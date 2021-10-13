ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

NTG Closed-End Fund Description

Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) seeks to provide stockholders with a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NTG invests primarily in midstream energy equities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids. NTG targets midstream energy equities, including MLPs benefiting from U.S. natural gas production and consumption expansion, with minimal direct commodity exposure. Source: Tortoise 2021 Semi-Annual Report Closed-End Funds

Note: Notwithstanding NTG's 61% ownership of MLPs, investors in NTG will receive a 1099-DIV. NTG has no Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) and it is suitable for IRAs and other tax-exempt accounts. Source: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. For NTG shareholders who received distributions in cash during 2020, 100.00% was treated as a return of capital.

NTG's largest portfolio holding as of August 31, 2021 was Williams Companies (WMB). This chart below provides insight into the type of investments that NTG indirectly makes:

An Argument in Favor of Investing in Publicly Traded Pipeline Companies

An argument in favor of owning publicly-traded pipeline companies is that it is hard to build new pipelines. Witness President Biden choosing to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office. First day!

More concerning, it is difficult to keep some existing pipelines operating. Michigan's Governor Whitmer has ordered the shutdown of Enbridge's (ENB) Line 5 pipeline which passes from Canada to the U.S. underwater under the Straits of Mackinac. This bears watching. I bet it turns out OK for Enbridge.

Arguably, if it becomes increasingly difficult to build new pipelines to meet increasing demand as the economy grows, pipelines could become more valuable. A counter argument can be made that, as the U.S. moves away from carbon, pipelines could ultimately lose value. But, at the same time, the fear of declining oil and natural gas demand could curtail capital expenditure plans, leading to a shortage of pipelines. To invest in NTG for the long term, an investor needs to be comfortable with the view that the economy will need oil and natural gas for longer than bears expect. In the meantime, bulls can draw some comfort from affirmation by the price of oil and natural gas as commodities.

NTG in Charts

Total Return of NTG versus Top 10 Holdings (as of 9/30/2021)

NTG is in purple, at the bottom of the chart.

NTG Fund Price versus NTG Net Asset Value

Competitor CEM Fund Price versus CEM Net Asset Value

Competitor FEI Fund Price versus FEI Net Asset Value

Competitor KYN Fund Price versus KYN Net Asset Value

Competitor SMM Fund Price versus SMM Net Asset Value

NTG NAV versus CEM, FEI, KYN and SMM

Note below that Tortoise's NTG has the biggest discount. FEI and KYN have discounts that are less than half of NTG's. At this snapshot, to be in the middle of the pack of CEM, FEI, KYN and SMM, NTG's discount would need to be 13.2%. For NTG, a 13.2% discount target currently provides 12.6% price appreciation.

Note that the energy sector provides support for higher NTG prices.

From the recent low in energy stocks, OIH is up 28% and XLE is up 25%, while NTG and AMLP are up 14% and 12%, respectively.

Distribution Policy

On August 9, 2021 Tortoise issued a press release titled "TortoiseEcofin Closed-End Funds Implement Several Measures to Increase Shareholder Value":

In line with the funds' NAV-based distribution policies that were introduced in July 2020 with the goal of maximizing NAV, the Board approved an increase to TYG and NTG distributions for the third consecutive quarter. TYG and NTG quarterly distributions for the third fiscal quarter increased by 7.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Distribution amounts are generally expected to fall in the range of 5% to 7% of trailing average NAV. Net cash flow not distributed can be used to fund share repurchases, reinvest in portfolio securities or reduce leverage. [bold added]

In investing, a few things matter with respect to a stock price. And, what matters changes. Sometimes things appear meaningless, only to become meaningful. Will NTG's August 9th press release be meaningful? Perhaps. Some will argue, convincingly, that if management did not care about the stock price before, only a fool would believe management cares now; words are meaningless. I say: things change. This might be meaningful; it bears watching.

On October 8, 2021, NTG's Net Asset Value was reported to be $39.65. Tortoise did not define how many periods are included in the Trailing Average NAV. But if we simply use the October 8th NAV, and calculate a 5% distribution using that NAV, we come up with a distribution yield of 6.5% basis the October 8th closing stock price of $30.58.

A 7% distribution yield, using NAV, would equate to a 9.1% distribution yield basis the October 8th stock close. First target is 5% distribution yield.

The quarterly distribution paid in August, 2021 of $0.385, annualized, equates to a 5.0% distribution basis the October 8th stock close.

Note in the table below: to increase in the dividend to 5% of NAV would require the dividend to be boosted by 29% from the August distribution. To increase the dividend to 7% of NAV would require the dividend to be boosted by 80% from the August distribution.

Relative Performance Matters

A meaningful piece of my constructive thesis is the discount at which NTG trades to its underlying. Last week, NTG was up 2.93%. I estimate that NTG's underlying was up 3.46%.

Risks

Energy prices -- oil and natural gas -- have been strong. A sell-off could come at any time, which would likely cause a sell-off in NTG. Nevertheless, based on increasing demand for hydrocarbons as the economy recovers and the reluctance to aggressively spend on capital expenditures on real energy assets (physical pipelines, oil and natural gas drilling, etc.), I expect the trend in energy prices to continue higher.

NTG is illiquid. NTG's equity market capitalization is $176MM and its average daily volume is less than 20,000. If buying or selling, be patient and only use limit orders. Be smart.