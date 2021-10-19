imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

I remember looking at the company C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AI) as a potential investment this past January because I am fascinated with both AI and how C3.ai is helping usher in the age of Artificial Intelligence by helping companies build enterprise-scale AI applications able to perform very crucial activities that need to automated these days, in order for a company to remain competitive.

Some of the activities requiring automation include scheduling maintenance routines in an industrial environment, detecting fraud in a retail or financial environment, optimizing inventory, managing energy usage, performing CRM functions, and engaging in anti-money laundering activities.

The problem that I had with the company in the earlier part of the year was that C3.ai was selling at an extremely high Price to Sales for the amount of growth the company was showing.

Now, after the stock has dropped approximately 73% from its highs in February, the question is whether C3.ai is currently a buy after recently reporting earnings on Sept. 1. What's the verdict?

Why Would Someone Buy C3.ai?

C3.ai is a platform that provides a suite that makes it easy for any company or organization to add artificial intelligence technology to their applications and those applications can then be run in any environment.

The company was first started in 2009 by very respected software veteran Tom Seibel, whose knowledge of enterprise software industry and his history of past success as CEO of a start-up, makes the company attractive to potential investors.

The reasons to buy C3.ai are not seen so much in its current fundamentals but more in speculation about the company's potential future that involves the belief that C3.ai can strongly benefit from being an early first mover in the likely early stages of a powerful AI adoption cycle.

There is also the fact that there is a worldwide the shortage of talent that can develop AI, which has been among the primary things slowing the adoption of AI. According to Chinese company Tencent, there are about 300,000 AI professionals worldwide but "millions" of AI jobs available. This makes it hard for each company to build its own solutions from scratch.

There are also enormous development costs involved with developing AI technology from the ground up, while at the same time, the demand for AI applications is only going up because AI is becoming necessary in order for companies to effectively compete in almost every industry.

A few different companies in various industries have already tried to patch together all of the pieces necessary to produce useful AI applications and more than a few of those efforts have failed, for many different reasons.

C3.ai has formed an intangible moat that involves both intellectual property and patents that makes its solution far more attractive to end customers in comparison to the extreme difficulty and costs associated with a company attempting to build AI solutions from scratch.

It is also difficult for future potential copycat competitors to arise because of C3.ai's first mover status and the amount of IP that the company already has in developing AI solutions. The company has also created powerful strategic alliances and has co-branded various solutions with powerful companies like Baker Hughes and Microsoft that will be difficult for competitors to market against.

Lackluster Results Means More Potential Downside

Despite being an idea with high potential upside, the company's results so far have been rather lackluster compared to its valuation. I think the company's high valuation at the time of its IPO can be attributed to too much enthusiasm over the idea of investing in a pure-play artificial intelligence company.

Total revenue for the latest quarter reported on September 1, rose 29% year over year and the bottom line showed a net loss of $37.5 million which produced a loss of $0.37 per share.

With the stock still trading at 20 times this year's sales and the company producing only satisfactory but not outstanding revenue growth in comparison to other potential SaaS investments, I am not really super enthusiastic about C3.ai at current valuations.

Also, C3.ai has been seeing its average contract value falling the last several years, while producing widening operating and bottom-line losses over the last year. When those facts are combined within an uncertain economy rocked from the pandemic and the increased likelihood of rising interest rates, the macroenvironment is not conducive for this stock rising in the near term. In fact, in the current environment, this company could see its stock drop further.

Total revenue for the quarter was $52.4 million, up from $40.5 million a year ago, an increase of 29% year-over-year. This beat revenue estimates by $1.13M. Revenue from customers in EMEA and APAC grew 37% year-over-year and represented over 30% of the revenue, continuing a trend of increased international diversification.

Subscription revenue was $46.1 million, up from $35.7 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Subscription revenue represented 88% of total revenue in the quarter, which is an increase of six percentage points from Q4. Subscription revenue mix is expected to continue to trend in the high 80% range.

This is good because investors like businesses with subscription models. Subscriptions provide a predictable recurring revenue stream that is often delivered at very high gross margins. Subscription business models will more often than not maintain a higher stock valuation in comparison to businesses that lack a recurring revenue-based business model. Investors will often pay up for the more certainty that a subscription business model provides.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $40.9 million, with a 78% gross margin compared to $30.2 million gross profit, and a 75% gross margin a year earlier.

Subscription gross margin in Q1 was 81.8%, compared to Q4 margins of 80.7% and margins of 76.5% in the year ago period. This consistent margin expansion is indicative of the leverage inherent in the company's operating model.

Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing was 58% of revenue in Q1 FY22, up from only 33% of revenue in Q1 FY21. This is a significant expansion of S&M and is an indication that the company is in heavy investment mode to gain more sales.

Overall Non-GAAP operating expenses were $62.6 million compared to $31.1 million a year ago. The non-GAAP operating expenses are 119% of revenue, as compared to 77% of revenues in the prior year.

C3.ai is a relatively new IPO, being less than a year old. Usually, when companies new to the market begin investing heavily like this, investors often do not like it because the company has no public track record showing that they can make such investments pay off.

I suspect this heavy investment, especially in S&M, is at least partially behind investors losing interest in the company from earlier in the year.

Operating loss was $21.8 million in the first quarter and better than company Q1FY22 guidance of an operating loss of $28 million to $35 million. Non-GAAP operating margin was -42%.

C3.ai reported Q1 FY2022 GAAP loss of 37 cents per share down from its profit of $150 thousand, in the same quarter last year.

Remaining performance obligations ("RPO"), a SaaS metric, were $290.6 million compared to $275.1 million a year ago, an increase of 6% year-over-year. This metric represents the total future performance obligations arising from contractual relationships. The RPO growth rate is considered a leading indicator of revenue growth.

The 6% GAAP RPO doesn't seem ideal but C3.ai also had an additional $66.7 million in backlog from contracts with a cancellation right. When the $66.7 million is combined with the GAAP RPO, it results in a non-GAAP RPO of $357.3 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year, which is much better indicator of future growth.

The above non-GAAP RPO of $357.3 million also does not include any backlog associated with the Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) JV that does not have an existing end customer contract. The Baker Hughes commitment at the end of the first quarter represented an additional $204.4 million of backlog.

Total revenue from the Baker Hughes Joint Venture was $16.1 million, up 69% year-over-year.

Current RPO, defined as revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $145 million, an increase of 10% from a year ago.

C3.ai ended Q1 FY22 with 89 enterprise AI customers, an increase of 85% year-over-year. So, the company is definitely on the path to greatly expanding its customer base.

The average subscription total contract value has been shrinking over time. This metric is the total value of the contract's high margin subscription revenue measured over the life of the contract regardless of the length of the billing terms. This metric only includes the high margin subscription revenue and does not include non-recurring revenue that is often low margin.

Fiscal Year Total Contract Value 2019 $12.1 million 2020 $7.2 million 2021 $4.5 million

This decrease in average total contract value was likely a contributing factor in the decline in the stock price over this year as investors have likely had more time to consider this metric since the IPO and are seeing things trending the wrong way.

However, C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel believes the average contract value will increase moving forward as the company diversifies its product mix and distribution model.

Among the initiatives that can help this number is the recent strategic alliance with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Cloud, to go along with the expansion of the Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) partnership.

C3.ai average revenue per customer in the first quarter was $535,000.

One thing to note is about the business is that the company can often have substantial lumpiness in results from quarter-to-quarter due to the substantial size of the company's average order value.

Balance Sheet

C3.ai ended Q1 FY22 with $1.09 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

Total current liabilities are $140.13 million, of which $98.22 million is currently deferred revenue.

C3.ai has no long-term debt.

C3.ai has a quick ratio of 8.24. A company with a quick ratio of 1.0 and above can easily pay current liabilities.

The company generated a positive operating cash flow of $1 million in the first quarter and with capital expenditures of $1 million. Free cash flow was $11 thousand, up from negative free cash flow of -$32.19 million in previous quarter.

C3.ai is perfectly positioned as far as the balance sheet is concerned.

Guidance

C3.ai Has An Intangible Moat

C3.ai has an intangible moat consisting of intellectual property and the patents on the use of model-driven architecture for data aggregation for Enterprise AI, for analytics, for data presentation, and other areas.

The C3.ai suite consists of hundreds of microservices that do things like data connection, data persistence, authentication, access control, end factor authentication, queuing, ETL, machine learning services, event processing, map reduce, continuous analytics processing, data visualization and then application development tools. Source: CEO Tom Siebel - Bank of America Digital Energy Forum

Any application that has been built on the C3.ai platform can run on any standalone device or in any hyperscale cloud environment or on a bare metal server without any modification, right out of the box. This makes virtually every company a potential customer because using C3.ai doesn't impact past investments in other technologies.

The C3.ai suite allows companies to replace any of the microservices that C3.ai uses to ones that the customer prefers to use, whether that means using DataBricks (Private), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), SparkCognition (Private), or using any one of the various different AutoML libraries. The C3.ai solution is highly flexible.

The model-driven architecture of the C3.ai suite is responsible for substantially reducing the level of complexity to build AI applications by many multiples in comparison to a company trying to build their own AI solution and should be considered a key competitive advantage for C3.ai.

Partner Ecosystem

C3.ai has formed a number of relatively recent strategic partnerships in order to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI applications across all industry segments. The most important of these strategic partnerships are:

Baker Hughes Joint Venture

C3.ai formed a JV with Baker Hughes on June 24, 2019, in order to deliver integrated AI applications specific to the oil and gas industry for the purpose of enhancing productivity.

Some of the examples of applications that the JV enables are things like AI based predictive maintenance, hydrocarbon loss accounting, production optimization and refining.

The AI applications are sold under the brand Baker Hughes C3.ai.

Under the terms of the original agreement, Baker Hughes took a minority equity position in C3.ai and gained a seat on C3.ai's board of directors.

Recently, however, Baker Hughes sold 1.29 million C3.ai shares after April 22, 2021, although the Baker Hughes remains as C3.ai's third-largest shareholder.

Baker Hughes C3.ai is not the very first attempt at delivering AI applications to the oil & gas industry, as GE (NYSE: GE) probably spent around six billion dollars and consumed around a decade trying to build an AI based platform called Predix, which is designed to be used in different industrial applications.

Predix has been considered a big failure by many people.

In a recent investor conference, C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel answered a question about why he thinks Predix failed and he essentially explained that it is a non-trivial problem to patch together all the databases, solutions provided by hyperscalers like AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Azure or GCP, multiple open source solutions, various proprietary components from companies like Databricks or Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and then combine that with various AI cloud platforms like DataRobot (Private) or H2O.ai (Private) or SparkCognition (Private).

In contrast, the C3.ai platform greatly reduces the level of complexity to design, develop, provision, and operate AI applications in comparison to patching together different 3rd party products from multiple companies.

At the time Baker Hughes C3.ai was formed, GE owned Baker Hughes, so GE must have considered that the solution C3.ai was offering as superior to their own efforts with Predix.

Microsoft & Adobe Strategic Partnership

At the end of October 2020, C3.ai, Microsoft and Adobe formed a partnership to, in their words, "Reinvent CRM" by launching the C3 AI® CRM platform powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. The C3 AI® CRM platform also has the ability to integrate with Adobe Experience Cloud.

During the last earnings call, Tom Siebel indicated that the partnership with Microsoft continues to expand and gave updates on the progress of C3 AI® CRM.

At the time of the Q1FY22 earnings call, C3.ai had closed more than $200 million in business with Microsoft and has a potential pipeline of an additional +$350 million in specific opportunities.

Some of the recent Microsoft partnership wins include the United States Missile Defense Agency, Cargill, Ball Corp, Cummins, and the United States Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office.

One of the cool things about the C3 AI® CRM platform is that it doesn't really compete against other CRM platforms but only enhances them. C3 AI® CRM can be used to upgrade existing Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) deployments, Microsoft Dynamics 365 deployments, Siebel (NYSE: ORCL) deployments, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) deployments, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) deployments, SAP (NYSE: SAP) CRM deployments, and more.

Google Strategic Alliance

This partnership was only recently announced at the beginning of September and was formed to assist small, medium and large enterprise customers across multiple industries in accelerating their adoption and time to value of enterprise cloud AI applications.

The agreement will tightly integrate C3.ai and Google Cloud technologies and allow both companies' global sales teams to co-sell C3.ai's enterprise AI applications, running on Google Cloud. C3.ai expects this to be a big additional growth engine over time.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space Alliance

This alliance, like all the others, was formed relatively recently in November of 2020. The Raytheon partnership was formed to develop artificial intelligence solutions for aerospace and defense missions for government customers, including the U.S. Air Force and intelligence community.

Valuation

The above is based on 12 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for C3.ai in the last 3 months. The average price target is $73.33 with a high forecast of $122.00 and a low forecast of $45. The average price target represents a 62% increase from the last price of $45.30.

Conclusion

I really like what C3.ai is doing and I would buy this company if not for the fact that there are other SaaS companies that I like better that are currently either growing faster and/or are closer to becoming profitable.

C3.ai is a relatively early-stage company that is in heavy investment mode with large operating losses. The stock wouldn't likely do well in a rising interest rate environment because of likely poor investor sentiment against companies showing operating losses.

However, this would be a stock that I would be very interested in buying during a sell-off because I think the company is in the midst of a large and growing opportunity. The company also has some interesting partners in both Microsoft and Google that should help really grow the business moving forward.