Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) can look like a juicy high-yielding income stock for retail investors, with a yield of a little north of ~9%. This yield is often far from safe as the dividend has been cut numerous times over the years and has not been a great growth investment the last six years with major volatility in price. This has not been a particularly great long-term investment at least when compared to the S&P 500 Index. What must be understood is the company's coupon rates are 3-4%, so the yield it is paying out to you is the result of employing large amounts of leverage and therefore the dividend and book value are greatly impacted by adverse changes in interest rates.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This isn't to say AGNC, and for that matter similar company matter Annaly Capital (NLY), cannot be good short-term investments as they are essentially short-term speculation plays on interest rate movements. Fortunately, the conditions could not be more ripe for some large gains over the next one to two years.

Investment Thesis

AGNC is what is known as an agency mortgage REIT (mREIT) as is its comparable NLY. The attractiveness of the assets they hold is that they are not exposed to credit risk as the mortgages they invest in are guaranteed by Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs) such as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. The housing market therefore does not have a direct impact, but as mentioned previously are impacted by adverse interest rate movements as a result of the leverage they employ. Agency mREITs use borrowed funds to improve their return on equity. Profits entirely driven by the difference between the interest rate they pay to borrow which is at the going repo rate, and the interest they receive from their assets which are mortgage backed securities (MBS).

We can see below that the yield curve flattened quite substantially from 2014 to 2020 which caused AGNC to continually cut the monthly dividend from $0.22/share at the end of 2015 to $0.12/share as of April 2020. It has not been raised since. That being said, the yield curve has only steepened since the onset of COVID.

Data by YCharts

Although all assets are 15 or 30 year fixed rate mortgages, the average yield on assets has dropped as long-term interest rates have fallen since the FED pushed down base rates across the board including the longer-term rates. Therefore, mortgages underwritten since the onset of COVID for these maturities have brought down the average yield.

The cost of funds has fallen at an even greater rate than long-term rates, however with short-term rates near zero, meaning AGNC can borrow at near zero interest and obtain a ~2.0% yield on assets, causing its NIM to skyrocket to levels not seen since 2014. This has led to significantly reduced leverage which was at 9.8x TBV as of Q2 2019 and has since fallen to 7.9x. ROE which was negative in 2019 has jumped to over ~20%.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

Data by YCharts

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

The $0.79/share in quarterly net income more than comfortably covers quarterly common dividend payments at $0.36/share.

The question still remains, can this trend continue? Will the FED keep long-term rates high and short-term rates low?

With the FED's inflation outlook at 4% for 2021 YE and leaving room to remain at 5%, it is not unreasonable for long-term interest rates to rise as investors will require a higher yield to accept an asset that doesn't mature for at least 10 years which will push up MBS rates.

The cost of funds side is where things are also very interesting. Although short-term drops in interest rates do increase NIM and TBV in the long-run as we see below, with over 70% of assets hedged as of 2020 YE, book value took a hit as TBV fell 23% from the previous quarter. AGNC enters into hedging strategies to make their NIM more predictable and not have their cost of funds potentially exceed their asset yield. AGNC accomplishes their hedging strategy through a combination of shorting treasury rates and fixed-payer interest rate swaptions. AGNC realized a losses on their short-positions due to the sudden drop in the FED target rate and on their swaptions (fixed pay rate was higher than floating receive rate). However, AGNC has been able to benefit in recent quarters from a lower cost of funds as a result of rolling over their hedges into fixed rate payer swaps with lower pay rates.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

The FED has so far given the following guidance on raising the short-term target rate:

The Fed has said it’s looking to raise rates when two conditions are met. First off, they want the labor market back to maximum employment. Secondly they want inflation at or moderately above 2%. Now, second half of that test is already met. Inflation is at 5%. Of course, inflation may trend down, and the Fed expects it to, but few see it going under 2%. That then throws the emphasis onto unemployment. For August 2021, the U.S. unemployment rate was 5.2%. However, going into the pandemic unemployment was in the mid 3% range. Therefore, the Fed wants to see lower unemployment before rates are lifted. The Fed’s current forecasts have a 3.6% to 4% unemployment in 2022, which for about half of policy-makers is sufficient to start to raise rates. All but one of the Fed decision makers have rates going higher in 2023. So late 2022 or early 2023 appear to be when the Fed expects to start raising rates if current trends continue. Source: Forbes

The timeframe for when rates rise is not certain as it could be as late as 2023. What is certain is that the FED is hesitant to raise the target rate in the near term to disrupt the progress of the fragile economy. AGNC should benefit from this through 2022 at least. In addition, we can see that they have increased their hedge ratio to almost 100%. The high ratio that had the disadvantage of lowering TBV as short-term rates dropped in March 2020 may have the benefit of maintaining TBV if there is a sharp rise in short-term rates in 2022 or 2023, at least for a couple quarters that is.

Valuation

We can see below that AGNC trades about on par with TBV which is actually lower than it has in the past, as it often trades at a premium. This is despite the share price rising 30% over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Given the lack of credit risk and positive outlook over the next year as far as interest rates go (discussed above), it seems odd that the valuation would not at least trade slightly over TBV, although it is not as cheap as it was in 2020 where it often traded at 0.70x TBV.

AGNC has taken advantage of this low valuation and initiated a common share repurchase program. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, they repurchased 15.0 million shares, or $239 million, of common stock for an average repurchase price of $16.00/share. As of June 30, 2021, shares of common stock with an aggregate repurchase price of $684 million remained authorized for repurchase through December 31, 2021. With $1.5 Billion in cash it is highly likely more shares will be purchased before 2021 which will mean additional shareholder rewards.

Data by YCharts

How to play this

I personally bought shares at the onset of COVID and will likely continue to hold for the next year as the dividend seems safe for that time frame and should enjoy moderate capital appreciation through share buybacks and the enhanced NIM.

If you have missed the bus on the latest bull run, cash secured puts may be the answer for you as for example slightly OTM puts with a $16/share strike price and March expiry would provide $0.93/share in premium. This seems like a substantial level of protection to buy in at a discount to TBV. In addition, you get the dividends up front in case there is an "act of god" event that causes a negative adverse change in interest rates over the next year. If the option expires OTM, this would imply a ~15% annualized yield on cash. If the option does expire ITM, after subtracting the premium from the strike price you would be buying in at a reasonable ~91% of TBV and a ~10% dividend yield.

Alternatively, if you are looking at this opportunity as more of a "buy and hold" for income, the preferred share issuances may be right for you.

AGNC's unencumbered portfolio of agency MBS plus cash is valued at ~$10 Billion. The preferred shares have a liquidation preference of $1.5 Billion, meaning asset coverage is over 6x. This estimate is likely conservative as book value of MBS is likely understated.

As far as cash flow coverage goes, TTM net income is $1.6 Billion with $100 Million in preferred dividend payments, coverage is over 160x.

AGNC currently has four preferred share classes outstanding

AGNC 7.00% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (AGNCN) - yield 7.8%

(AGNCN) yield 7.8% AGNC 6.875% Series D Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred ( NASDAQ: AGNCM

( AGNC 6.50% Dep Shares Series E Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred ( NASDAQ: AGNCO - yield 7.6%

( yield 7.6% AGNC 6.125% Dep Shares Series F Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred ( NASDAQ: AGNCP - yield 7.5%

Below we show the stripped yield on each preferred share class as of October 12th, 2021. All classes are "fixed-to-floating" meaning that they pay the fixed rate until they are redeemable on the call date. If AGNC chooses not to redeem on the call date, the dividends convert to a floating rate which is calculated as the three-month LIBOR + the base rate.

Price Dividend Stripped Price Stripped Yield Call Date Yield After Call Date AGNCN $25.66 $1.75 $ 25.23 6.94% 15 Oct-22 Libor + 5.111% AGNCM $26.28 $1.72 $ 25.86 6.65% 15-Apr-24 Libor + 4.332% AGNCO $25.85 $1.63 $ 25.45 6.40% 15-Oct-24 Libor + 4.993% AGNCP $25.20 $1.53 $ 24.83 6.17% 15-Apr-25 Libor + 4.676%

AGNCO and AGNCP have the lowest stripped yields but have the most distant call dates. AGNCN has the highest stripped yield but the closest call date. With how low interest rates are expected to be over the coming year this is looking increasingly likely to be called. Therefore, AGNCM would be the clear winner as it only comes at a 29 bps discount to AGNCN but has about 2.5 years until the call date.

Conclusion

I do think the economic environment is ripe for agency mREITs given that the yield curve will likely remain steep for the next year or two based on the FED's guidance. This should provide some support that AGNC can cover the "monster" dividend for at least the next couple of years. I don't feel this is as good of a deal at 1.0x TBV as it was at 0.75x through much of 2020. Therefore, I prefer to utilize cash secured puts for the extra margin of safety at this point.

As for income investors who prefer not to speculate in interest rate movements, and just want a stable yield, I would recommend the preferred shares most notably AGNCM. Even if the economic environment takes a 90-degree turn, the preferred share dividends are well covered by assets and liquidity and cannot be cut until all common dividends are and dividends are accumulative.