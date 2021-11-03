BernardaSv/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) calls it a day in iBuying. But its chapter is still far from closing, with winding down costs expected to run into several quarters.

Zillow had a very high-quality business focused on Internet, Media & Technology (''IMT''), and it took its shareholders on a ride into iBuying.

Along the way, it caused its shareholders a lot of anguish as it took good capital away from its IMT business to an incredibly risky and unprofitable business.

We should expect to see lawsuits to hit the company at a rapid rate, and the negative press to jump on the bandwagon and soon reach a full crescendo.

With that in mind, I note that buying when there's blood on the street is a very rewarding investment strategy. Thus, I'm watching this movie with incredible focus. The time to back up the truck is soon upon us.

Zillow Has Had Quite a Year

Data by YCharts

2021 has been a bull market, right? Well, from Zillow's perspective things have been seriously tough. Not only is the stock down meaningfully since the start of the year, but it's also down a further 16% as of writing.

Why are investors through in the towel so aggressively? Surely, guidance remains sizzling strong for the next quarter?

Revenue Growth Rates Will Fizzle Out

Source: author's calculations

Zillow's guidance for its upcoming Q4 2021 points to more than 215% y/y growth rates. Even if we consider that last year's Q4 2020 reported negative 16% topline growth, there's no question that even against that easy comparison with last year, that Q4 2021 is impressively strong. However, here's the problem.

iBuying, Moving Out

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, 80% of Zillow is now coming from its Homes segment. I've used the high end of the guidance for all figures, but this doesn't meaningfully change the overall characteristics.

Homes, also known as iBuying, is where companies such as Zillow or Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) buy properties for cash. The companies buy up these properties, repair those properties, and attempt to sell them at a tiny profit.

For the property owners, it gives them the peace of mind that they can get out of a long chain and highly stressful scenario of fixing up their houses, having countless views on their house, tough negotiations over the selling price, and a lot of stress.

Further, not to mention a process that can oftentimes take up to 1 year to complete. With iBuying, there's a huge time advantage for the seller. If time is money, sellers of their properties get cash upfront and get to leave the property on their terms, without dealing with brokers.

That was the theory, at least. Now, let's discuss the reality:

(Source)

As you can see above, 80% of Zillow's total revenues, are hugely unprofitable. iBuying is, as you would naturally imagine, incredibly capital intensive.

Even if we note that the adjusted EBITDA figures reported above include meaningful winding down, one-off costs, the fact remains, Zillow blundered by removing precious capital away from its incredibly profitable IMT business, by diworsifying into iBuying.

Why I'm Bullish Zillow's Valuation

Right now, the only noteworthy narrative that investors will be focusing on will be iBuying and the failure this has been.

Investors will be selling their stock in droves, and during this period of high uncertainty, only negative momentum will rule the day.

However, at some point, the stream of bad news will calm down, and investors will move on to other news items. At that point, investors will start to revisit this investment and consider Zillow on the back of its IMT segment.

For context, Zillow's IMT segment has 42% EBITDA margins as it heads into Q4. This means, that despite all the negative news that iBuying will bring, Zillow's legacy business remains impressively enticing and cash flow generative.

Now, just to complicate matters further, after its recent selloff, its market cap is approximately $20 billion. But keep in mind that for 2021, Zillow's IMT is expected to bring about $1.9 billion in revenues and is growing at approximately 15% to 20% CAGR.

Thus, investors are asked to pay approximately 10x this year's revenues for Zillow's IMT segment. Although, if we presume that Zillow is capable of growing its IMT segment next year by 15% y/y, this would imply that Zillow's IMT segment would make approximately $2.2 billion.

Taken altogether, when the dust will settle, investors are paying about 9x next year's IMT sales.

The Bottom Line

Zillow has seen its shares plummet this year as it attempted to diversify its revenue streams. Now that Zillow has done an about-turn, the stock looks attractive again.

Investors will have to wait for Zillow to finish unwinding its iBuying business and for it to take meaningful losses over the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, Zillow will have a very tough comparison next year against this year's revenue growth rates.

Hence, taking all together, you can expect investors' appetite for this stock to remain somewhere between very low and nonexistent. Thus, when the dust settles, you should expect to see me here. Good luck and happy investing!