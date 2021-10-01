franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is a U.S. wine producer with a collection of more than 50 brands in a portfolio that has grown through a series of acquisitions in the past 2 decades. The stock became publicly traded this past June following a SPAC merger with the company taking advantage of what has been strong growth momentum in recent years. VWE specializes in the premium and luxury wine segments, which are categorized by their retailing price point above $10 per bottle. Indeed, this is the fastest-growing category within wines following a general theme of premiumization with consumers willing to spend more on quality and a refined taste. The company just reported its latest quarterly results, which exceeded expectations, while management is guiding for continued operating momentum. Even as shares have been volatile, we are bullish on VWE, which should continue to consolidate its market position supported by overall solid fundamentals.

VWE Earnings Recap

The company reported its Q4 fiscal 2021 results on September 28th with $57 million in total revenues, up 38% year over year. Within the total amount, $45 million from the core wine and spirits segment climbed 26% YoY while the smaller "nonwine" sales at $11.8 million led growth up 43% YoY. For context, the comparison period last year was defined by pandemic-related disruptions as wholesale distributors saw weaker demand from restaurants that faced Covid restrictions on indoor dining. In this regard, the story has been a continuation of a strong recovery in more recent quarters.

Some separate challenges in Q4 led to a negative operating income -$10.9 million and an EPS loss of -$0.18. VME management noted that due to a historic wildfire in Northern California, two of the company's most valuable Napa and Sonoma growing properties faced decreased production, which was reflected in a $9 million inventory adjustment. The result was that the Q4 gross margin fell to 19.5% compared to 40.5% in the period last year. Even with the one-off event this quarter, the gross profit for the year increased by 5.3% from 2020.

A key development in Q4 was the acquisition of "The Sommelier Co." in a deal valued at a reported $8 million. Sommelier is recognized for its industry-leading wine scoring and rating system publication while also organizing private wine tasting events and general wine education around the United States. After the quarter end, VWE also announced it was purchasing "Vinesse Wine", representing a leading direct-to-consumer platform with over 60k members and 8 wine clubs. VWE believes both of the deals are accretive with immediate synergies while enhancing the business through steady growth and new cross-selling opportunities.

For the full fiscal year 2021, the revenue of $221 million was up 16% YoY while EPS of $0.14 was positive, reversing a loss of -$0.67 in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA at $39 million improved from $28 million in 2020. VWE also reported a pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the year at $46 million, which considers that all acquisitions were owned for the full fiscal year.

Operationally, the company sold 1.9 million "9-liter case equivalents" in terms of volumes, up 9% from 2020. While wholesale volume was down 7%, the company saw a shifting mix towards business-to-business (B2B) sales which include private label production climbing 36%, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) volumes increased 27% last year. This changing mix away from wholesale is expected to be positive for margins over time.

The company ended the fiscal year with $124 million in cash and restricted cash against approximately $189 in long-term debt. Considering $46 million in adjusted EBITDA over the past year, we calculate a net-debt to adjusted EBTIDA leverage ratio under 1.5x. The expectation for growth and higher earnings going forward will help narrow the leverage down even further. We believe the balance sheet and strong liquidity are overall strong points in the company's investment profile.

Management is guiding for 2020 revenue between $265 and $275 million, up 12.5% at the midpoint compared to 2021. An adjusted EBITDA target of around $64 million is a stronger increase of 39%, driven by the higher margins and a full year of a more normalized operating environment compared to the softer start of 2021.

An important update from the company is the completion of a new bottling line and warehouse. The key here is that the investment increases capacity from 7 million cases per year to 15 million cases. The efficiency gains from the facility are set to all improve profitability going forward, targeting an adjusted EBITDA between 25% and 30%, up from 21% in 2021. The plan is to continue generating organic growth while also seeking new expansion and acquisition opportunities.

VWE Stock Analysis

The attraction of the wine industry is the sales momentum with overall wine drinking, particularly in the United States, growing over the past several decades. According to industry data from VWE, wine consumption in the U.S. has doubled per capita since 1970 with total volumes sold doubling in the past 2 decades. The upside here is that consumption per capita in the U.S. is still less than one-third of the levels in Italy and France suggesting headroom for continued growth. Within the industry data, VME also notes that in 2020, the pandemic accelerated trends for premium and luxury wine category with sales growth above 25%, well above the "value" wines category. This is important as 99% of the VME brand portfolio is in the premium and luxury category price points.

VWE is one of the largest producers in the United States but not alone among publicly traded companies. We previously covered The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA), which is larger, with a market cap of $2.7 billion compared to just $600 million for VWE. While both companies focus on the premium and luxury wine segments, there are some key differences. For VWE, the company counts on a larger B2B and DTC sales channels while NAPA is primarily dependent on wholesale only. The opportunity in B2B for VWE is a strong point considering the demand for private label bottling that adds some diversification to the business. The top 10 wine labels from VME represent approximately 75% of sales while NAPA is more concentrated with just its top 2 brands driving more than 72% of sales.

The other point here is that VWE trades at a discount to NAPA based on current market valuation multiples. The slide above is based on market data ahead of the SPAC merger in June and has since changed, but the trends remain similar. Based on management guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $64 million in fiscal 2022, VWE is currently trading at EV to forward EBITDA ratio at around 12x. This compares to about 24x for NAPA highlighting the significant spread. It appears the market assigns NAPA a premium given its higher margins, profitability, and scale focusing on the luxury segment of wines. We believe VWE may be the better value between the two companies.

Is VWE A Buy?

There's a lot to like about Vintage Wine Estates which captures exposure to a high growth segment within spirits and alcoholic beverages. We rate shares of VWE as a buy with a price target of the year ahead at $14.00 per share representing a 16x enterprise value multiple on management's fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Anecdotally, we expect the current generation of millennials and "gen Zers", which are just getting familiar with premium wines, can support a long-term growth runway for the industry, adding to wine consumption per capita. The bullish case for the stock is that growth trends can continue while there is an upside to earnings as the company generates synergies from recent acquisitions and realizes higher margins from its infrastructure investments.

The risk here beyond a deteriorating macro outlook would be a concerning slowdown in consumer spending and personal income, limiting demand for premium wines. There is an understanding that wine and other adult beverages remain a highly competitive industry with several brands positioning for market share. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters would likely add a downside to the stocks. Monitoring points for the year ahead include trends in case volumes while it will also be important for margins to stabilize compared to the recent disruptions.