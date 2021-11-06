Week 45 MDA Breakout Stocks - November 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

1001slide/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 230 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and separate articles for ETF/ETNs and monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer 10 top models of short and long term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public: Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2021: 10 Models To Beat The S&P 500, Again

Returns from 20 Weeks of Positive Momentum Gauge signals YTD

Momentum Gauge® trading signal: Positive signal ahead of Week 45

(Source: VMBreakouts.com) Red weekly color shows how poorly market momentum and investor enthusiasm sustains through the week when the Momentum Gauges® are negative. This is well documented in my published research.

Historical Performance Measurements

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are at +70.3% YTD when trading only in the positive weeks consistent with the positive Momentum Gauges® signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 223 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 111 picks over 200%+, 35 picks over 500%+ and 12 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +2,199.4%

Enphase Energy (ENPH) +1,620.2%

Intrepid Potash (IPI) +1,213.8%

Digital Turbine (APPS) +1,163.9%

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance is documented here:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +10.63% for total 467.5% YTD maximal returns. Using the blind buy/hold approach and not following the Momentum Gauges® is delivering minimal average -0.49% weekly return. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.57% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

Market Momentum Conditions

The Momentum Gauges® closed at Negative 31 and Positive 112 in positive conditions above the equilibrium range and with negative values below 40. The green/red arrows show the new early test signal after 3 consecutive declines on the negative gauge values. The blue area shows the region of uncertainty that typically starts a change in signal. The Momentum Gauges® have correctly called every major market direction change since measurements began.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

The S&P 500 Momentum Gauges® of 500 mega/large cap stocks continue positive from September as well as the Weekly Momentum Gauges® based on the broad 7,500+ stocks. Nearly all of the 11 Sector Momentum Gauges® also turned positive this week. These gauges update daily for members but will be released monthly in articles.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 40 on the gauge.

The Week 45 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The picks consist of 1 Healthcare, 1 Technology, 1 Consumer Cyclical, and 1 Industrial sector stock. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week. These selections are based on MDA characteristics including strong money flows, positive sentiment, and earnings beats.

ACM Research (ACMR) - Technology / Semiconductor Equipment AMMO Inc. (POWW) - Industrials / Aerospace & Defense

ACM Research - Technology / Semiconductor Equipment

Price Target: $130/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

AMMO Inc. - Industrials / Aerospace & Defense

Price Target: $10.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 45

All the Dow stocks were negative at selection this week. Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (CAT) Caterpillar +0.92% (PG) Procter & Gamble +2.13% (TRV) Travelers Companies -1.04% (AXP) American Express Company -4.63% CVX Chevron Corp. +4.68% (GS) Goldman Sachs +2.45% CVX Chevron Corp. +6.19% (DOW) Dow Inc. -0.68% (IBM) Intl Business Machines -12.09% (Record Earnings Miss) (CVX) Chevron Corp. +11.65%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks.

These picks are released monthly for long term total return with all but 2 portfolios positive from inception. The +20.64% average weighted monthly returns do not include the large dividends above 2%+ for every stock.

The Dow picks for next week are:

McDonald's Corporation (MCD)

McDonald's delivered strong earnings and revenue beats Oct. 27th and continues in breakout conditions to all time highs. Multiple analyst upgrades to BUY and Outperform following earnings offer new targets ranging from $260/share to $298/share. Net MFI inflows are highly positive with institutional net buying and no share dilution. The company has begun offering non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate the McRib's return on November 1st and has spiked social media mentions to record highs.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that also include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS