Introduction

With rates on government debt and non-investment-corporate debt at record lows, funds that can go anywhere to enhance the yield they provide investors are gaining interest (pun intended). With Closed-End Funds ability to use leverage, it gives them an edge over ETFs and Mutual Funds in income generation, which is great as long as the extra risk and costs of using that leverage is rewarded.

With rates where they are, bond funds take on interest-rate risk that comes when rates finally (hopefully) return to what was normal prior to the Great Financial Recession of 2008-09. This risk can be somewhat determined by the duration the fund has. Each year of duration equates into a 1% price loss for each 100bps increase in rates.

After comparing NYSE:VGI to other fund choices in the High-Yield space, I give this CEF a Bearish rating at best. Recent history shows 50% of the payout is from Return-of-Capital.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund review

Seeking Alpha describes this fund as:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds. It invests in securities with average duration which varies within three years (plus or minus) of the duration of the Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index. VGI started in 2012.

VGI has $134m in assets and has a yield of 8%. VGI sells at a 1.3% discount. Virtus currently charges 131bps in fees and incurs an additional 66bps in interest expense to employ a 28% leverage ratio. With other expenses, total cost to shareholders has been between 224-300bps the last few years. Most sites list total fees at 174bps, but the VGI Semi-Annual report shows that as before interest expenses.

Virtus lists the following as VGI's investment strategy:

The Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The fund seeks to generate high current income and total return by applying extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the global bond markets. The portfolio seeks global diversification among 14 sectors in order to potentially increase return and manage risk. A team of investment professionals provides significant research depth across all sectors of the global bond markets.

In June 2020, VGI dropped their option overlay strategy, which a prior article referred to as a "Iron Condor" one and deemed that a positive for VGI (article link).

The Top 4 sectors, all high-yield, higher-risk, comprise 70% of the assets owned. Almost 20% of the portfolio assets are either EM country or corporate debt, many of which are still recovering from COVID19 as their vaccination rates are in the single digits. As the next chart shows, unlike some multi-sector CEFs, VGI does have a decent allocation to quality bonds too.

About 47% of the bonds are considered investment-grade (i.e., IG), though the Baa holdings, representing 60% of the IG bonds carry the lowest IG rating. Most of the "junk" rated bonds have ratings just below what would make them IG. HY debt should do better than IG debt as the world economy recovers, but that appears to be getting delayed due to climate issues adding to the COVID19 induced supply chain problems. In the US, the biggest inhibitor to growth now appears to be labor shortages in the transportation sectors.

With over 500 holdings, no bond represents more than 2% of the CEF, with the first "risky" holding being 1.5%. Fidelity provides a detailed allocation by sub-sectors for the assets. Note that the data is from May.

Except for some US and Canadian bonds, most of the rest of the government debt was issued by EM countries. Overall, non-US issued debt represents about half the assets, with Mexico, Indonesia, and Peru being the three largest foreign issuers, government and/or corporate combined.

With rates where they are, the maturity schedule and average duration are important pieces of information needed to properly evaluate a bond fund.

For VGI, the average duration is 5 years, with the average maturity near 7.4 years. As of last May, the average bond held had a coupon of 5% and sold for 105% of Par.

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

Up through 2018, VGI managed to grow their payouts. Since then, the picture is not what investors are looking for. The next chart doesn't give any positive feelings either. The payout has been cut in each of the last two years and except for a few month in 2019, is at the lowest level ever! Since VGI started, they have paid out about $14.96. Assuming the 50% ROC ratio existed across all payouts, those ROC payments account for over 100% of the decline in the NAV since VGI started. Basically, VGI has yield closer to 4-5% and the rest was the CEF giving investors back their initial investment. That matches what the NII/Net Assets has been since 2018, thus VGI has barely earned 50% of their payout going back for some time.

VGI uses a managed distribution policy, which they describe as

Under the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy, the Fund seeks to maintain a consistent distribution level that may be paid in part or in full from net investment income and realized capital gains, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if the Fund’s aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder’s capital. A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder’s tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund.

VGI has seen both its price and NAV drop around 40% since it started. With payouts based on those values, again not what investors want to see.

Portfolio Strategy

As I mentioned, I am Bearish on the Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund based on its declining NAV and stagnate-to-decreasing payout that relies heavily on ROC to keep it from dropping faster.

The other thing I always do is compare the fund to its closest competitors. This time, I did that in three tests. One versus other multi-sector funds. A second against more-focused funds to see if VGI's "problem" is its basic strategy of being multi-sectored. The third versus other funds yielding over 8%.

Against three Peers, VGI came in last in every measurement in the basic set shown in PV. Not sure any more needs to be said on this comparison.

These results are more mixed. Comparing VGI against three single-focused funds, VGI was the top performer but had the second highest StdDev in the process. For income seekers, VGI provided the most of the four funds since its inception.

Here the best fund by CAGR and Sharpe ratio was the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC), though currently it sells for a 4.9% premium. The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is multi-sector too but invests in CEFs to accomplish that spread. I recently reviewed this CEF as it changed its underlying index (article link).

Final Thought

There is one more piece of data investors considering a CEF need to review; the fund's premium/discount history. The chart and Z-Scores say this is not the time to buy VGI.

While VGI occasionally has sold at a premium, that is rare and the current discount is small by historical standards.