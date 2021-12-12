Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

The official inflation rate just hit 6.8%, the biggest jump in nearly 40 years!





I am sure you have noticed it in your daily life. Most household expenses like gas, rent, food, and cars are actually up a lot more than 6.8%. According to Billionaire investor, Bill Ackman, the inflation rate is really closer to 10% for households:

Source: Twitter (TWTR)

One word: scary!

It is scary because if inflation remains at these levels, it will have major implications for most of us.

On one hand, your expenses will keep rising at a rapid pace. That's obvious.

And on the other hand, inflation could significantly hurt your portfolio performance, depending on how you invest your money.

Combining the two, you get rising expenses, and declining wealth, both of which then leads to lower standards of living.

But why would inflation hurt your portfolio?

Today, most investments are priced as if we were in a low inflation / deflationary world.

Bonds (VCLT) and treasuries (IEF) are priced at negative real yields, which essentially guarantees that you will lose wealth over time.

And most stocks (SPY) aren't any better. They are priced at exceptionally high valuation multiples that can only be justified if we remain in a low inflation world.

source

But if this recent surge in inflation isn't transitory after all, then these valuations may deflate back closer to historic averages.

To understand why inflation is so bad for equity valuations, you need to consider how stocks are valued. The most commonly used valuation methodology is the discounted cash flow analysis or DCF in short.

With a DCF, you need two main assumptions to calculate fair value.

Those are the growth rate and the discount rate. Higher growth rates and lower discount rates result in greater valuations, and vis-versa.

But higher inflation results in potentially slower growth rates and rising discount rates, hurting valuations on both ends.

Growth slows down because most businesses suddenly need to deal with rising costs, which they may not manage to pass on to the consumer.

And more importantly, discount rates expand because suddenly a dollar of cash flow generated in the future is worth a lot less.

If your discount rate expands from 4% to just 6%, that's a major hit to your valuation. If at the same time, your growth rate drops from 10% to 8%, the hit is even larger.

And when the broader stock market is priced at a 2x higher multiple than its historic average, you can quickly understand the problem that we are facing. If inflation isn't transitory, then these valuations aren't sustainable:

What's the solution then?

We all have our own plan to fight inflation.

Some are holding more cash to prepare for an eventual crash. Personally, I view this approach as extremely risky because the crash may never occur, and in the meantime, your cash is slowly burning away.

Others are buying gold (GLD), which is perceived to be a great inflation-hedge, but as we have demonstrated in previous articles, this perception is not necessarily true. Over the past year, gold lost 5% even as inflation was surging. Even worse, from the beginning of 1980 till 2000, the price of gold dropped 40% even as inflation soared 120%. That's not a good inflation hedge if you ask me.

Then, many of the more risk-tolerant investors are moving into Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Etherium (ETH-USD) because, at least, those cannot be printed into infinity. Cryptocurrencies may prove to be great inflation hedges, but it is impossible to know with certainty at this point. Therefore, I would not allocate more than a small portion of my portfolio to them.

What's my approach to fight off inflation and profit from it?

Bill Ackman appears to suggest that you should invest in real assets, and that's exactly what I am also doing.

Real assets can be anything that's real and tangible. It is the biggest asset class in the world, and it ranges from farmland to exotic cars, and everything in between. Generally speaking, real assets are great inflation hedges because they are real and limited in their nature.

But to be more specific, I am heavily investing in income-producing real assets that are essential to our society.

I believe that those are the best inflation hedges because they are real, limited, and necessary to the survival and prosperity of our society. Great examples would include:

Affordable apartment communities

Manufactured housing

Single-family homes

Grocery and service-oriented strip centers

Farmland

Communication towers

Data centers

Timberland

Solar farms

Etc.

Source: Brookfield (BAM)

Right now, I have 50%+ of my net worth invested in such real assets. That may seem like a lot to many of you, but in today's world of ultra-low interest rates, high inflation, and elevated equity valuations, I don't know anything else that offers better risk-to-reward.

Moreover, today it is easier than ever before to invest in different sub-segments of the real asset market and gain diversification via publicly-traded REITs (VNQ), MLPs (AMLP), Yield cos, and other listed real asset companies.

In what follows, I highlight two particularly good inflation hedges to protect your portfolio and even profit from the surging inflation.

Farmland Partners (FPI)

Farmland is arguably the very best inflation hedge in the world.

That's simply because the supply of high-quality productive farmland is slowly declining, but the global population is always rising. Rising demand coupled with declining supply results in higher prices over time. It is as simple as that:

source

As a result, farmland has historically enjoyed steady appreciation with low volatility. The annual average growth rate has been 5.7% over the past half-a-century:

source

This year, farmland has appreciated by closer to 10% due to the high inflation, and we expect more of the same in the coming years. Farmland performs the best when inflation is at its highest:

Farmland Partners (FPI) is one of only two publicly listed REITs that specialize in the ownership and management of farmland. It owns a portfolio of 150,000+ acres across 18 states with approx. 25 crop types and 100 tenants:

source

We think that FPI is a great inflation hedge because of 5 reasons:

(1) Discount to NAV: a great inflation hedge can become a poor one if it is overpriced. That's the main issue of FPI's close peer Gladstone Land (LAND), which is today priced at a 70% premium to NAV. It increases risks because the premium may not be sustained over time and you end up overpaying for the farmland. But FPI is currently priced at an estimated 20% discount to NAV, so you are actually underpaying, which amplifies the inflation protection and margin of safety.

(2) Leveraged Balance Sheet: FPI has 50% leverage from debt and preferred equity. This results in even greater inflation benefits because its assets appreciate even as its debt is slowly eaten away by inflation. The impact on its equity is exponential, resulting in even faster value growth. A 10% surge in asset values results in a ~20% increase in its equity value thanks to the leverage.

(3) Rapid Rent Growth: In the last quarterly conference call, the CEO explains that they are currently in the process of hiking rents by roughly 10% across the portfolio. That more than makes up for the inflation.

(4) Improving Market Sentiment: A few years ago, FPI was hit by a short attack that caused its share price to collapse and it's market sentiment to suffer. But recently, this same short-seller admitted that some of the claims he had made were wrong and FPI won a court case against him. This should help its market sentiment going forward, potentially closing the valuation gap relative to its close peer, LAND.

(5) Growth in Asset Management Business: Finally, FPI recently began providing asset management services to other investors interested in farmland in order to earn additional fees. Its first vehicle has already reached $50+ million of AUM, and FPI appears to be doubling down on these efforts as it recently acquired Murry Wise Associates to launch a joint asset management platform. If inflation remains high, we expect a lot more investors to turn to farmland, and FPI will be ready to provide asset management services, earning fees in the process.

Overall, this makes FPI one of the best vehicles to profit from inflation. What are the downsides? As with every investment, FPI is not without its risks.

Firstly, if you are looking for a pure-play farmland investment, then FPI is a poor pick because it is also growing an asset management business, which is a lot riskier than farmland itself.

Secondly, FPI is still fighting legal troubles that resulted from the short-attack, and the legal cost is draining a lot of its cash flow. It is a risk to take into account.

Finally, if you are interested in farmland to earn income and stabilize your portfolio, then FPI isn't ideal because it only pays a 1.8% yield and has a very volatile past.

While we are bullish on FPI at the current price, these factors may be a dealbreaker for some investors. If you still want to invest in Farmland, then the alternative would be to invest through a crowdfunding platform like FarmTogether. It has its own set of disadvantages, but the main advantage here is that you will get much higher yield, better diversification, and comparable inflation protection.

BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF)

Affordable apartment communities are excellent inflation hedges because everybody needs a roof over their head, and well-located, affordable communities are limited in supply, but enjoy growing demand.

Unfortunately, this is already known to the market, and as a result, most apartment REITs are today priced at high valuations. Companies like Mid-America (MAA) and Independence Realty (IRT) may own great assets, but if you overpay for the shares, then you won't enjoy the same inflation protection.

Fortunately, the recent volatility has caused one apartment REIT to become undervalued. It is called BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF).

It owns some of the best assets of all apartment REITs, but recently, it dropped by ~8% and failed to recover even as its close peers bounced back to all-time highs:





We think that this large disparity in performance happened because BSR is officially a Canadian REIT (despite only investing in the US), and the Canadian market dropped more when the Omicron variant was first discovered. Since this volatility did not occur due to fundamental reasons, we think that the sell-off will be short-lived and BSR will quickly recover.

For those of you who aren't familiar with the company, it is an apartment REIT that owns properties mainly in the Texan triangle: Austin, Dallas, and Houston:

source

Below we highlight a few of their properties:

Vale Frisco Apartments, Frisco, Texas:

source

Cielo, Austin, Texas:

source

Satori Frisco Apartments, Frisco, Texas:

source

Today, these are some of the strongest markets in the entire country, and so not surprisingly, BSR is doing exceptionally well. Its NAV per share rose by 20% over the last quarter, and 41% over the past year, reaching $17.80 per share.

This kind of NAV growth is very unusual REITs, and typically, REITs that grow so rapidly are priced at a large premium to NAV. This is especially true if the REIT operates in a desirable property sector, has good management, a solid balance sheet, and you expect the rapid NAV growth to continue.

That's the case for BSR; but following its recent drop, it now trades at $16.35, representing a near 10% discount to its most recently-disclosed NAV.

In reality, the discount may well be closer to 15-20% by now because BSR is in the process of hiking its rents by ~20% across the portfolio, and cap rates continue to compress further in these markets. We know this from market reports from major brokerage firms, and recently, I also had conservations with my former employer (a private equity firm based in Dallas that's active in the multifamily market in Austin), and he is confirming this as well.

Rapid rent growth, combined with cap rate compression, and then you add to that some leverage, and you have a recipe for rapid NAV growth.

At this pace, I think that it won't be long before BSR surpasses $20 of NAV per share, and you can buy it today at ~$16-17, an unusually large discount for this kind of assets in the REIT space.

In comparison, most other sunbelt apartment REITs are today priced at a 10-20% premium to NAV. These apartment REITs are very desirable because historically, they have been some of the best performers in the whole REIT sector, they are expected to keep growing at a rapid pace, and in a world of high inflation, they also provide great protection:

source

Given that BSR's assets are concentrated in some of the most popular sunbelt markets, and its performance is among the best in its sector, we think that it should trade at a similar premium, and if you apply that to a $20 forward NAV, then it means that it has 30%+ upside from here. While you wait, you also earn a 3%+ dividend yield, which may not seem high, but it is a lot higher than the ~2% yield paid by its close peers.

Finally, if its share price fails to recover, we think that BSR will become a likely buy-out target for other apartment REITs that are looking to rapidly expand their presence in sunbelt markets. They could pay a nice premium, and even if the deal is not immediately accreditive, it would still benefit them by increasing their exposure to Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The management of BSR owns 39% of the equity and doesn't take big salaries so I am confident that they would be open to it at the right price.

Following our purchase, our position now represents 6% of our Core Portfolio. We are particularly pleased with this increased exposure because it improves the inflation resilience of our net lease-heavy REIT portfolio.

Bottom Line

Bonds, treasuries, and regular stocks did great when we were in a world of low inflation, but as we now go into a world of rampant inflation, we think that the risk-to-reward of most traditional financial assets is deteriorating.

That's the main reason why I am so heavily invested in real assets. I expect a lot more investors in the coming years to come to the same conclusion, and as increasingly many investors chase a limited number of real assets, I expect their valuations to rise, profiting those who position themselves early.

But don't take it just from me. Brookfield (BAM), the private equity powerhouse, expects portfolio allocations to shift drastically in favor of real assets over the coming decades. If their prediction is even remotely correct, then it means that trillions of capital will shift to real assets, likely resulting in significant value appreciation.

source

Coincidentally or not, Bill Ackman has also been accumulating more and more real assets with the purchase of stocks like Howard Hughes (HHC) in the recent past. If you still don't own real assets, now may be time to reconsider.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.