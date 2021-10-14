Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

"We are a different company today and the operational and cultural changes we’ve made are enabling us to execute with significantly greater discipline than we have in the past. I believe we are making significant progress, and I remain confident in our ability to continue to close the remaining gaps over the next several years, though we may continue to have setbacks along the way." Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf in the Q3 earnings release.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its Q3 earnings Thursday morning. The numbers were positive on both the top and bottom line. EPS of $1.17 easily cleared expectations which were set at $1.00. Revenues of $18.8 billion also topped the consensus outlook for $18.3 billion.

Despite the strong numbers, the market reaction has been muted. As of this writing, WFC stock is trading down a bit in early Thursday action. I've been a long-time bull on Wells Fargo and a big proponent of Mr. Scharf's turnaround plan for the bank. So how do the Q3 earnings fit in within that broader context?

Earnings Driven By Strong Credit Metrics

For Q3 2021, year-over-year, revenues actually dropped from $19.3 billion to $18.8 billion. Yet, Wells Fargo showed sharply higher earnings; EPS jumped from 70 cents in Q3 2020 to $1.17 for this quarter. How did the bank pull off such a huge jump in earnings even with the top-line dipping slightly?

Two reasons. First, the bank slashed nearly $2 billion in noninterest expenses. More on that in a minute. The other reason is that the bank is enjoying a sharply improved credit outlook.

Go back a year and we were still unsure of how much Wells Fargo and other banks would end up having to eat in terms of credit losses. With the pandemic still near its peak in terms of economic disruption, it was unclear how many consumers couldn't pay their mortgages or unsecured credit. We also didn't have a good sense of how much of the business closures in 2020 would become permanent; there was a huge range of potential economic outcomes, some of which were quite terrible. As a result, banks had to take heavy loan allowances against the possibility of future losses.

Wells Fargo credit quality. Source: Q3 earnings slides

Fast forward a year, and that risk is greatly reduced. The federal government provided a tremendous amount of stimulus to the economy. Lending programs helped keep smaller businesses afloat as well. Employment is now coming back strongly and wages are surging. The American consumer, all things considered, is in pretty good shape. Wells Fargo had an earnings ding from people prepaying loans this quarter, which shows how far things have gone in a year. Last year, the fear was never getting paid, not getting repaid early.

In any case, the bank enjoyed a $1.4 billion credit as it reduced loan allowances. This is a positive, of course. Having fewer loan reserves allows the bank to deploy that capital elsewhere, such as in its share buyback program. However, it's kind of an "empty calories" form of earnings. It's not ongoing, since once the loan allowances return to a normal level the excess earnings stop. That probably explains why, despite the big top-line beat, WFC stock didn't move much. The ongoing operational earnings were much closer to expectations.

Shareholder Return Is Back

I've been aggressively bullish on WFC stock since 2019. Knowing what we know now, I obviously wish I had waited for the pandemic to happen before getting involved. However, the original thesis is still playing out, albeit on a delayed timeline.

Back in 2019, it was looking like Wells Fargo would return more than 10% a year to shareholders. It was aiming to buy back nearly 10% of the float a year and pay a 4% or so dividend on top of that. Needless to say, you get a pretty good total return if the bank can merely keep executing on that year after year. Alas, in 2020, the buyback had to be paused and the dividend reduced. As things return to normal, though, the capital return program is heating back up. Earlier this year, Wells Fargo announced an $18 billion buyback, and we saw it in action now.

For this quarter, Wells Fargo repurchased 114.2 million shares, or fully $5.3 billion of common stock! That's a huge sum. The company's market cap is currently $188 billion, meaning it took out nearly 3% of the market cap in a single quarter. As if that weren't nice enough, Wells Fargo also doubled the quarterly dividend to 20 cents a share. The yield isn't back to where it was pre crisis, but it's rapidly trending in the correct direction.

The buyback will be the bigger mover on the share price for now than the dividend. If the bank keeps buying back stock in quantities like this, it will add dramatic leverage to earnings right as the cost cuts hit which were going to boost earnings sharply anyway.

There's the potential for a virtuous cycle shaping up here as the bank grows earnings internally from its self-improvement efforts while also reducing the denominator in the EPS calculation dramatically.

Getting Costs Under Control

There are a lot of moving parts to a Wells Fargo earnings report that draw the most analyst interest. Things such as credit allowances or loan demand are the most obvious levers that drive earnings on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

Looking beyond those numbers, we can see whether or not Scharf's long-term plan is on track or not. Short-term economic movements and related earnings volatility tend to revert over time. However, cost structure is a permanent benefit or drag for a bank versus its rivals.

Wells Fargo is still in the early stages of digging out from its massive scandal-related liabilities and overhead. The CEO laid out a plan earlier this year to slash $8 billion from the company's cost structure over the next few years.

This, in turn, is supposed to get Wells Fargo's efficiency ratio down to a more competitive level. Recall that efficiency ratio is the amount of a bank's revenues that is spends on salaries and other overhead. Like golf, lower is better. The too-big-to-fail U.S. banks have tended to run efficiency ratios in the 55%-60% range. Wells Fargo's, however, skyrocketed to 80% following its scandals as it had to hire a ton of extra employees and advisors to deal with legal, accounting, compliance, public relations and so on.

Not surprisingly, with a grossly excessive efficiency ratio, Wells Fargo has delivered fairly anemic profits and shareholder returns in recent years. Even with the big surge in the mortgage market - which is uniquely important to Wells Fargo as compared to other national banks - the bank has still delivered fairly ho-hum results.

This quarter, however, Wells Fargo showed strong progress on its cost-cutting efforts:

"Noninterest expense decreased 13%, due to lower restructuring charges, operating losses, and occupancy expense. Additionally, salaries expense and consultant and contractor spend were lower due to efficiency initiatives."

I've walked through the math in previous articles. As Wells Fargo gets its efficiency ratio back in line with its national peers, it should be able to add something along the order of $2 per share in earnings. Given that analysts currently see the bank earnings around $4/share for the next couple of years, adding $2 on top of that would be 50% upside to earnings. It also will support a higher valuation as Wells Fargo's return on equity "ROE" and other such quality metrics regain parity with peers.

On a related note, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency "OCC" ruling was a big win for Wells Fargo. In September, the OCC fined Wells Fargo $250 million in conjunction with its long-running investigation into the bank's actions. $250 million might sound like a lot of money, however it was only a hit of 5 cents per share to this quarter's earnings.

Meanwhile, having that regulatory action end cleared a big part of the overhang on Wells Fargo. As more loose threads are settled, the bank can continue to lower its tail risks from legal exposure while also paring back its spending on lawyers and compliance.

Valuation Still Constrained By Mortgage Market Worries

Another factor to consider is that the market simply isn't giving much credit to the leading mortgage originators. I covered this in depth in discussing why UWM Holdings (UWMC) is trading at such a knock-down P/E ratio. The three leading independent firms in that space, UWM, Rocket (RKT), and PennyMac (PFSI) have fared rather poorly despite producing record earnings. PFSI stock, for example, is now going for 4.1x projected 2021 earnings. Along with those three, Wells Fargo is the other top player in that space.

Over the past six months, both Wells and PennyMac have managed 15% gains, while the newer options Rocket and UWM have slumped:

Data by YCharts

I'd argue that the market is continuing to underappreciate earnings from the mortgage origination arena. Sure, profits won't continue at the sizzling post-pandemic rate for all that long. The quarantine-induced boost to mortgage demand won't last forever. Meanwhile, higher interest rates will hit demand for refinancing transactions.

Still, it's not like the mortgage profits are going straight into a bust, either. Traders seems to be overly discounting the expected decline in mortgage-based earnings. The housing market is still in a powerful uptrend. For banks with a heavy focus on this area, like Wells Fargo, or for adjacent firms such as title insurers, I'd argue there is still value on offer.

In any case, with Wells Fargo now gobbling up more than $5 billion of its stock every quarter, WFC stock should have strong support around current levels. And, as more people see that Scharf's plan is working, there's plenty of room for upside as folks start to model in higher earnings going forward. Regardless of where the stock settles immediately following the Q3 earnings report, shareholders should be happy with the bank's progress over the past quarter.