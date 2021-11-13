BDC Weekly Market Review: A Busy Earnings Week Reinforces Key Themes

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Nov. 6.

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of November.

Be sure to check out our other Weeklies - covering the CEF as well as the preferreds / baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space. Also have a look at our primer of the BDC sector with a focus on how it compares to credit CEFs.

Market Overview

This past week was the busiest week of the earnings calendar. This means that the price action we will tend to see in a heavy earnings period will tend to reflect investor reactions to earnings numbers and, in particular, the changes in company book values.

Source: Systematic Income

For instance, both Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) reported lower NAVs for Q3 versus Q2 and so, finished with negative total price returns as well while TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) and Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) reported large NAV gains and were rewarded with strong price returns also. Obviously, there is also a lot of the usual market noise as well as the fact that investors, rightfully, pay attention to things other than the NAV which means that changes in the NAV are not the sole driver of prices. For instance, the Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), which reported a strong 2% NAV gain, finished the week in the red.

Overall, about 2/3 of the sector so far reported rising NAVs, as shown in the chart below, with the average (red line) of about 1.8% and the median (blue line) of around 1%. The right skew is due to very strong number put up by a handful of the companies that focus on the venture debt side such as TPVG and Horizon Technology (HRZN) or have a meaningful equity (including preferreds) profile such as Gladstone Investment (GAIN).

Source: Systematic Income

With more than 2/3 of the sector having reported so far, the Q3 NAV increase has been below the previous post-COVID run-rate. This is not unexpected and something we highlighted in the previous weeklies as more likely than not.

Source: Systematic Income

Overall however, the average Q3 NAV increase at around 1.8% is still at a historically very healthy level. With the exception of the post-COVID period, you would have to go back more than 8 years to see a stronger sector result.

Market Themes

Last week we touched on some of the key themes we were seeing in the BDC sector as the earnings season kicked off. We did this by focusing on a number of key performance drivers that were common to many if not all the companies that had released earnings. This week we take a different tack and focus instead on one company - CSWC - as an example of how it is dealing with the various key themes.

The first prevalent sector theme worth highlighting is the lower yield on debt assets. Here, CSWC is far from alone in seeing a gradual grind lower in yields after a relatively steady post-COVID period as shown in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management have highlighted this as well in the earnings Q&A.

I think that comes down a little bit based on the fact that our yields have come down. When we started this business, again, we were looking at deals that are probably a little more weighty, the 8.50% and the 8%. You see now our yield has come down, where we’re looking at deals that are L+650 to L+800

Source: Q2 Transcript

Lower yields on the asset side, however, are mitigated, in part, by lower yields on the liability side of the balance sheet. For instance, CSWC recently lowered the rate on its $215m credit facility by 0.35%, issued $100m of additional bonds at a rate of 2% below those that were redeemed (though it was not able to monetize the entire yield differential due to a $15m make-whole payment) and tapped additional SBA financing - its lowest source of financing by far.

Secondly, CSWC continues to generate unrealized / realized gains in its portfolio ($18.7m over the past 4 quarters or 4.9% of net assets) which allows it to either reinvest realized gains into additional income-producing securities or take advantage of the organic deleveraging provided by unrealized gains which it can use to acquire additional assets if it wants to hold its leverage level.

Thirdly, the company continues to boast a high level of undistributed taxable income or UTI of $0.69 as of Q3. And although this should reduce by about $0.50 once the supplemental dividend is paid out in December, management views its future UTI as "adequate".

In short, while lower yield on assets is clearly a headwind for CSWC as well as for the broader sector, there are a number of mitigants. Ultimately, how successful an individual company is in driving the trajectory of its NII depends on all the relevant factors and how it chooses to respond to them.

The second theme that some of the companies in the sector are clearly faced with is supply-chain disruption. This is how it has affected CSWC so far:

During the quarter, we placed 1 first lien senior secured loan on non-accrual with a fair value of $10.4 million or 1.3% of the total investment portfolio. This company is currently working through a restructuring of its balance sheet, so we have decided to place the loan on non-accrual pending more clarity on the post-restructure loan terms...It’s a company that’s been affected by the supply chain that we’ve all heard about out, out in the market and which certainly we all hope is temporary but real, and just the company’s sales cycle as a result of that in its market has extended. So restructuring this quarter. We think about 1/3 of it or so will come back on accrual and we’ll own equity in the business going forward as it recovers.

Source: Q2 Transcript

Clearly - one non-accrual does not a trend make and far from all companies in the sector have significant exposure to this theme. That said, this is one potential vulnerability that is worth watching across the sector.

The third theme is the impact of rising interest rates on NII, which we have highlighted before, is nothing new. However, it has just become more pressing given the more hawkish turn by the Fed has pushed the consensus over the first hike closer to the middle of next year from 2023.

CSWC is a great case study because, unlike most other BDCs, it provides a highly granular sensitivity table with a NII impact estimate for each hike (i.e. 0.25%) rather than 4 hikes (i.e. 1%). The key point we have made before is that there is a lot of nonlinearity in the impact on NII for a rise in Libor up to 1% (3M Libor is currently around 0.13%).

Source: CSWC Q3 Presentation

The table provided by CSWC shows two interesting things. First, NII will not benefit from a rise in rates until Libor exceeds 1.5% (equivalent to about 6 hikes), all else equal. This flies in the face of the simplistic view that the sector stands to benefit from higher rates on day-1.

The second interesting point about the table is that the worst impact on NII happens for a rise in Libor of around 0.75% after which NII starts to climb out of its hole (which it won't climb out of until Libor is north of 1.5%). A ding in the NII of $0.09 on an annualized basis may not sound like much but it is about 5% so it is fairly sizable.

A final theme we will discuss here is the recent make-whole bond redemption payments we have seen in the company earnings from CSWC as well as TCPC. Many institutional BDC unsecured notes are structured with make-whole calls. This allows the issuer (the BDC) to redeem the notes prior to the maturity. However if that happens, the BDC has to prepay all or most (in case the coupons are discounted by, say, a spread over a maturity-matched Treasury bond) of the future coupons. The make-whole structure allows the BDC to issue the bond at a lower coupon than one without a make-whole feature.

However, when corporate debt yields are falling (such as they have been for both BDCs and other corporate sectors) it means that if the BDC wants to refinance the bond at a lower coupon it has to make a lump sum payment to issuers equivalent to all or most of the future coupons on the bond. This means it does not benefit as much from its ability to refinance at a lower coupon, though it can still be very attractive if the BDC can significantly term out its issuance and/or if the refinanced bond has a short maturity (which makes the make-whole payment smaller).

This quarter so far we saw at least two BDCs (highlighted below) make significant make-whole payments - it is no surprise that their NAV has lagged the sector.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Although refinancing with a make-whole can be unpleasant for investors, it is a net economic benefit for the BDC as the make-whole payment comes back to investors via an uplift in the NII over the subsequent years.

Stance And Takeaways

We continue to find the BDC sector attractive within the broader income space that we follow on the service. However, investors have to be aware of key drivers of performance such as high valuation levels in parts of the sector, the negative immediate impact of rising rates on NII for many BDCs as well as the likely response of the portfolios to ongoing supply chain and trade issues.