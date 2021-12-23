anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) stock has had a volatile year. Its recent acquisitions have also alarmed some investors concerned with the resulting massive increase in debt load. Moreover, it also had to contend with potential execution risks and much reduced adjusted EBITDA margins. Therefore, some investors understandably took the opportunity to cash in their tremendous gains from 2020.

However, management remains fully committed to the strategic value of its recent acquisitions. We have also covered these in our previous articles if you need a primer (here and here). CEO Bill Stone & Co. believes that it has significantly expanded the company's total addressable market (TAM). Moreover, it has also strengthened the value proposition and the monetization capabilities of its value chain. In essence, it has made APPS a much more formidable player in the advertising technology market, on top of its fast-growing legacy/existing on-device media business.

The stock was also battered in the recent market retracement. High-growth stocks like APPS took a massive hit, compounded by the stock's inherent volatility. Notwithstanding, we observed that the stock has also been strongly supported, and its upward momentum seems to be recovering.

Therefore, we believe it's time to revisit the buying opportunity for investors who have not added exposure to one of our highest conviction companies.

Digital Turbine Continues its Rapid Growth and is Profitable

Digital Turbine revenue, YoY revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Digital Turbines operates within a massive TAM worth more than $500B today. But, its penetration is still in the early innings if we consider its Pro-forma revenue of just $850M in the previous year. Moreover, the company is estimated to post revenue of just $1.21B (including contribution from recent acquisitions) for FY22. It also reported $310M in revenue in FQ2'22. Moreover, its revenue is still expected to grow at a CAGR of well over 30% over the next two years (post-acquisition). It's also markedly above APPS long-term revenue CAGR guidance of 25-30%. Therefore, we believe it's clear that Digital Turbine is still in the early innings of its expanded growth opportunities. The company is barely scratching the surface of its massive TAM.

Moreover, the company has already been profitable even before its acquisitions. Readers can observe that Digital Turbine reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.1% in FY21. However, Digital Turbine's adjusted EBITDA profitability has been significantly impacted by the margins profile of its acquisitions. As a result, we can easily glean that consensus estimates point to an adjusted EBITDA margin of just 16% for this FY.

Digital Turbine Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margins. Source: Company filings

Readers can also glean from the above chart, where we can observe the impact on its pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA margins on a Pro-forma basis. Some investors have justifiably questioned the profitability potential of its acquisitions. They were also concerned whether APPS could create synergies between the multiple acquisitions to deliver the profitability profile that the company was familiar with.

Digital Turbine informed investors at a recent conference that its acquisitions have already been improving their operating leverage and are already profitable. Therefore, it is confident that it can continue strengthening its operating leverage further as it scales. Consequently, the company has also committed to a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 25%+. Moreover, consensus estimates point to an adjusted EBITDA margin of just 19.5% by FY23, indicating a long runway ahead for margins growth.

Why is Digital Turbine So Confident of Significantly Improving its Operating Leverage?

The company believes that the Fyber and AdColony acquisitions have allowed APPS to extract tremendous incremental value from its value chain compared to just its SingleTap + Appreciate DSP business.

Digital Turbine flywheel. Source: Company filings

Readers can easily observe how the acquisitions have significantly improved Digital Turbine's clout within its value chain. As a result, the company has a much stronger value proposition for its advertisers, publishers, Telcos, and OEM customers. With the acquisitions, it has expanded its device coverage from its existing 750M ignite-installed devices (still growing fast) to over 2.25B devices. Therefore, it gives the company strong visibility and influence to attract advertisers and publishers for strategic partnerships. Moreover, the company continues to see traction with the Telcos as they increased their products adoptions, and consequently, revenue per device (RPD).

Notably, the company can further penetrate a colossal $400B+ brand advertising market that Fyber and AdColony have developed. Investors need to understand that there's no way its SingleTap performance-advertising focused business model can tap the massive brand advertising market. It just wouldn't have been possible. Therefore, APPS' strategic value in the digital advertising value chain has increased tremendously for its customers as its reach has expanded significantly. Digital Turbine emphasized (edited):

We realized that the addressable market with brand advertisers is completely separate from performance advertisers. Performance advertisers are looking for app downloads, driving more user acquisition, driving more adoption of their services in an app on your mobile advice. But, brand advertisers are looking for more audience, greater reach, frequency, things that we all know about. Brand advertising is much, much older than performance advertising and still much larger today. And so what we saw was that by doing this, we could open up the massive addressable markets for Digital Turbine. (Analyst Day)

Debt Concerns Persist, But APPS Should Be Able to Overcome It

Digital Turbine cash and debt metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Digital Turbine's cash and short-term (ST) investments balance dropped to just 6.8% of total assets in FQ2. Moreover, its debt has ballooned to $244M, outweighing its cash and ST investments of $95.5M. Therefore, the acquisitions have been costly on both its adjusted EBITDA margins and increasing the risk on its balance sheet.

Digital Turbine FCF metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

However, Digital Turbine is confident of its strong free cash flows (FCF) generative capability. It believes that its business model inherently drives strong operating leverage. Moreover, coupled with an asset-light model, it can drive significant free cash flows.

In addition, consensus estimates also concur. Therefore, we are confident that APPS can continue to generate robust FCF to invest in its business consistently. Digital Turbine also accentuated (edited):

Fortunately, our business is capital-light, which doesn't require much capital to generate the free cash flow that we've been able to grow. We don't see a limiter as far as access to capital to invest in the business given the free cash flow profile. The interesting thing is we've also been investing in the platform. It's kind of muted by the operating leverage in the business. So you see the scale, you see our expenses growing far slower than our revenues. So, we've got ample opportunity and free cash flow to continue to invest in those things that are going to drive incremental revenue. (Analyst Day)

So, is APPS Stock a Buy Now?

APPS stock EV/NTM EBITDA 3Y mean.

APPS stock EV/NTM Revenue 3Y mean.

Given its strong operating leverage, APPS stock's EV/NTM EBITDA has dropped to 26.3x, well below its 3Y mean of 37x. Moreover, we have demonstrated that the company is still estimated to boost its operating leverage and FCF significantly. Therefore, we believe the recent market retracement has created another fantastic opportunity for long-term investors to consider adding exposure.

Moreover, we also noticed that the stock had been strongly supported whenever it dropped to a revenue multiple of around 4x. It's currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.3x. Therefore, we believe that investors should capitalize on the recent weakness in adding APPS stock to their portfolio.

Hence, we reiterate our Buy rating on APPS stock for long-term investors. Nevertheless, we must highlight that APPS stock is a highly volatile stock. Therefore members should be prepared to ride through the noise in the short/medium term.