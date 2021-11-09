Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

The comprehensive transformation agenda and the most recent transactions announced by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) seem, in my view, very beneficial. If we also take into account the potential expansion in China and the balance sheet deleveraging currently taking place, COTY could be in a fantastic situation soon. Under very basic assumptions, in my opinion, the company could be worth 40% more. I will certainly be buying shares.

Coty Inc. Owns A Large Number Of Brands, And Will Make A Lot Of Sales Once The Management Bets On The Market In China

Founded in 1904, Coty Inc. is one of the largest beauty conglomerates owning a large portfolio of brands of color cosmetics as well as skin and body care:

Source: Company's Website

I cannot go through all the brands that Coty acquired in the past. However, I do want to mention Adidas, Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Calvin Klein, and 007 James Bond. In my opinion, the brands are very powerful or well-known, and the portfolio appears well-diversified. I wouldn't expect the revenue line to decline significantly if the popularity of one of the brands diminishes:

Source: 10-k

Coty's revenue is also well-diversified. Notice that the company makes most of its revenue in America and EMEA. With this in mind, I would be expecting significant revenue growth once the management bets significantly on its expansion in China. Let's say that this is not a strategy that is out of the box. It was clearly stated in the last annual report:

Expanding our presence in China through prestige products and select consumer beauty brands, and establishing Coty as an industry leader in sustainability. Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

The Comprehensive Transformation Agenda Could Justify A 40% Increase In The Share Price

Coty is currently implementing a transformation plan that intends to increase sales growth, enhance FCF margins, and deleverage the balance sheet. Management expects to do so by executing cost control, optimizing its supply chain through speed and agility, and intensive e-commerce investments. I am writing these lines because I believe that the new plan will be successful.

The company's most recent transactions show the direction of management. In 2020, the company sold a majority stake of Coty's Professional and Retail Hair business to KKR. The sale of the Younique business in 2019 was particularly interesting. The statement below offers further details on the company's new strategy:

The divestiture of the Younique business in September 2019 and the completion of the strategic Wella Transaction are reflections of our intent to focus on our core go-to-market competencies and to simultaneously deleverage our balance sheet. By retaining a 40% interest in the Wella Business following the closing of the Wella Transaction, we are able to benefit from the potential upside of the stand-alone business in the longer term, through a potential divestiture at a later stage. Source: 10-k

If Coty continues to sell certain assets for obtaining cash in hand and strengthening the balance sheet, investors will most likely carefully study the company's new moves. Take into account that with the new cash, management will be able to invest much more in marketing, and perhaps in opportunistic acquisitions. Notice, for instance, the transactions of The King Kylie and Kim Kardashian West.

There is more. I believe that Coty will continue to report a higher level of cost savings than anticipated. In the last annual report, management announced several initiatives for the years 2022 and 2023. In my opinion, investors will start seeing the results from 2025 and 2026. I believe that the following statement is critical for understanding the changes Coty is currently undertaking:

As a result, we have exited fiscal 2021 with a higher level of cost savings than initially anticipated. We expect to incur additional cash costs of approximately $200 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, which is $100 million below the aggregate estimates previously announced by the Company. These organizational, business and structural changes are still being operationalized, which introduces additional risk and complexity as we roll out several initiatives simultaneously, including the ongoing obligations under the TSA. Source: 10-k

Some of my assumptions are shown in the image below. I expect sales growth of 12% in 2021, 4% in 2022, and around 3.5% from 2023 to 2026. The most relevant changes will come, in my view, in the EBITDA margin. I expect the EBITDA/Sales ratio to increase from 16% in 2021 to 18% in 2022, and even 20% in 2026. I also included a D&A/Sales ratio of around 7%-4%, which I believe is moderate:

Source: My Assumptions

I invite readers to check the previous figures of the company and the assumptions made by other analysts. The numbers that I depicted in the previous images are not really far from the expectations of most analysts:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

I have shown some of my expectations in the image below. The company's inventory/sales ratio, accounts payable/sales ratio, and accounts receivable/sales ratio stand at close to 12%-21%. Besides, I also expect capital expenditures to stand at $173-$151 million from 2021 to 2026:

Source: My Assumptions

My unlevered DCF model is shown in the image below. I included sales of $5-$6.3 billion, an EBITDA around $269 million and $844 million, and a D&A of $585-$312 million. The result would include an unlevered free cash flow that ranges from $704 million to $1.026 billion. Notice also that I will be using 2027 FCF of $1.078 billion:

Source: My Assumptions

If we assume a constant WACC of 7.8%, which may be a bit naive, the sum of the free cash flow would be equal to $3.9 billion:

Source: My Assumptions

Right now, Coty trades at more than 90x FCF. However, I don't expect that the company's multiple may be that high in five to six years. I have not come with very extravagant assumptions, so I assumed an EV/FCF of 20x:

Source: Ycharts

If we also assume cash of $315 billion and debt around $6 billion, the implied market capitalization would equal $11 billion. Finally, with 816 million shares outstanding, the fair price would be equal to $14. Under these assumptions, I believe that the current stock price of $9-$11 is not justified. If the company delivers the free cash flow depicted in this case scenario, Coty's share price will most likely increase:

Source: My Assumptions

I Believe That The Downside Risk Is Less Significant Than The Upside Potential

If the consolidations in the retail industry continue, the company may not obtain the EBITDA margin reported in the previous case scenario. The most worrying about the consolidation is that certain retailers control a significant part of the revenue in certain areas, mainly in the United States. Coty will most likely negotiate with large retailers, which could lead to a reduction in Coty's FCF margins. The management disclosed this risk in one of its corporate documents:

Certain retailers account for over 10% of our net revenues in certain geographies, including the U.S. Our success is dependent on our ability to manage our retailer relationships, including offering trade terms on mutually acceptable terms. Source: 10-k

There is more. There is a significant amount of competition in the e-commerce industry, and physical stores are closing their stores. In that case scenario, Coty may see that some of its distribution strategies don't work anymore. As a result, I would be expecting a decline in the company's profitability.

Furthermore, increased online competition and declining in-store traffic have resulted and may continue to result, in brick-and-mortar retailers closing physical stores, which could negatively impact our distribution strategies. Source: 10-k

I am also a bit concerned about the company's future contractual obligations. In 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026, the company will have to pay contractual obligations that exceed $1 billion. If everything goes as I planned in the previous case scenario, I wouldn't see any problem. However, with a small decline in the FCF margin, Coty may have to increase its leverage:

Source: 10-k

With an asset/liability ratio at more than 1x and $315 million in cash, Coty does not seem to have a significant amount of liabilities. However, what investors need to take into consideration is the total amount of financial debt:

Source: 10-Q

In the last quarterly report, the company reported long-term debt worth $5 billion. Even assuming 2026 FCF of $795 million, the debt/FCF ratio stands at 6x, which does not seem that small:

Source: 10-Q

There is another risk to disclose. Coty reports a significant amount of goodwill in the balance sheet. It means that the management expects a significant amount of synergies in the coming years, which would mean an increase in the EBITDA margin. With that, if the acquisitions were not properly designed, the company may have to impair certain assets. As a result, Coty may deliver fewer sales and FCF than expected:

Our goodwill and other assets have been subject to impairment and may continue to be subject to impairment in the future. Source: 10-k

With the previous expectations, I designed the following DCF model. It includes an EBITDA/Sales ratio of 15.5%, which is a bit smaller than that in the previous case scenario:

Source: DCF Model With Detrimental Assumptions

With the previous EBITDA/Sales ratio, the FCF would grow from close to $635 million in 2021 to more than $755 million in 2026. The terminal FCF would stand at close to $795 million:

Source: DCF Model With Detrimental Assumptions

From 2021 to 2026, I would also be expecting a deterioration in the credit conditions. With this in mind, I would expect the WACC to grow from 8.5% in 2021 to more than 10% in 2026:

Source: DCF Model With Detrimental Assumptions

If we also include an exit multiple of 19.55x, the terminal value would stand at 15.555 billion. Putting everything together, the fair price would stand at $8.34. In light of these results, I believe that the downside risk is less significant than the upside potential. In my view, the company looks like a buy:

Source: DCF Model With Detrimental Assumptions

Conclusion

I am quite optimistic about the comprehensive transformation agenda that the company announced several years ago. Selling certain non-performing brands, buying others, and strengthening the balance sheet, Coty will most likely be interesting for the investment community. Under normal circumstances, I would be expecting a target price of $14, which represents an upside potential of close to 40%. I believe that there is a downside risk, but I wouldn't consider it that significant.