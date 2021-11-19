Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

RH (NYSE:RH) is a very attractive retail play. The company is in the early innings of becoming a global furniture brand. Its brand is very powerful and enables several key competitive advantages. Both its growth potential and moat are underappreciated in my opinion. The company should find it easy to beat consensus estimates.

Furthermore, RH's premium products and price-inelastic consumers protect it from cost pressures ailing the retail industry. The company will leave the pandemic period much stronger than it went in.

The company valuation doesn't have the premium it deserves. I believe that 2022 will be a year full of catalysts for RH and the stock price should rise with both above-consensus earnings and multiple expansion.

RH is an Attractive but Overlooked Retail Growth Story

RH has one of the most attractive growth stories in retail. RH serves a global luxury furniture market that is >$25 bn and is expected to grow at a rapid pace of 5% per year. 5% growth for a retail segment is quite fast and shows the opportunity in the real estate transformation globally.

RH's long-term targets echo this attractiveness. The company is targeting to grow 8-12% per year over the long term. This is rare in the retail landscape and is only possible through RH's attractive positioning in an attractive market. The bottom line growth target is even more attractive with 15-20% targeted income growth. The fast growth enables a significant long-term compounding opportunity for investors today.

RH has a key growth driver which is often overlooked. The e-commerce growth and the additional retail square footage are viewed as the main growth drivers of RH, and rightly so, they've been what got RH to where it is. I believe that the international opportunity will take the spotlight, going forward. RH is launching in England over the coming quarters and is looking to launch in France in early 2023 or late 2022. For most American companies, international opportunity is smaller than domestic. The story is very different when it comes to luxury goods. Luxury spending is not like advertising or technology or other retail for that matter, where the US is exceptionally monetizable. International markets are relatively much more important in luxury retail. To show what I mean, I went and looked at the American share of revenues for the 10 largest luxury companies by market cap. The data is in the table below and showcases the theme perfectly. The average company makes just 28% of its revenues from the US (bear in mind that 6 of the 10's numbers are for more than the US) and the median makes just 19%. There is a massive international opportunity for RH.

I have a high conviction that RH will be able to execute on this opportunity. Not many American retail companies get adopted by international consumers, but the ones that have the secret brand value sauce do very well. In my opinion, RH will follow the path of the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Nike (NKE) in building its international business to become the majority of its revenues over time. I think that the company's unique approach will be perfect for disrupting the global luxury furniture market. Its sexy flagship stores should be able to entice the world's affluent furniture shoppers to convert to the brand. Its strong e-commerce arm should enable high scalability for the company.

My view of tremendous international growth appears to be a non-consensus one. The consensus revenue CAGR expectations for the next nine years (farthest out available estimate) is 8.2%. And let's not forget that not every analyst makes long-dated revenue growth estimates. While 17 analysts have entered estimates for next year, only one analyst has expressed a truly long-term revenue target. And let's also remember that usually, the more bullish analysts look longer-term. So essentially, the bullish takes on RH's growth are at the low end of the company's guidance range and just three percentage points above industry growth. These estimates are conservative in my view and they provide the opportunity to invest in an attractive story with easy hurdles to clear.

RH's Moat is Often Overlooked

The moat of RH is often overlooked. The company is sometimes viewed as just a furniture shop. It's so much more than that. RH has the most important moat that is the special sauce that makes its consumers feel a special way that very few brands have. The company's retail shops aren't just places to buy furniture, they're attractions. As Hobbs+Black Architects put it: "This new, next-generation RH Galleries are proven to be a destination within the communities they reside." I feel a special sensation when I visit RH's website, see its retail stores, or even when I see its logo. This is a rare characteristic that is only shared by some of the strongest brands out there like Coca-Cola (KO), Disney (DIS), Nike (NKE), and Apple (AAPL). I see a future mega furniture brand here that is only at its early innings.

I find RH particularly similar to Apple. The company's great-looking products and build quality echo Apple. Its flagship stores are, in my opinion, very similar to Apple stores. People go in them just to browse as they would go to a museum or an art gallery. This similarity is high praise for the brand. Android telephones are much cheaper than iPhones and have similar technical capabilities if not better. Although Android dominates the global smartphone market, the rich overwhelmingly prefer iPhones. This enables recurring high-margin sales to loyal customers for Apple and, as we all know, incredible free cash flow generation. I see Apple's reflection in RH and expect a similar financial profile in the future.

The company's brand value moat could reflect in surprising areas of the business. The Hobbes+Black Architects' quote above is an important one. The quoted sentence precedes this one: "This unique destination attraction will generate customers and sales to neighboring businesses." RH's stores are anchor stores that any retail location would love to have. Like Apple stores, they bring affluent customers to physical locations. This is another key advantage that few in retail can replicate and should enable better rental terms for RH.

Membership revenues further differentiate RH. Not only do subscriptions bring a bout of stability to the very cyclical nature of the luxury furniture business, but they also increase purchase size and frequency, and customer loyalty. The membership model has tangible as well as intangible positives. RH subscribers are much more likely to purchase their furniture from the company. Loyalty is important for any business but especially for businesses targeting wealthy consumers. Wealthy consumers are expensive to acquire, and keeping and continuously monetizing the existing ones is critical. Members are also more likely to purchase more furniture more frequently to make better use of their subscriptions. The membership aspect of RH's business is a key positive.

RH is Well Positioned to Improve its Competitive Position

The company is better situated than most of its peers for the times we're in. Its premium products enable healthy margins of 48% gross, 27% EBITDA, and 15% net, and an amazing 18% levered free cash flow margins for the trailing twelve months. Wide margins are much better at handling rising costs and costs are rising for retailers. In addition to the current supply chain and logistics issues, we have a very tight labor market. RH is well-positioned to handle any of these cost pressures.

The company sells expensive products to rich people. It has great pricing power. RH can relatively easily raise prices and protect its margins without losing sales. The recent quarter was a testament to this. The company recently increased membership fees and delivery fees but didn't lose material demand. It delivered top and bottom-line beats despite the supply chain and logistics issues troubling most retailers. RH's omnichannel approach with a strong e-commerce option along with iconic retail stores is the ideal approach in the world of today and it shows in its results.

There Are Many Reasons to be Bullish About 2022

I believe that stock price will leave the consolidation phase that it's been in since April and begin appreciating next year due to several catalysts. First and foremost, there is the European expansion. The company is opening up in England in the spring of next year. The management tone says it all. Please go and read the relevant part of the Q2 earnings transcript; it's very helpful in understanding the opportunity. England demographically it's similar to California where RH thrives. There is a great opportunity for RH to take share in a market with rich people with many homes on which they spend a lot. The launch should go very well, and it going well would showcase the international opportunity I've noted above to the street. The effect would be particularly powerful if it were accompanied by bullish management commentary and further details on the European rollout. The launch should trigger analysts to rethink and remodel their long-term growth assumptions and lead them to rerate the RH stock.

In addition to the exciting European rollout, there are many new and delayed launches coming next year. RH Contemporary which the management was bullish on last quarter is also set to launch in the spring. Interiors & Modern Source Books are coming back which haven't been mailed since the spring of 2020. The first RH Guesthouse is set to open in NYC which marks the start of the company's foray into the luxury hotel market. And last but not least, the World of RH is launching which is the revamped digital channel to better integrate company offerings and grow the brand. 2022 is going to be a year full of catalysts.

Temporary macro headwinds should evaporate in 2022 as well. The distorted supply chains and stretched production (particularly in APAC) should begin to ease following the upcoming holiday season and disappear completely in the year taking away a troubling headwind. There are many reasons to be bullish about RH stock in 2022.

RH Doesn't Have the Valuation Premium it Deserves and is a Buy

I will take a multi-pronged approach to analyze RH's valuation. It really is a unique company with no true peers. I will compare RH's metrics with three groups of companies: home furnishings, specialized retail, and luxury retail. Home furnishings is the area first coming to mind but I don't think is appropriate as RH is much more than that as explained above. Specialized retail peers include unique companies, like RH, that have strong brands and some sort of competitive advantages in their respective sectors. And finally, I've included luxury retail as this is where RH is headed.

I've included multiple categories to showcase RH's advantageous position. I've analyzed valuation multiples, growth rates, and profitability. I compared two years forward EV/EBITDA, P/E, and P/CFPS valuation multiples. I used the three main margin lines to analyze profitability and the three main growth lines to analyze growth. All my data is from Capital IQ and is available in the table below.

The table contains a lot of information and is intimidating at first but it highlights the opportunity in RH. RH is more expensive than most home furnishings peers but also has much better margins and much better growth. It's cheaper than both specialized and luxury retail. Its margin and growth profile is superior to that of specialized retail. Rh lags the luxury group in gross margins but matches or beats them down the income statement. Its growth prospects aren't much worse. RH is comparably attractive an investment purely based on numbers.

As a reminder, I'm basing my growth expectations on consensus forecasts which I view as conservative. I also want to note that very few companies in the table have similarly attractive growth stories to that of RH.

Finally, I want to highlight the incredible margin profile of RH. The Luxury group has the best pricing power globally and the best margins in retail. RH matching them at the EBITDA level by selling clunk furniture that has structurally higher logistics costs in shipping and warehousing in a world with supply chain issues is truly remarkable. RH should place among the best as its brand builds.

RH is a buy for me as I don't think that the valuation reflects the company's prospects. My bullish thesis is strengthened by the easy consensus estimates and multiple near-term catalysts. I believe that the RH stock will deliver outsized returns on a longer-term investment horizon.