Fotofenix/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is a chemical manufacturing company based in Texas whose origins date back to 1970. The company has grown through strategic acquisitions and divestitures. It became a publicly traded company in 2005 and has distributed dividends consistently since 2007. Management has run the business conservatively as evidenced by its solid balance sheet and decreasing debt. At the same time, it has improved its margins by moving its product line away from commodities-focused chemicals and into specialty-focused chemicals. Despite this shift, Huntsman's stock price has barely budged since the IPO.

Huntsman operates in four business segments. The chemicals manufactured have diverse uses in different industries. The slide below shows that most of the end uses for the chemicals are in industries that are cyclical by nature. Investors who buy at the peak of the business cycle may be disappointed in the company's operating results.

Source: Starboard Value Slide Presentation

Each business segment's contribution to Huntsman's revenues and profits is shown below. The polyurethanes segment accounts for more than half of the company's revenues and profits.

Source: Huntsman Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2021

More recently the company is investing in a plant in Conroe, Texas that will manufacture "ultrapure ethylene carbonate" which enhances the electrolyte solution in lithium-ion batteries used for electrical vehicles. The enhanced electrolyte solution increases operating voltage, improves safety, adds stability, and improves batteries' lifespans. This could potentially be a major source of future revenues as the trend in electrification of vehicles grows in the USA and other major economies. The plant is scheduled to contribute to revenues by 2023. Huntsman is the only U.S. producer of this chemical. The expansion of the production of this chemical may sound exciting to investors but it is important to note that the electrolyte solution is only about 9% of the cost of a lithium-ion battery as depicted in the slide below.

Source: Huntsman Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2021

The recent involvement of activist hedge fund investor Starboard Value is a positive development for shareholders. While the company is stronger today than in 2005, it is still not a compelling bargain as I will show in the fundamentals section below.

Fundamentals

Quick facts:

Recent Price: $32.52

Market Cap: $7.4B

Enterprise Value: $8.4B

EPS from continuing operations: $1.17

PE: 27 (excludes earnings from sale of businesses)

Shares outstanding: 229M

Dividend per share: $0.75

Dividend yield: 2.3%

Long term debt: 1,521M (more than 60% matures in 2029 or later)

BV/share: $16.87

CEO Peter Huntsman stake: 4.1%

Huntsman has had a history of many acquisitions and divestitures. This pattern makes it a bit challenging for an analyst to evaluate its organic success over a long period. The table below depicts the lumpy results caused by multiple entries and exits of businesses. Amazingly, total revenues have declined by almost 50% over the past decade.

Source: Seeking alpha

The company has tried to increase profit margins by concentrating on less commodity-focused products. The table above shows some success in this arena. Gross margins have improved in the past decade. More importantly despite revenues dropping by almost 50%, EPS from continuing operations has increased from $1.01 in 2011 to $1.17 in 2020. The lack of earnings growth is not particularly troubling given that the company has become financially stronger. The company has also distributed cash to shareholders via dividends and modest stock buybacks as seen in the table below.

Source: Seeking alpha

In the past decade the company has added value to shareholders via three different methods:

Reduction of debt. $2.2B over the past ten years. Share buybacks. 15 million fewer shares outstanding. Assuming an average price of $22 (most shares were bought back after 2014), that is about $330M in return to shareholders. Distributed Dividends. $1.2B over the past ten years.

Adding the three sources of value we get $3.8B or $17.18/share over the past ten years. The annual average is $378M or $1.72/share. This return is decent but not very impressive for a $32 stock. A bullish thesis would have to rely on future growth.

Starboard Value argues that Huntsman's valuation multiple is significantly below rivals Eastman Kodak and Celanese (CE) as evidenced by their slide below.

Source: Starboard Value Slide Presentation

Starboard admits that Huntsman's margins are lower than the two comparable companies, Celanese, and Eastman Kodak. They argue that by improving those margins, Huntsman will be able to command a higher multiple on its stock price.

Source: Starboard Value Slide Presentation

I believe that the differences in Huntsman, Celanese and Eastman Kodak are much bigger than Starboard depicts. There is a good reason why HUN trades at a lower multiple than CE or EMN. Consider the following facts:

Revenues: CE and EMN have both increased revenues over the past decade while revenues have decreased significantly at HUN as discussed above.

Return on equity: Ten-year average ROE for CE has been 36.9%, 20.8% for EMN, and only 18.9% at HUN.

Perhaps in the future HUN can become more like CE or EMN. Bullish investors have to ask themselves if HUN will be successful in a reasonable period of time.

History

1970 - Company founded as Huntsman Container Corp by Alonzo Huntsman and his younger brother, Jon Huntsman. Jon borrowed heavily from banks and mortgaged his house.

1973 - Company nearly collapses as a result of Arab oil embargo.

1982 - Jon Huntsman formed Huntsman Chemical in Salt Lake City. Company becomes serial acquirer of unprofitable businesses. They go on to sell many of the businesses after making them profitable.

1986 - 2000 - Acquired 36 companies. 35 became profitable.

April 1994 - Acquired Texaco Chemical for $1.1B.

1994 - Became Huntsman Corporation.

1996 - Peter Huntsman became President and COO.

1999 - Bought Texaco's remaining petrochemical plant for $600M.

1999 - Acquired Imperial Chemical Industries chemical businesses for $2.8B.

2000 - Peter Huntsman replaces his father as CEO. Jon Huntsman continues as chairman.

Feb 2005 - IPO. Sold 60.2M shares for $23.

June 2007 - Access Industries' chemical unit Bassell Holdings owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik agrees to acquire Huntsman for $5.88B or $25.25 per share.

July 2007 - Agreement with Bassell terminated. Apollo Management offers $6.51B or $28 per share. Apollo soon backs out of the deal. Huntsman sues Apollo's chemicals unit Hexion Specialty. Huntsman claimed that Hexion offered a higher price to prevent Bassell buyout as it would have threatened Hexion's market share. Hexion claimed that they backed out because of deteriorating financials at Huntsman. Stock dropped from $26 in 2007 to below $3 in January of 2009.

Dec 2008 - Apollo/Hexion pays Huntsman $1.1B to settle the lawsuit.

2014 - Bought chemical businesses of Rockwood Holding for $1B and assumes unfunded European pension liabilities.

May 2017 - Proposes merger with Clariant. Huntsman shareholders would own 48% of the combined company. Agreement terminated in October 2017.

2018 - Jon Huntsman dies.

2018 - Acquires Demilec.

Jan 2020 - Sells Chemical Intermediates Businesses (CIS) for $2B.

Feb 2020 - Acquires Icynene-Lapolla and combines it with Demilec forming the spray polyurethane foam (SPF) business.

May 2020 - Names the SPF business as Huntsman Building Solution (HBS).

Sept 2021 - Activist hedge fund announces 8.4% stake.

Summary and Conclusion

Huntsman is a Chemical manufacturing company based in Texas. For investors, there is much to like about the company. Huntsman has been steadily improving its business by paying down debt and shedding commodity-based chemicals in favor of higher-margin products. It has also distributed consistent dividends for many years. The stock price has barely budged since the IPO in 2005 despite these improvements. The recent involvement of activist hedge fund Starboard is also a positive development for shareholders. If faced with a choice of investing in Huntsman or buying 10-year US Treasury bonds, the choice would be easy for me - Huntsman would trump the bonds. With inflation finally threatening world major economies, bonds with their paltry returns will likely lose their purchasing power over time. On the other hand, companies like Huntsman can likely keep up with inflation by raising their own prices and passing on the higher costs to their customers.

I cannot get too excited about an investment in Huntsman. The company's valuation is not particularly compelling. Much of the bullish story relies on the company's ability to grow organically and improve margins. In the past, Huntsman has succeeded somewhat in improving margins but growth has been absent. The company's business model has relied on multiple business acquisitions and divestitures.

The stock is currently at all-time highs. It is true that on a relative basis, it is not expensive. Rivals have higher P/E and P/BV ratios. Companies in other industries are also mostly expensive. Large money managers like Starboard Value have fewer investment choices given the size of their portfolios, but smaller individual investors can find better bargains in the market.