty section, and fresh produce in select stores.

More recently, the company announced its intention to expand its healthcare offerings, including cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids and feminine hygiene products. Not only products, the company also intends to provide healthcare services, especially in rural areas. I believe that given Dollar General’s strong and growing presence, the company is well-positioned to capture the demand for healthcare offerings in underserved rural markets and thus target additional sales opportunities.

Risks

Dollar General’s fiscal 2021 margins are expected to be under pressure owing to higher supply chain costs due to transit and port delays, cost inflation, higher labor costs and strategic investments. Currently, analysts expect the company’s fiscal 2021 gross margin to decline to 31.65% from 31.76% in fiscal 2020 and operating margin to fall to 9.5% from 10.5% in fiscal 2020. (Source: TIKR.com). Note that fiscal 2021 gross margin and operating margin estimates are still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Over the long term, I believe that the company is taking the required steps to enhance its margins, including initiatives like Fast Track, which aims to increase labor productivity and improve on-shelf availability. Also, Dollar General has completed the initial roll-out of its DG Fresh initiative, which is helping in reducing production costs through a multi-phased shift to the self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated goods.

Meanwhile, aside from margin pressure, comparisons with an exceptional fiscal 2020 and a focus on reopening plays might also weigh on the stock over the short term.

An attractive long-term play

As per TIKR.com, Dollar General is trading at a 12-month forward PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 20.3, which is almost in line with its three-year average of about 21.0. The stock is currently trading at a 10% discount to its 52-week high (as of September 28). The average price target of Wall Street analysts stands at $246.87, which implies an upside potential of about 15% from the current levels.

Dollar General has delivered same-store sales growth for 31 consecutive years, reflecting the company’s ability to thrive amid tough economic conditions. While supply chain disruptions and higher labor expenses are anticipated to put pressure on the margins over the short term, I am optimistic about the company’s ability to enhance its profitability over the long term.

Overall, in my opinion, Dollar General’s solid track record, an expanded customer base amid the pandemic, continued expansion, efforts to enhance product offerings and initiatives to boost profitability make it an attractive retail stock for investors with a longer-term horizon. Investors who are concerned about the pressure on the stock due to short-term headwinds could wait for a further pullback to buy at a lower entry price.