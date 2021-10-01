cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 24 September.

A persistent risk for income investors is the specter of dividend cuts in their holdings which, not only, lowers the income generated by the portfolio but also often leads to capital losses as the security with the cut adjusts lower to compensate for its now lower yield. For this reason, many investors adopt specific strategies in order to mitigate the risk of dividend cuts in their portfolios. In the BDC sector, one such opportunity currently exists in New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) which we discuss in this article. The company has adopted a dividend support program with a commitment to pay out a stable dividend of $0.30 through 2022. Although this payout is not legally guaranteed, it is as strong a commitment to a stable payout as you are likely to find in the sector. In addition, the company has generated sector-beating historic NAV returns and is trading cheap to the sector, making it an attractive hold in the sector.

Dividend Outlook

The company's dividend support program is supported by its 1) base management fee reduction to 1.25% of gross assets (from the usual 1.75%) - now the second lowest fee level in our coverage universe and 2) a potential incentive fee waiver, if further needed to support the dividend in excess of the base management fee waiver.

It's important to point out that the company is not just committing to paying out a stable $0.30 dividend through 2022, but, in effect, to a $0.30 NII over the same period, to the extent possible. This is a double win for investors since a stable dividend will also support the share price and the fee waivers drive higher NII than would have been the case, resulting in higher returns for investors. In other words, the company could have achieved a stable dividend without also supporting NII, however, that would have resulted in lower returns for investors over the period as the company would have continued to accrue a higher base management fee level.

The obvious question is what is going to happen at the end of 2022. The company's ex-fee waiver coverage is now just 87% - does this mean investors should expect a cut at that point? Our view is not necessarily.

First, on their Q2 call, management have guided that they expect to achieve NII of $0.30 in Q3 prior to any fee waivers which suggests that the dividend support program could simply go away as the company achieves the $0.30 NII without the need to resort to fee waivers.

Secondly, if the company fails to achieve the target $0.30 NII at the end of 2022, it could just extend the dividend support program into 2023. This likelihood is mentioned explicitly in the language of the support program in the phrase "subject to any possible extensions". Given management's confidence of being able to achieve NII of $0.30 without fee waivers as well as a number of other income tailwinds we discuss below, it would likely be too embarrassing for management to admit they have failed and to simply stop waiving fees at the end of 2022.

Our main takeaway is that the company's significant debt interest reduction effort over the last few quarters and further expectations over the coming years, its plan to rotate from non-income producing assets to income-producing ones and continued net new originations should lead to an increase in income through 2022, allowing it to wean itself off its dividend support program via organic growth in NII.

Portfolio Focus And Concentration

A quick look at the company's portfolio reveals a less cyclical/more growth flavor with a focus on enterprise software (close to a third of the portfolio), business & healthcare services, and technology-enabled healthcare.

In addition, the allocation skews towards the non-debt bucket with about 17% of the portfolio in Equity (both common and preferred) which is double the average allocation in our 25-BDC universe coverage.

Portfolio concentration is shown below. The Edmentum position is now at 3.4% after a partial exit post quarter-end which leaves only two names with an allocation above 3.5%.

Big Picture

It is no surprise that BDCs with stronger historic NAV returns (y-axis) are also those that enjoy higher valuations in the sector (x-axis) - there is a clear pattern of lower left (low returns / low valuation) to upper right (high return / high valuation) in the chart below. NMFC looks attractive on this chart as a company with one of the stronger historic NAV returns among those trading near its 100% price/NAV valuation figure. Looked at the other way - NMFC is on the cheaper side among those companies that have generated strong historic returns of 8-12% total NAV CAGR over the last 5 years.

The left chart below shows that the company has tended to trade at a valuation higher than the sector average and median levels but has now dipped below the average valuation. This is more obvious in the right chart which shows NMFC is trading about 5% below the average sector valuation - a recent development. This is despite offering sector-beating historic NAV returns and higher than average dividend and NII yields.

Another way to quantify valuation is by looking at valuation percentiles as shown in the two rightmost columns in the snapshot below from our BDC Investor Tool. A price/NAV spread percentile of 40% means the company's valuation is at the 40th 5-year percentile - well below the sector average percentile of 72. In other words, NMFC valuation is more expensive than 40% of its 5-year history while the broader sector is more expensive than 72% of its 5-year history on average. So while NMFC is trading on the cheaper side of its historic valuation levels, the broader sector is trading on the more expensive side.

What is more striking is the price/NAV spread percentile of 22%. Price/NAV spread is just the difference between the company's valuation and the average sector valuation. A spread percentile of 22% means the valuation differential between NMFC and the BDC sector was more attractive only a fifth of the time in the last 5 years. And while there are many reasons why the valuation of different companies could richen or cheapen relative to the sector, it's not at all obvious why NMFC, with its sector-beating historic NAV returns and above sector yields (both dividend and NII) should now trade cheaper to the sector relative to its history.

Income Dynamics

Income dynamics are essential in being able to gauge how the company's income is expected to evolve over the coming quarters.

No new names were added to non-accruals in Q2. The NMFC portfolio has about half the sector average in non-accruals at around 0.8% both of which support its income level.

Net new originations (after sales and prepayments) were $7.4m or about 0.24% of total assets, executed at the same yields which will provide a marginal boost to income going forward. Previous two quarters saw somewhat larger net new originations which will also continue to feed into higher income levels, all else equal.

Portfolio yield has crept up since the end of the year by around 20 basis points - another support for income levels.

In terms of asset allocation, management have commented on their plan to rotate the portfolio away from equity positions and non-income producing assets into income-producing assets, which is, obviously, a plus for the income outlook in the medium term.

NMFC GAAP leverage is at the higher end in our coverage universe at 1.4x (1.17x net of cash) with regulatory/statutory leverage a bit lower at 1.2x. Both metrics have fallen slightly over the last few quarters. The company has guided to a statutory leverage range of 1-1.25x, so there is not much more upside from current levels. This doesn't mean that the company can't add new acquisitions as there are organic ways to deleverage such as through NAV growth (3.7% in Q2 - 0.6% stronger than the broader sector) but it will constrain new originations, all else equal.

Debt dynamics of the company have been especially interesting and fast-moving in 2021.

First, the company reduced borrowing rates on its three credit facilities with Wells-Fargo and Deutsche Bank by 40 and 25 basis points, respectively. The NMFC credit facility also saw a drop of 40 basis points. Credit facilities represent nearly 45% of the company's debt stack and the drop in the rates are substantial, representing about a 17% decrease of previous interest rates.

Separately, NMFC has refinanced its 5.75% 2023 Notes as well as the 5.31% 2021 Notes with new 3.875% 2026 Notes.

The company's weighted-average debt yield has fallen from 3.63% to 3.36% in just two quarters, representing about $0.013 in additional NII, all else equal, or about a 4% boost to income.

NMFC has recently received an investment-grade rating from Moody's which it is going to leverage in refinancing $513m of its debt carrying coupons in the range of 4.76% to 5.75% over the coming years. This will continue to provide an additional tailwind to income.

One thing to watch is the company's PIK income which remains above average.

Last year saw close to a doubling of PIK income in the portfolio which appears to have begun to subside - in line with the rest of the sector.

In summary, income dynamics are strongly positive for the company and should provide a strong tailwind to portfolio income.

Dividend and Income

NMFC generated slightly higher NII (blue bars) than its $0.30 dividend payment (yellow bars). There is not much of a trend to NII, with the company managing to generate close to $0.30 over the last several quarters by pulling the fee waiver lever.

If we exclude the waivers, then the ex-fee waiver dividend coverage (red bars) is reduced to about 87% from 100%.

Over the last 5 years, the company has made a single cut to its dividend (left-hand chart). On a trailing-twelve month basis, the size of the cut puts it right on top of the sector average trend (right chart).

Within the sector, NMFC looks pretty good across its dividend yield and ex-fee waiver coverage. Its dividend yield is 0.4% above the sector median and coverage is right at the median of 87%. Where NMFC shines is in its NII price yield of 9.03% versus 7.71% sector average. Obviously, this is, in part, due to its fee-waivers, however, NMFC is far from the only company waiving fees.

Takeaways

In our view, NMFC offers an attractively priced way to acquire a high and potentially more stable stream of dividends in the BDC space. The company has generated sector-beating returns over the last 5 years in total NAV terms while trading at below average sector valuations. The company's significant debt interest reduction effort over the last few quarters plus further expected reductions over the coming years, its plan to rotate from non-income producing assets to income-producing ones and continued net new originations should lead to an increase in income through 2022, allowing it to wean itself off its dividend support program.