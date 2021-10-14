MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

Value investing doesn’t have to be hard, nor require hours of sifting through obscure companies no one has ever heard of. Sometimes, value can be found in stocks of well-regarded companies that are seeing a temporary hiccup.

For those who buy into the efficient market theory, there is no such thing as a value stock, because, to them, the market price is the right price. But that’s not how investment legends like Joel Greenblatt were able to generate market-beating returns year after year, simply by buying above-average companies at below-average prices.

This brings me to Cigna (NYSE:CI), which has seen plenty of share price weakness over the past several months, and now sits in what I see as being deep value territory. I highlight what makes it a Buy at the moment for potentially strong long-term total returns, so let’s get started.

Cigna Is A Deep-Value Buy

Cigna is one of the largest health insurance companies globally, with presence in over 30 countries and 180 million customer and patient relationships. It also has wide coverage in the pharmacy space, contracting with 99% of all pharmacies in the U.S. Through its acquisition of Express Scripts in 2018, Cigna greatly expanded its presence in the growing pharmacy benefits manager space, thereby giving it more negotiating leverage with pharmacies on drug pricing.

Cigna’s stock can’t seem to catch a break. At the current price of $199.47, CI is now trading materially (27%) below its 52-week high of $273 achieved in May of this year. I see most of the near-term selling as having already played its course, however, as CI has seen support at more-or-less the current level over the past month. Plus, as seen below, CI’s RSI score has recovered to 40 since breaching oversold territory back in August.

Of course, no large player like Cigna is going to see such share price weakness without some near-term headwinds. This is a much higher U.S. MCR (medical care ratio) of 85.4% during the second quarter, compared to 70.5% during the prior-year period. The MCR ratio is calculated by taking medical costs paid by the insurer divided by total insurance premiums paid either directly by members or indirectly by employers or the government (through Medicare and Medicaid).

I’m not too concerned, however, as it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that people have felt safer this year to visit their healthcare providers due to the higher availability of masks and the introduction of vaccines. In addition, recent uncertainty over drug pricing legislation may also be weighing down the stock. I see any legislation as being a positive for Cigna, however, as reduced drug prices would help it to contain costs.

Morningstar has a favorable view on Cigna’s ability to contain costs while growing its PBM services, as noted in its latest analyst report:

Healthcare cost trends in the United States remain significantly above inflation, but Cigna has set an ambitious goal to remedy that for its commercial clients, pushing down that trend to or even below the consumer price index in the near future. If Cigna can achieve that goal, clients should benefit along with Cigna, and we think this reduction in its cost trend may help Cigna attract more business from existing and potential clients. Beyond those cost-control efforts, Cigna is pursuing several growth channels. Naturally, Cigna's new bulked-up service offerings should allow it to cross-sell PBM services into its managed-care client set and vice versa, opening up new profit streams with existing clientele. Cigna has highlighted its Accredo specialty pharmacy, which has particular relevance in oncology and rare-disease therapies, and its eviCore medical benefit management as key cross-selling opportunities in addition to its medical insurance and PBM offerings.

Meanwhile, management forecasts a stable MCR ratio in the 83-84% range for the full year, and targets generating $50 billion in free cash flow between now and 2025, $10 billion of which is to be used to fund growth and $40 billion for shareholder returns (20% for the dividend and 80% for share repurchases and strategic M&A). As seen below, CI has a strong track record of bottom line growth, with a 15% adjusted EPS CAGR through a range of macro- and micro-economic events.

I also see CI as being a potentially strong dividend grower in the future, as it started paying a meaningful $1.00 per share quarterly dividend this year, equating to a 2% yield at the current price. It comes with a low 19.7% payout ratio, and is backed by an A- rated balance sheet with a debt to capitalization ratio of 40.5%, in line with management’s 40% long-term target.

I see value in CI at the current price of $199 with a forward PE of just 9.8, sitting well below its normal PE of 13.2 over the past decade.

At such a low PE ratio, one would think that CI is a low-growth stock, but I don’t find that to be the case. This is considering robust earnings growth projections by analysts, with 10-13% estimated annual EPS growth over the next 2 years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on CI, with an average price target of $261, implying a potential 33% one-year total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Cigna’s stock has seen material share price weakness in recent months. I see the sell-off, however, as being overblown as the higher MCR ratio this year is to be expected and is a normal cost of doing business. CI could also see meaningful growth as it expands its PBM services into its managed care setting.

Meanwhile, the stock appears to be dirt cheap, and is backed by a strong balance sheet with a robust capital returns program. At the current price, CI could be the ideal stock for those who wish to see both dividend growth and stock price appreciation over the long haul.