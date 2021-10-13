Thank you for your assistant/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE: NYSE:ET), a massive almost $27 billion company, is one of the largest midstream companies by enterprise value. The company has consistently struggled with the law, as it tries to take shortcuts wherever possible. Most recently, the Pennsylvania Attorney General announced 48 criminal charges against the company.

Energy Transfer - Wall Street Journal

Energy Transfer Business Update

Energy Transfer's business has continued to perform as shown by the company's business update, with 2021 continuing its slate of incredible performance.

Energy Transfer Business - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer has continued to focus on its export terminal capacity and transport capacity. The company has continued to look for renewable energy contracts, not only to reduce its costs but to improve its overall businesses. Overall, the company's peer-leading operational portfolio here and continued growth expansions will help its overall shareholder returns.

The company's financials have continued to benefit from its strong asset portfolio. The company earned $1.4 billion in 2Q 2021, or $980 million in cash flow after its dividend of just over 6%. This is on top of $1.6 billion in growth capital spending for the year, which the company will be able to continue focusing on.

The company has managed to repay $5.2 billion in debt YTD, saving it roughly $200 million in annual interest expenditures, with continued growth. The company has continued to have strong insider ownership and will soon close out the Enable Midstream (ENBL) acquisition to continue driving long-term shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer FCF Path

The company's FCF path, with debt paydowns, will enable the company to drive significant expanding shareholder rewards.

Energy Transfer FCF Path - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer has a diversified business model with a strong asset base and continued capital discipline. The company is focused on achieving a leverage target of 4 to 4.5x, or roughly $42 billion in debt. The company this year has managed to decrease its debt from $51 billion to $46 billion and we believe it has continued room to rapidly continue this deleveraging, hitting its targets by early-2022.

At that point, the company has numerous options for additional shareholder rewards. The company is spending $1.6 billion on annual dividends out of ~$6.4 billion in DCF. The company spends a similar amount on growth capital. That means a 6% dividend and roughly 5% in growth capital or 11%. The company has another 10% of its market cap it can use for dividend paydowns.

Energy Transfer High Return Focus

It's worth highlighting how Energy Transfer's capital investments have continued to support the company's long-term growth.

Energy Transfer Growth Capital - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer had 2021E growth capital of $1.6 billion with estimated 2022E and 2023E growth capital at roughly $600 million per year. The company is focused on a variety of avenues that have the potential to support it driving strong returns. In Crude Oil, the company is optimizing its Bakken pipeline optimization with multiple small projects that can drive strong returns.

In midstream, the company is focusing on the Permian Bridge Project, which will support 115 mmcf/day of movement. In NGL & refined products, 40% of the company's spending will also go to numerous small projects along with larger projects like the Mariner East system. This growth spending will generate consistent double-digit returns allowing the company to support stronger shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Shareholder Return Potential

Energy Transfer has three sources it can utilize to driving substantial long-term shareholder returns.

First, the company has a dividend yield of just over 6% that uses roughly 25% of its FCF annually. Second, the company spends roughly 25% of its FCF or 6% of its market capitalization on growth investments, although that's expected to drop down to a 2-3% (10% yield) going forward. Together with high potential add-on projects, those things should drive an almost double-digit yield.

After all of this, the company, going forward, will have roughly $3.5-4.0 billion annually. The company is currently using that to aggressively pay down debt including its strong 1Q 2022 cash flow; however, that's an almost 15% additional yield pointing towards a 25% total yield. That additional cash flow can be paid out in a variety of ways.

Paying down dividends could return interest expenditures and help drive overall returns.

Energy Transfer Law Flouts

Energy Transfer has the consistent issue of legal issues that the company has faced ranging from the Dakota Access Pipeline to the company's most recent lawsuit with the Pennsylvania Attorney General. The company has a history of digging in its heels in government lawsuits. It also has the potential for fines raised by safety regulators.

In our view, this is a specific risk investors should pay close attention to due to their potential for impact on the company's business. Historically, fines have been low. The company has paid roughly $30 million for fines shared with co-owner Sunoco Pipeline. However, in a worst-case scenario, the $2.5 billion pipeline could see permits withdrawn.

Given the historic fees, we see this as unlikely, but it's a worst-case scenario that has a chance to impact ~4% of the company's market capitalization. Across the board, it's a risk worth paying close attention to. The company's continued lawsuits and disregard in this realm only increase the risk to it.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's primary risk, on top of the company's continued legal troubles, is demand for its product. The company has done a great job of shifting itself to natural gas and focused on building up its overall portfolio. However, there's no guarantee that longer-term it'll be able to continue doing so and performing. The necessary longevity of the company's assets is a risk worth noting.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has an impressive ability of assets. The company has the unique ability to combine dividends, growth, and debt paydowns to increase FCF and drive substantial long-term shareholder rewards. Those commitments will allow the company to comfortably drive double-digit shareholder returns making it a worthwhile investment in an expensive market.

Long-term, Energy Transfer will hit its debt targets likely in the next year. At that point, the company will have billions in additional cash flow it'll be able to utilize to drive further returns. We can see an increase in the dividend or the buybacks helping to highlight the company as a valuable long-term investment for shareholders.