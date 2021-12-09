21 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Dec. 09, 2021
Summary

  • All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
  • They have an average increase of 6.9% and a median increase of 6.2%. YTD, I've tracked 500 increases!
  • There are 21 increases for next week, up from 11 last week.
A new house as a gift. Money for the holiday. Holiday New Year and Christmas 2022.

ZimaNady_klgd/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase. An example shows increasing payments each year but with the same dividend over eight consecutive quarters.

Dividend increases example

Source: Author

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years
Category Count
King 0
Champion 3
Contender 9
Challenger 9

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 29 0.88 13-Dec-21 6.25% Champion
Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 36 4.71 14-Dec-21 0.71% Champion
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 23 2.83 14-Dec-21 6.12% Contender
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12 2.6 14-Dec-21 10.14% Contender
Merck & Co., Inc. Common Stock (MRK) 11 3.77 14-Dec-21 6.15% Contender
SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11 4.89 14-Dec-21 2.50% Contender
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10 1.25 14-Dec-21 11.27% Contender
Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 8 3.07 14-Dec-21 10.53% Challenger
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 7 1.64 14-Dec-21 5.26% Challenger
BCE Inc. (BCE) 6 6.74 14-Dec-21 1.73% Challenger
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6 1.91 14-Dec-21 11.44% Challenger
National Storage Affiliates Trust Common Shares of ... (NSA) 6 2.81 14-Dec-21 9.76% Challenger
Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 34 4.86 15-Dec-21 0.47% Champion
Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 8 3.36 15-Dec-21 5.04% Challenger
Global Water Resources, Inc. - common stock (GWRS) 5 1.64 15-Dec-21 4.17% Challenger
Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 13 1.73 16-Dec-21 1.40% Contender
Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 1.69 16-Dec-21 11.27% Contender
FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 10 3.44 16-Dec-21 10.00% Contender
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 4.02 16-Dec-21 3.33% Contender
Air Lease Corporation Class A (AL) 9 1.65 16-Dec-21 15.63% Challenger
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 8 1.51 16-Dec-21 11.11% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent
ECL 0.48 0.51 6.25%
UHT 0.7 0.705 0.71%
PB 0.49 0.52 6.12%
EMN 0.69 0.76 10.14%
SLG 0.303 0.3033 2.50%
MRK 0.65 0.69 6.15%
MSI 0.71 0.79 11.27%
CCI 1.33 1.47 10.53%
EFSC 0.19 0.2 5.26%
BCE 0.692 0.704 1.73%
NSA 0.41 0.45 9.76%
NXRT 0.341 0.38 11.44%
MCY 0.632 0.635 0.47%
REG 0.595 0.625 5.04%
GWRS 0.024 0.025 4.17%
HI 0.215 0.218 1.40%
AVNT 0.213 0.237 11.27%
FNF 0.4 0.44 10.00%
HBAN 0.15 0.155 3.33%
AL 0.16 0.185 15.63%
UNTY 0.09 0.1 11.11%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
ECL 232.23 199.82 238.93 0 16% Off Low 3% Off High
UHT 59.89 54.69 73.27 44.37 10% Off Low 18% Off High
PB 73.46 63.73 81.88 12.2 15% Off Low 10% Off High
EMN 116.98 94.51 128.94 29.4 24% Off Low 9% Off High
SLG 76.23 54.47 83.56 25.34 40% Off Low 9% Off High
MRK 73.22 15.05 91.4 18.22 387% Off Low 20% Off High
MSI 253.73 161.49 262.42 38.15 57% Off Low 3% Off High
CCI 191.59 142.93 203.18 101.74 34% Off Low 6% Off High
EFSC 48.68 32.89 51.58 12.56 48% Off Low 6% Off High
NXRT 79.53 38.39 80.52 32.57 107% Off Low 1% Off High
NSA 64.07 32.45 64.98 86.59 97% Off Low 1% Off High
BCE 51.91 40.4 52.5 23.85 28% Off Low 1% Off High
MCY 52.24 43.24 66.44 10.38 21% Off Low 21% Off High
REG 74.35 42.3 78.07 173.64 76% Off Low 5% Off High
GWRS 17.64 14.06 21.17 253.58 25% Off Low 17% Off High
HI 50.43 35.93 52.32 0 40% Off Low 4% Off High
AVNT 56.33 36.22 61.46 48.79 56% Off Low 8% Off High
HBAN 15.42 11.55 16.8 18.39 33% Off Low 8% Off High
FNF 51.15 34.84 52.93 10.48 47% Off Low 3% Off High
AL 44.72 36.52 52.4 8.42 22% Off Low 15% Off High
UNTY 26.43 15.79 28.91 8.81 67% Off Low 9% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted by descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
BCE 6.74 12.1 5.4 6.1 3.4 12.8
SLG 4.89 23.4 3.9 5.5 24.6 10.5
MCY 4.86 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.6 5.3
UHT 4.71 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.5
HBAN 4.02 0 13.5 17.3 31.1 21.3
MRK 3.77 7.6 10.3 7 5.4 10.8
FNF 3.44 8.5 8 10.9 8.9 14.4
REG 3.36 0.8 3.1 3.9 2.6 7.3
CCI 3.07 9.9 8.2 8.4 11.5
PB 2.83 7.8 10.8 10.5 11 13.3
NSA 2.81 8.4 8.6 11.9 14.7
EMN 2.6 5 7.6 8.9 11.4 11.6
NXRT 1.91 10.2 11.3 10.2 12.1
HI 1.73 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 2.9
AVNT 1.69 4.7 8.4 12.8 26.5 14.5
AL 1.65 8.6 18.9 27.1 28.8
GWRS 1.64 0.8 1.2 48.7 50.3
EFSC 1.64 4.4 17.9 16.2 13.1 17.9
UNTY 1.51 3.1 9.7 17.8 19.3
MSI 1.25 11.3 10.9 12 13.2
ECL 0.88 2.2 6.1 6.7 10.9 7.6

Conclusion

We are winding down 2021, and including this week, I've tracked 500 dividend increases. It's a beautiful testament to the great companies that can constantly reward shareholders. While market indices are still up for the year, recent weakness has made some of these names look a little more attractive.

Please be sure to do your due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

3 Comments
