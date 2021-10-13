olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

Cathie Wood and her disruptive innovation ETF (ARKK) have been the rage over the past year and a half thanks to short-term tailwinds stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite high yield (SPYD) (DIV) pummeling tech (QQQ) this year so far, we believe ARKK's holdings' valuations remain stretched.

Moving forward, we expect ARKK to continue materially underperforming quality high yield stocks for the following reasons:

It charges a hefty 0.75% management fee on the value of its holdings regardless of the fund's performance. With valuations so elevated over the past several years, that means that the real expense ratio is even higher today. The fund also has lot of assets under management and sees significant inflows and outflows with broader market and sector-specific volatility, resulting in inefficient transactions. Last, but not least, the massive COVID-19 tailwind that boosted technology and disruptive innovation stocks in 2020 and early 2021 is fading away with declining COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, disruptive tech's loss is high yield's gain as most businesses with high yield stocks were hurt by COVID-19 and are benefiting from COVID-19 impacts dissipating.

To profit from this ongoing shift, we largely avoid Cathie Wood stocks and instead are investing most of our money into high yield as we discuss in Forget ARKK: 3 Reasons Why I'm Buying High Yield Hand-Over-Fist Instead.

To add further value to our readers, we share two investment grade, dividend growing, 8% yielders with excellent management to consider adding to your portfolio.

#1. Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) - 8% Dividend Yield

OCSL is a well-diversified Business Development Company (i.e., BDC) that has been on a tear and absolutely crushed the broader BDC market (BIZD) since Oaktree (OAK) took over management of the company.

OCSL kept up its red-hot momentum when it reported its Q3 FY2021 results. Highlights from the period included:

NAV per share increased by 2% to $7.22 due to gains on debt and equity investments.

Adjusted net investment income came in at $0.19, up sharply sequentially from $0.14 and easily covered the $0.13 dividend-per-share paid out during the quarter.

Management hiked the dividend aggressively, increasing it by a whopping 12% quarter-over-quarter and a stunning 38% year-over-year to $0.145 per share. For a company already boasting a yield in the high single digits, that is a very impressive growth rate, especially since over the past five quarters OCSL has raised the dividend each time, increasing it from $0.095 in Q2 2020 to $0.145 today.

OCSL recycled capital out of investments with a weighted average yield of 6.1% into new investments with a weighted average yield of 9.2% implying considerable earnings accretion and income growth in the upcoming quarters.

The company reported no investments on non-accrual status, reflecting their stellar underwriting.

The investment grade balance sheet also remained very strong as their net debt to equity ratio stood at a very conservative 0.79x at quarter end and they have plenty of liquidity. While they could easily leverage up to generate greater earnings-per-share growth, management wants to maintain a conservative posturing given how flooded the space is with capital right now. As management stated on the earnings call:

given the market conditions, especially in sponsor-oriented lending being as tight and as competitive as they are, that Oaktree is probably not going to be a hot and heavy sponsor of lender and driving -- with originating those types of loans and driving leverage higher.

That said, OCSL does have a strong pipeline of specialty loans where they feel the risk-reward is much stronger, so they do anticipate leverage rising slightly moving forward.

OCSL continues to perform extremely well as it has successfully closed its gap to NAV while also driving strong NAV and dividend per share growth. The balance sheet is among the strongest in the BDC sector and their underwriting is exceptional. We especially appreciate management's conservative approach to underwriting and focusing as much as possible on specialty loans where they can leverage the Oaktree platform to drive superior risk-adjusted returns.

Instead of chasing growth through financial engineering and aggressive equity issuances, OCSL is instead pursuing sustainable growth by obsessively trying to reduce their interest and operating expenses while also patiently pursuing pockets of market inefficiency in order to generate attractive returns without taking on massive risk.

This remains our favorite conservative BDC investment, especially after we interviewed management and gained unique insights into the business for our members at High Yield Investor. While OCSL is open and honest about the fact that they do not expect to put up flashy growth and dividend yield numbers during market booms, we expect them to continue to outperform across market cycles by protecting against the downside and being able to respond opportunistically to market crashes instead of taking on serious permanent impairments. Additionally, their valuation multiple remains attractive and we expect it to expand over time.

#2. Ares Capital (ARCC) - 7.9% Dividend Yield

ARCC is another well-diversified BDC that has significantly outperformed the broader BDC space over time:

As we detailed in the piece Ares Capital Finally Raises The Dividend And Hints At More To Come, ARCC has recently returned to dividend growth on the strength of its Q2 results.

As their CEO Kipp deVeer stated:

We reported another quarter of strong core earnings, healthy portfolio performance, record NAV per share and our highest level of quarterly originations in the company’s history. Our company continues to operate with significant scale, sourcing and investment advantages that come from our nearly 17-year track record in the market. Based on our favorable outlook and strong competitive position, we increased our regular quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share.

Highlights from Q2 included:

Core earnings-per-share surged 23.3% sequentially and 35.9% year-over-year.

NAV per share saw impressive 4.1% sequential and 15% year-over-year growth from $17.45 after Q1 to $18.16 as Q2 end.

Non-accruals declined to just 1.9% of the total fair value of the portfolio. This was down 30 basis points sequentially and 70 basis points year-over-year. Additionally, ARCC's debt maturity schedule is very well laddered, with the vast majority of their debt not due until 2025 or later: Source: Investor Presentation

The company has seen strong growth in investments, making $4.8B in new investment commitments during Q2, of which $3.9B were funded, including adding 26 new companies to the portfolio.

Since the end of Q2, ARCC has made new investment commitments of ~$470M, of which $430M were funded, and it has a massive investment backlog of $1.4B, including a pipeline of $110M.

This massive backlog and pipeline, access to cheap debt thanks to their investment grade balance sheet, and equity trading at a premium to NAV gives ARCC the chance to raise and invest significant sums of capital on an accretive basis to grow earnings per share.

As a result, we think that ARCC will likely continue growing its dividend moving forward. As the CEO stated a few weeks ago:

We look at the dividend every quarter; I think we're taking a particularly hard look at it now, because we've got a handful of quarters now in a row where we've continued to just demonstrate earnings well in excess to the dividend, right... so we just increased the dividend a $1.00, it was a very easy increase for us. Could we/should we have done more? Maybe, I just say that, look, we're evaluating the dividend as we speak, relative to the current environment, I think any big changes around specials and all that kind of stuff we tend to like to do at year end, right, we'll look at where the company comes out from a tax basis at year end, there's some funky intricacies of managing the BDC in terms of tax. And I think once we get through this fiscal year, look at the tax position we're in will have a pretty significant, maybe more significant than we do on a quarterly basis discussion with the board and figure out where we go from here. But we're in a great position, right, we can probably increase the dividend more as well as pay special, but we just haven't determined whether that makes sense at this point or not.

While ARCC is not the cheapest BDC on the block right now, it boasts similar financial, portfolio, and management strength as other blue chip BDCs like Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) but trades at a significantly lower premium to NAV. As a result, with a fat yield near 8% and strong growth potential alongside a strong balance sheet and well-performing portfolio, ARCC looks like a much less speculative and potentially more lucrative investment than ARKK moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

While we are not completely bearish on all Cathie Wood stocks as we are long Palantir Technologies (PLTR) among a few other ARKK holdings as per our recent piece I Don't Often Buy Cathie Wood Stocks, But When I Do, I Buy These 3, we generally steer clear of them for the reasons mentioned earlier in this article.

Instead, we are investing in quality, well-managed businesses like OCSL and ARCC whose stocks pay high and sustainable dividend yields, many of which are growing. As a result, we have crushed ARKK, QQQ, the S&P 500 (SPY), and even high yield ETFs like DIV and SPYD this year and expect to continue to do so moving forward.