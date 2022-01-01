Liliboas/E+ via Getty Images

It's that time of year again where we get ready for the holidays, watch some college football bowl games with really uninspiring sponsor-based names, and watch beaten down stocks suffer even more indignation as bagholders sell them to harvest a tax loss and offset the gains they have made in other stocks they've sold this year. As my fellow Seeking Alpha Hawkinvest points out in his always-anticipated yearly feature on the subject, "This is a great time of year for bargain-hunting because many investors are selling shares of beaten-down stocks in order to harvest tax losses. In addition, we have just had a pullback in the market which has exacerbated the punishment these stocks are taking, thereby creating even bigger bargains that are worth buying now."

This year is particularly interesting for these types of names as the broader markets and indices have performed well giving many investors plenty of taxable gains this year, but many individual stocks have suffered tremendously over the past month and change, so many investors who bought recently are holding some serious losses. Despite the turbulence since Black Friday, the Dow is up 15% YTD, the S&P 500 is up 23%, and the NASDAQ is up 17%. Let's take a look at some stocks that have been punished this year that could benefit from tax-loss selling subsiding and could be moving into a better outlook in 2022.

OppFi (OPFI)

OppFi is down about 60% from its all-time high set earlier this year, so most investors who own it are in the red. The stock is down 26% over just the past month amidst the selloff of tech and growth stocks, so it seems likely that selling pressure has increased as investors have sold off OPFI to harvest a loss and offset other gains.

But the selling looks overdone. OppFi's valuation looks very cheap, trading at under 6x forward earnings and a sales multiple at just over 2. Compare this to Upstart (UPST), another company which uses AI to make loans, which trades at 57X forward earnings and 21X sales. OppFi differs from Upstart in that it is focused on the subprime borrower market, so some discount to Upstart is deserved being that they are serving a riskier part of the credit market, but the gulf in valuations seems too wide. This gap in valuations stands out even more in that OppFi generated about 40% as much revenue as Upstart did over the last quarter, even though Upstart has an $18 billion market cap and OppFi has a market cap of just $610 million.

Furthermore, OppFi is executing on its plan to expand into new business segments. It is in the process of getting ready to launch its OppFi credit card, and it also recently rolled out its new SalaryTap product. SalaryTap allows for loan payments to be taken directly out of a customer's paycheck, which gives the customer access to lower interest rates than a standard loan from OppFi (as it is more secure), and also makes it easier for the customer to avoid late payments.

You can see the roadmap of OppFi moving towards becoming a more diversified fintech company, adding new products and business lines, enabling its customers to grow with the company, much in the same way that SoFi started with student loans and subsequently expanded into everything from mortgages to crypto trading.

While valuation is compelling and there is a nice roadmap for growth into new verticals over the next few years, there are still plenty of risks to investing in OPFI that I would be remiss if I did not mention. First, the high percentage of charge offs is a concern - As stated above, the company has a high risk of charge offs, which increased to 36% over the past quarter. However, this is because the company is focused on the riskiest segment of the credit market, and the high interest rates it charges take this risk into account. Secondly, there is a lot of regulatory and political risk- The optics of a company charging subprime borrowers high interest rates are obviously not going to make it a fan favorite with politicians. The company and its peers are easy scapegoats. However, with a reported 150 million Americans holding less than $1,500 in savings, there are clearly people out there who need credit but that banks will not make loans to, so there is a need for companies like OppFi in the lending market. I think that these risks are already more than priced into the current share price.

1847 Goedeker, Inc. (GOED)

Shareholders of 1847 Goedeker want to forget 2021 and move into 2022 perhaps more than any other group of investors. The stock is down 86% from its 52-week high set during the summer. Furthermore, the stock was briefly getting some attention on Reddit/WallStreetBets after its initial decline and has moved down further since then, so I would assume many of the investors who followed them in after this initial pop are selling at a loss as well. What went wrong for the Missouri-based furniture and appliance retailer?

The company issued a lot of shares to buy e-commerce retailer Appliance Direct and the unexpected transaction spooked shareholders. The stock sold off violently after the surprise move. To be clear, the move was dilutive to current shareholders, who were understandably upset. But as an investor simply scanning the horizon for new opportunities, this is in the rearview mirror and doesn't affect new investors going forward.

Despite the frustration, I would argue that pivoting into more of an e-commerce angle is the right move and should help the company to grow revenue and even trade at a higher multiple over time. The stock looks incredibly cheap, trading at just 2.5X next year's earnings and a 2.25X price to sales multiple. Home-improvement retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's trade at 24 and 19 next year's earnings, respectively. Obviously Goedeker is not a blue chip company like these giants and it is in the show-me stage of its story, but this is another wide chasm in valuation multiples.

Best of all, new CEO Albert Foureti (who came over from Appliance Direct) is putting his money where his mouth is and pounding the table for the stock. He just bought 458,876 shares of GOED on December 14th, at prices ranging from $2.16 to $2.28, adding up to an insider buy of almost $1 million in total.

The company should also benefit from the tailwind of high home prices. Home prices have risen sharply since the pandemic, and people feel better about investing in their homes when they see the equity in their homes increasing, which benefits Goedeker. People feel better about redoing their kitchen and adding some luxury appliances (Goedeker's bread and butter) when they go online and see estimates that their home is worth substantially more than it was last year.

Katapult Holdings (KPLT)

I previously wrote about Katapult Holdings in late August, after the stock had a huge selloff when management lost credibility by pulling guidance shortly after affirming it and not too long after going public. I felt that the stock had bottomed out and had some interesting upside potential, but shares are down about 20% since that point in time, so admittedly, this was not a great call.

Katapult is down 82% from its 52-week high, 72% year-to-date, and another 25% over just the past month, which leads me to believe plenty of Katapult holders have sold this going into year-end to harvest the tax loss. Sentiment seems very poor right now, and deservedly so, but this is often when it is a good time to start kicking the tires.

While the stock is not yet profitable, it trades at a price to sales multiple of just 1.4, which is about as cheap as you will find in today's market. The entire buy now pay later space was hot before the recent selloff, and even after this selloff, BNPL companies like Affirm (AFRM) are still trading at 33X sales, a huge premium to Katapult. Katapult differs from Affirm in that it is focused on subprime borrowers with lower credit. (As a side note, Katapult also has a partnership with Affirm where customers who are denied an installment loan from Affirm can be redirected to Katapult).

I'm not saying that Katapult deserves to trade at the same level as Affirm and clearly its credibility problems are part of the reason for its depressed valuation multiple, but this seems like a wide gap. Furthermore, in a market where growth stocks with high multiples are suffering from multiple contraction, it's worth pointing out that there isn't much room for the multiple to contract here at barely over 1X sales, so in this environment is Katapult really riskier than an Affirm or an Upstart trading at much higher multiples?

The stock's most recent earnings results weren't great but they were not terrible either - revenue of $71.7 million was only about a 1% increase from the year ago period, but still beat analyst expectations and is also against a backdrop where there have been serious supply chain issues which have probably hurt sales merchants Katapult works with. For example, Wayfair, which is Katapult's biggest source of revenue, reported a decline in revenue of 21% for the quarter. Therefore I will give Katapult some credit for at least growing sales even by a marginal amount in a difficult environment, and would expect revenue to increase further when supply chain bottlenecks eventually ease. Furthermore, I would imagine fourth quarter results will look better in comparison as this quarter will encompass Christmas and the holiday season, so Katapult's results could surprise to the upside.

This is more speculative but an added bonus would be the possibility that Katapult could see an uptick in revenues from Amazon's (AMZN) partnership with Affirm, or the fact that at just $323 million in market cap, Katapult could be a bolt-on acquisition target for a bigger player in a space where there has been a lot of M&A activity over the past year.

Conclusion

We are right in the midst of the annual tradition of investors cutting bait with some of their losers to take advantage of tax loss harvesting, and declines in these names tends to accelerate. As selling eases going into the new year, I think that the three names mentioned here that are probably oversold and which represent opportunities for risk-tolerant investors. They all have their challenges and issues and are not for the faint of heart, but a lot of negative sentiment is already priced in and all have the potential to turn things around in 2022.