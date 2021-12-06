Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Investing in clean energy is a hot topic nowadays. It is affecting every investor directly or indirectly as large key players in the financial industry are shifting their focus from traditional energy sources based on fossil fuels to modern clean energy sources. So far in 2021, over £2.5 billion pounds were poured into renewable energy infrastructure trusts that seduced investors with their weighted average net yield: the renewable energy infrastructure sector has an average yield of 5.2% compared to 4.6% for traditional infrastructure and 3.5% for global equity income funds according to Winterflood data.

Beyond the promise of a higher yield lies the main reason why investors are so interested in the clean energy sector. According to Fatih Birol, an executive director at the International Energy Agency (IEA), the spending on clean energy must triple in the next decade to meet the target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 in order to curb climate change. The high demand for clean energy solutions provides an attractive investment proposition. Today we will be looking at the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) which invests in what are considered some of the future leaders of the clean energy industry.

Strategy Details

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF tracks the performance of the WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation Index. The Index is composed of firms that are involved in the promotion of cleaner energy and conservation. The basket includes companies in wind, solar, biofuels, hydro, wave, tidal, geothermal, and other energy businesses.

Portfolio Composition

From the sector allocation chart below, we can see the index places a high weight in industrials (representing around 42% of the index) followed by utilities (accounting for 20% of the index) and the information technology sector (representing around 17% of the fund). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of approximately 79%. I think it is important to see how that fits your diversification goals and if you are comfortable with higher exposure to these three sectors, which could in turn potentially increase the volatility in your portfolio.

In terms of geographical allocation, the top ten countries represent approximately 80% of the portfolio. The United States accounts for 32.65% whereas the other countries have an allocation below 10%. In my opinion, I think the ETF is pretty well balanced from a geographical perspective.

PBD invests over 25% of the funds into small-cap growth issuers, characterized as small-sized companies where growth characteristics predominate. Small-cap issuers are defined as companies with a market capitalization below $2 billion. The second-largest allocation is mid-cap growth equities, comprising companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $8 billion. It is interesting to see that this ETF allocates approximately 44% of the funds to small-cap issuers, which generally have a larger runway to compound than large-cap issuers.

The fund is currently invested in 140 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for 11.7% of the portfolio, with no single stock issuer representing more than 1.4% of the fund.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the valuation of the portfolio. According to Invesco, the fund currently trades at an average price-to-book ratio of 3.59 and at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67. A large number of securities in the fund have negative earnings or a very high forward price to earnings ratio. I have no doubt that these companies benefit from strong tailwinds given the recent push by governments around the world to shift to a more sustainable economy. That being said, valuations are very important and I think it is hard to justify such a high price-to-earnings ratio at the moment for most of these companies.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

PBD has a distribution rate of 0.81%. Given the low dividend yield, this ETF seems to provide too little income for the dividend investor. However, if you are looking for capital appreciation, PBD could offer a way to potentially outperform the S&P 500. I have compared below the price performance of PBD against the price performance of the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over a 2-year period to assess which one was a better investment. Over the two-year period, PBD outperformed both SPY and ICLN. Compared to the S&P 500, PBD rose by more than 62 percentage points. To put it into perspective, a $100 investment in PBD two years ago would now be worth $208.85. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 44.52% which represents a very good absolute return.

However, if we compare the results over the past 10 years, it is worth noting that the S&P 500 has actually outperformed both clean energy strategies. In the chart below, we can see that the S&P 500 was actually outperforming by a margin of over 60 percentage points back in 2019, whereas today the difference in performance is much lower. The two clean energy strategies made up most of the past 10-years returns in the last two years. As a result, I think it is fair to say that the past two years are not the best proxy to estimate future returns and caution should be exercised before purchasing PBD or ICLN today.

Key Takeaways

If you want to get exposure to the clean energy sector, PBD can be a useful tool to achieve that. The ETF is mostly comprised of mid-cap and small-cap stocks that generally have a larger runway in front of them to deliver high returns than large-cap companies. Over the past two years, PBD has crushed the S&P 500, however, on a 10-year period, the S&P 500 managed to outperform PBD. On average, the stocks in the fund are trading at 3.5x book value and 125.67x forward earnings. Given the high valuations and the fact that many of the components have negative earnings, I would be cautious before purchasing PBD now.