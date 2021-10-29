Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

In early August 2021, Seeking Alpha contributor Vladimir Dimitrov published an interesting article on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). Having been a long-time observer of the Keurig Green Mountain story (formerly traded under symbol GMCR) and as a former Dr. Pepper Snapple shareholder (former symbol DPS), I read Mr. Dimitrov's article with interest.

While I agree with much of the thesis Mr. Dimitrov presented, particularly with respect to business fundamentals and KDP management's strategy, marginalizing the potential future impact of high levels of Goodwill and Intangible Assets could bring unwelcome news going forward.

Analysts and investors tend to spend very little time on Goodwill when looking at financial statements. Like most of the balance sheet, it gets glossed over as people rush to the income statement to find revenue and EPS, the headline numbers that supposedly "drive" stock performance. From Too Much Goodwill: A Red Flag For Your Portfolio- New Constructs

This article intends to highlight the potential balance sheet risks KDP faces as a result of the merger between the former Keurig Green Mountain and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

Goodwill only shows up on a balance sheet when two companies complete a merger or acquisition. When a company buys another firm, anything it pays above and beyond the net value of the target's identifiable assets becomes goodwill on the balance sheet.

The acquiring business must measure the fair value of its reporting units annually, at minimum. If that figure is less than the amount recorded on the books, the company reduces the value of the goodwill. When a company is forced to write-down an impairment of goodwill, investors often face an unwanted earnings surprise.

That said, the union of once-public-then-private Keurig Green Mountain with formerly public Dr. Pepper Snapple Group is very intriguing. It has all the trappings of a consumer products juggernaut, but it didn't come cheap.

Sum of the Parts

When an investor group led by Luxemburg based JAB Holdings took struggling Keurig Green Mountain private back in early 2016, it was a pricey deal at $13.9 billion. The price represented a "demanding valuation" of about 15 times Keurig's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Prior to the deal announcement, Keurig shares were trading around eight times EBITDA.

Then, in July 2018, Keurig acquired the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group for $18.7 billion. It was a reverse merger where JAB (via wholly owned subsidiary Maple Parent Holding Corp.) was considered the accounting acquirer and DPS was considered the legal acquirer . The surviving entity is Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Green Mountain Balance Sheet Bloat (stub period): In one of the last reported SEC filings Keurig Green Mountain filed as a public entity, the company's consolidated balance sheets reveal goodwill and intangibles accounted for almost 25% of total assets.

In a subsequent KDP 10-K filed February 28, 2019 (see page 85), KDP management breaks down allocation to the fair value of assets acquired by JAB Holdings when Keurig Green Mountain was taken private. You can see in the fair value figures below that goodwill and intangible assets combined, exceed the $13.9 billion purchase price for Keurig.

Clearly, JAB Holding and their affiliates paid a significant premium to acquire Keurig. While we can assume that taking Keurig private was the least path of resistance for a former high-growth company fallen on hard times, Keurig was re-imagined and public once again, two short years later.

We can also plausibly assume that as a private company, not having to deal with regulators, stockholders and analyst expectations would benefit Keurig's future potential turnaround. Improve operating efficiency, rationalize assets, optimize supply chain, etc...without being under a spotlight. In fact, I touched on this issue regarding Keurig Green Mountain and a statement made by former Keurig CEO Bryan Kelley.

The question though, is between 2016 - 2018, how much structural improvement did Keurig realize? For two years (as a private company), information about its operations and performance was limited.

In total, JAB has spent $32.6bn to create its Keurig Dr. Pepper empire.

KDP Goodwill and Intangibles (% of Annual Assets)

Impairment Risk: First, we need to understand the differences between goodwill vs other intangible assets. Investopedia.com offers a good overview here. Another excellent resource can be found at conference-board.org

It is also worth noting that goodwill assets in S&P 500 companies have been rising in recent years. According to Calcbench, goodwill assets rose more than $700 billion between 2017 and mid-2021. An increase of 24.5%.

How companies test for goodwill impairment have been simplified, but certain components are subjective and rely on considerable judgement of management.

For KDP, the potential impairment risk is based on several factors.

The hurdle rates KDP is using to test for impairments are aggressive. They are using 7.5%-13.0% for these assets. KDP's hurdle rates appear to be too low.

Also, the level of intangibles that are NOT being amortized is greatly overstating GAAP and adjusted earnings.

Stretched accounts payable, remain elevated.

Further, in KDP's most recent 8-K filing, (for the quarter ending September 30, 2021), the company's consolidated balance sheets carry combined goodwill and intangibles equivalent to a whopping 88% of total assets!

By comparison, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Coca-Cola Company (KO) carry intangibles-to-total assets of 41% and 32.7% respectively. Note: chart below is annual data.

Intangibles Turnover: KDP vs Peers

Intangibles Turnover is defined as the amount of revenues over intangibles. As you can see in the chart below, KDP's intangibles turnover rate is significantly less than that of competitors Coca-Cola Co. or PepsiCo.

Data by YCharts

Granted, Pepsi and Coke generate annual revenues of approximately 3x and 6x (respectively) greater than KDP. It should also be noted that Pepsi does generate a big chunk of sales from snack foods. However, each company has a history of making vertical integration style acquisitions.

Basically, the intangibles turnover data shown above tells me that KDP (thus far) has struggled to grow revenues in excess of the stated value of the intangible assets on its balance sheet.

It also suggests that both the Keurig acquisition by the JAB-led investor group and the back-door reverse merger between Keurig and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group were not only richly-valued, but KDP does not appear to be anywhere close to rationalizing the combined assets acquired.

Accounts Payable at KDP Remain Elevated

One balance sheet maneuver companies employ to "enhance" the financial picture is the stretching of accounts payable. KDP has been very aggressive in this practice and as of the quarter ending June 30, 2021, Days-Payable-Outstanding (DPO) was 157 days. Although this is an improvement from 2019 levels, KDP's payables remain high. More on DPO here

Stretching accounts payable allows companies to keep more of the cash they have as it increases working capital and free cash-flow. KDP has also been very creative in accounts payable via its use of "reverse factoring" and "structured payables".

Data by YCharts

Closing Summary: The risk to KDP is weighted mostly to the balance sheet

Current management of KDP includes a deep bench of industry veterans and by most observations, merger synergies are showing clear signs of integration. There are definite positives to report.

However, despite management's upbeat outlook going forward, (co. just announced a $4B share buyback program, in addition to reaffirming 2021 guidance), the bloat on KDP's balance sheet will need to be reckoned with eventually.

Aggressive accounting can help companies manage the earnings picture in the near-term. But, any significant hiccup in the "growth" story going forward, will likely find a company being forced to take charges on potentially impaired assets.

Utilizing the balance sheet to manage earnings is not a new concept. Under current GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) standards, there are fairly clear guidelines as to how companies are expected to report their financials. There is wiggle room in some areas, but GAAP is intended to provide clarity and transparency into a company's financial picture.

In addition, the use of Non-GAAP reporting has dramatically increased in the last decade. Proponents claim that "adjusted" (non-GAAP) measures provide better indicators of a company's underlying performance. Critics argue that non-GAAP measures can potentially hide problems and make comparability difficult. A good read on this topic published by the CPA Journal can be found here.

In my view and regarding KDP, management appears to be very focused on providing the "adjusted" basis of performance, and have done so regularly in the three years since KDP was brought public.

While this in no way suggests KDP (or any company for that matter) is misleading investors, "adjusted" presentations simply do not tell the whole story. What KDP investors hear on an adjusted basis is: business is good, but not parabolic good; working capital management has allowed for a reduction in debt ratios (deleveraging); increased dividend; recently announced plan to buy back about 8% of public share float. Oh, and earlier this year, Moody's raised KDP's credit rating from negative to stable. All this positive news makes for good print.

What investors do not hear from non-GAAP is: how much cash-flow was generated by paying customers vs balance sheet maneuvers; what exactly constitutes working / operating capital.

For perspective, KDP has on average, grown annual revenues about 7% during the past three years. Given the pandemic environment, rising inflation and supply chain issues, any revenue growth is better than no growth.

Data by YCharts

Management is clearly focused on growing the company and its diverse portfolio of brands. And yes, in the course of three years, there has been considerable progress on the integration efforts.

However, at the end of the day, it is very difficult to gloss over the extraordinary levels of goodwill and intangible assets sitting on KDP's balance sheet. More importantly, if KDP cannot achieve return-on-invested-capital (ROIC) levels in excess of its weighted-average-cost-of capital (WACC), value destruction is possible.

The company just released Q3 2021 results, and they were pretty darn good. Management re-affirmed guidance and the tone was upbeat. Investors responded accordingly and shares were up 3.7% on the day in regular trading.

Bottom line though, and to keep potential impairment risk at bay, KDP will need to continue growing revenues at least in the double digits (annually) going forward.

I have followed the Consumer Staples sector for many years and I cannot recall any company in the group with a balance sheet so bogged down with goodwill and intangible assets. Perhaps KDP will grow the business above and beyond the weight of its current balance sheet bloat, but we are three years into the combined entity. There is not a lot of wiggle room for disappointment.