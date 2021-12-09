malerapaso/E+ via Getty Images

The value of the U.S. dollar is rising against other major currencies.

The reason seems to be that the Federal Reserve appears to be running a "less restrictive" ship than are other major central banks around the world.

This really represents no change over the policy stance of the major central banks in the world.

I concentrate on the time since September 1, 2021, the date at the Federal Reserve began to show signs that it really was going to begin to taper its monthly purchase target of securities that it was buying outright.

Here is what the chart shows.

This index compares the value of the U.S. dollar against a broach range of other foreign currencies.

Note that after September 1, the rise in the dollar's value is modest, and then actual retreats a bit between the middle of October and first of November.

But, with the beginning of November, the rise really kicks in again.

Let it be noted, that in November, the actual tapering of purchases really began.

Against The Euro

The evidence is a little bit clearer when we compare the movements of the Dollar/Euro exchange rate.

Here the dollar's strength is shown by the actual decline in the exchange rate.

On September 1, 2021, it took about $1.1850 to acquire one Euro.

On December 9, 2021, it took slightly less than $1.1300 to purchase one Euro.

The U.S. dollar against the Euro was definitely stronger.

As mentioned above, the Federal Reserve gave the market a strong signal that it was going to start tapering in the late fall of 2021.

The European Central Bank was not indicating that it was going to move from its aggressive buying of bonds at that time and it certainly indicated that it could not justify any increase in its policy rate of interest for the near future.

The signals from both sides of the ocean were that the Federal Reserve was going into a less aggressive monetary policy relative to the monetary policy of the European Central Bank.

This was the signal for a stronger U.S. dollar relative to the value of the Euro.

Currently, the ECB economy is faced with growing strains rising from the Omicron version of the Covid-19 spread, and increasing supply chain problems along with labor shortages.

The European Central Bank does not, at this time, believe that cutting back on its aggressive stance for monetary policy is the appropriate decision. So the ECB continues to chug along.

But, this is resulting in the value of the Euro declining against the value of the U.S. dollar.

In The U.K.

The same is true in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. appears to be the hardest hit in terms of the new strain of the Covid-19 virus. The Johnson government has even decided to reimpose earlier restrictions, and the Bank of England has decided to hold off on any rate increases for the time being.

The value of the U.S. dollar, consequently, has risen against the British pound.

In the first half of September 2021, it took well over $1.3800 to buy one British pound.

On December 9, 2021, it only cost a little more than $1.3200 to purchase a pound.

The Future

The word on the street is that the Federal Reserve is talking about the possibility of accelerating its tapering activities, ending the tapering by March rather than ending it in May.

Furthermore, Fed Chairman Powell is talking about the possibility that the Fed might begin raising its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, much earlier than June, the original time Mr. Powell was contemplating a rise in rates.

Other central banks seem reluctant to raise interest rates right now.

Given this scenario, Tom Fairless, writing in the Wall Street Journal, stresses how this might set off some international flows of money toward the United States as its rates rise relative to the interest rates in other countries.

For one, Mr. Fairless argues, investors might think that the policymakers in major countries are a little short-sighted if they fail to move on interest rates in the near future.

Mr. Powell had been accused of the same thing earlier in the year and he and others at the Federal Reserve argued that the rising inflation numbers were only temporary.

Mr. Powell, as indicated above, has moved away from this position.

But, if investors feel this way about the ECB and the Bank of England, they might begin to sell bonds now and move them into countries that are responding more to rising inflationary pressures.

The same is true of the emerging countries.

"If U.S. interest rates rise, international fund managers are likely to move money out of emerging markets and into the U.S. partly to minimize risk in their portfolios."

Mr. Fairless quotes one former central banker as saying, "It's not going to be a pretty sight for emerging markets."

A Stronger Dollar

This possibility is real.

The world is in vast disarray and markets are greatly out-of-equilibrium.

Leadership seems to be void everywhere.

If, at the start of the year, I had taken the position that in 2021 the U.S. dollar was going to be the strongest currency in the world and that Fed Chair Jerome Powell was going to be behind it, I believe that I would have gotten a roomful of laughs...or more.

But it seems as, in this topsy-turvy world, this is exactly where we are.

And, the prospects for the value of the U.S. dollar to rise into 2022 is a real option.

It should be noted, however, that I do not think this calls for a lot of kudos for Mr. Powell. The U.S. dollar is strong because of the things that other central banks around the world are doing, not because of what Mr. Powell and his team are doing.

I believe that it is highly probable that the value of the U.S. dollar will continue to rise in 2022. But, I believe this will because of what other central bankers do, rather than what Mr. Powell will do. I also believe that this statement says a lot about the state of the world!