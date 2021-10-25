naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

TrustCo Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TRST) is a stock we continue to cover after many years. The company just reported earnings, and the results were strong, beating expectations. We like shares here under $33 based on valuation, the dividend, and the long-term prospects for financials as interest rates rise. Sure, right now, there is still some short-term pain in banking, but it has gotten much better since the height of the COVID-19 crisis. TrustCo bank has a lot of exposure to New York markets, and so, the market had hammered this name because of lockdown orders and the unemployment rates in New York a year ago. Fast forward here to Q3 2021, and things are doing very well. The economy is still recovering but we are doing very well in terms of reopening. With interest rates remaining low, it has been hard for banks to make money on deposits they take in and loan out to borrowers, but the landscape is improving. We like buying regionals here. In addition, a lot of borrowers are no longer facing the immense pressure they were a year ago. That said, we want to continue our coverage of this regional bank by discussing the progress in the critical metrics that investors should be focused on, and reiterate that it is a good opportunity to buy the stock in the low $30s.

Discussion

One thing we like here is that this regional bank is focused entirely on traditional, simple community banking. TrustCo takes in deposits from customers at a low interest rate and makes loans to other customers at a higher rate. It is a model that has worked for many centuries, and will continue to work in the future.

Increased loan activity, as well as overall higher returns on assets, helped lead to revenue strength though revenues missed by a hair ($0.2 million). The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.08% and 11.40%, respectively. This is an increase from last year of 10 basis points and 136 basis points, respectively. There are a lot of assets under management, and the higher returns led to slightly higher revenues (up 3.94%) and much higher earnings per share ($0.871 vs. $0.730). The results crushed expectations by $0.15.

In terms of valuation it is still attractive, though it is no longer trading below book value. However, that book value expanded year-over-year to $30.50, up 5.1% year over year. At $33, this is still a very attractive stock price relative to book value. We also like the name on the last few weeks' decline in share price because it is not about where the company has been, it's about where it is going. Loan growth, deposit growth, and a stabilization in the cost of funds have helped, despite interest rates being low still. Value is improving and earnings are rising.

Loans and deposits are moving in the right direction

Keep in mind that loans and deposits are critical for small regional banks such as TrustCo. That is how a traditional community bank like TrustCo makes its money as we discussed above. The bank continues to grow both loans and deposits over time.

Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. Even when we cover large banks, which have complex balance sheets and have exposure in all areas of banking such as trading, investments, insurance, and more, we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. That said, for TrustCo, the loan portfolio continues to expand. Average loans were up 4.2% year-over-year. Total loans have once again reached a new high for Q3 of over $4 billion.

The bank is lending more to homeowners and using caution in the riskier commercial loan side of the business. Average residential loans, which is a key focus of the company, were up $218.2 million, or 5.9% vs. last year. Average commercial loans continue to be less of a focus and were down a touch $10 million from last year. Management has stated several times that these are less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis, but they grew. There also was a minimal decline in home equity loan balances, while installment loans were up marginally.

Total average deposits were up nearly $348 million in the quarter versus a year ago, a rise of 7.1%. The increase in deposits was the result of a $551.2 million increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits. Folks, this is a 15.5% increase. That is a lot of new money to work with for the bank. Further, checking balances were up $287.2 million or 17.4%. Average time deposits decreased $202.9 million or 15.0%, continuing a trend here we have seen with the bank.

We also think it is worth mentioning that TrustCo isn't giving out risky loans. It is a very conservative lender and carefully considers each and every borrower and every potential property/project that its loan is going to finance. The same cannot be said for other banks, who may have less stringent credit score requirements or personal portfolio strength. While non-performing assets have never really been an issue for the bank, even in the COVID crisis, we have seen continued improvement here.

Non-performing assets decline

A critical aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets on the books. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. We are pleased to see that asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have continued to improve as a result of pretty low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. That is a positive. During COVID we saw loan loss provisions skyrocket, but they have normalized.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets keep improving. Non-performing loans improved $1.6 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while total non-performing assets were also down nearly $1.5 million. Further, quarterly net charge-offs were 0.00% (only $5,000) of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $21,000 a year ago. Very healthy. Finally, it is worth noting the bank has swung from having a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million to a credit of $2.8 million. This is winning. This helped EPS beat expectations tremendously.

Shareholder-friendly

Keep in mind that another reason we like owning shares here is that the stock offers a high dividend yield of 4.1% at $33 a share. That is solid. TrustCo also purchased about 50,000 shares of stock in Q3 2021 under the previously announced stock repurchase plan. These are both reasons to buy shares here and on any dip.

Moving into new areas

The bank is seeing demand, and has expanded into new markets. Specifically they expanded their lending areas into Northern New Jersey and on both coasts of Florida. They put into place a new mortgage loan originator in New Jersey, and also opened a new full-service branch location in Palm Coast, Florida. The bank is also in the process of launching a new loan origination office in Naples, Florida. All of this expansion will help fuel steady growth of the bank in an organic fashion.

Take-home

The bank is performing well on the critical metrics we believe are key to examine for banks. This is a 4% plus dividend yielding stock that has recently pulled back. We think it is an opportunity to get long. They are expanding their exposure. They are a conservative lender. They are growing loans and deposits while seeing improvement on return metrics and quality metrics. From a value perspective the stock is only a 10% premium-to-book. We love it here ahead of interest rate hikes. We think you can do some buying here.