For the Holiday Season, I want to present a couple of my bank investments for perusal. These are certainly not buy recommendations per se but I think they are interesting candidates for further investigation. Both Bank of Utica (OTCPK:BKUTK) and First Community Corp (OTCPK:FCCT), which is the holding company for First Community Bank of East Tennessee, are special situations so many of my usual screens do not apply. Thus, I am going to focus on different aspects of the bank than normal.

Bank of Utica

I like banks that have a low Price to Book Value, and the granddaddy of them all is BKUTK. This one branch bank is located in Utica, New York, and trades at only 41% to book. And I am not the only one interested, as there have been several articles concerning this bank in the past few years on Seeking Alpha. Unfortunately, with no offense to the writers, their thesis of a large gain due to a tender offer or buyout probably won’t happen. From their website:

For some history, we were founded way back in 1927 by my grandfather, John J. Sinnott, as the Morris Plan Company of Utica … Under the presidency of my father, Roger J. Sinnott, from 1950 to 2000, we became and continue to be the bank with the largest presence in our Greater Utica/Oneida County area. We (current Bank President and third generation Tim Sinnott) will forever and a day strive to provide you with traditional as well as cutting edge banking products and services, … My son Barry as the fourth generation is waiting in the wings to continue our legacy.

So with the fourth generation of the Sinnott family getting ready to step to the plate, I see no reason anything will change.

The first thing that strikes me is the structure of the bank. Less than 10% of their assets are loans. The rest are mostly fixed income securities with some equity securities mixed in as well. I recommend reading the aforementioned Seeking Alpha articles to better understand this. Or you can look at their quarterly reports from the ibank website. The bank only releases an annual report and it only goes to shareholders, it is otherwise not available online.

As far as capitalization goes, while researching this article I learned that, for regulatory purposes, the old capital ratios do not apply to certain Community Banks anymore. Only the Leverage Ratio matters from a regulatory standpoint.

From the Federal Register:

Under the final rule, a qualifying community banking organization must have a leverage ratio equal to or greater than 8 percent beginning in the second quarter of calendar year 2020. If the national emergency is terminated during 2020, under the final rule, a qualifying community banking organization must have a leverage ratio greater than 8 percent for the remainder of calendar year 2020. Subsequently, a qualifying community banking organization must have a leverage ratio greater than 8.5 percent through calendar year 2021 and greater than 9 percent thereafter.

The Leverage Ratio of BKUTK is 19.19% so they double the minimum requirement.

Now let’s look at a few Tables to get a flavor for some of the financials:

Table 1: Assets vs Liabilities

Assets are increasing at a pretty nice rate. Really nothing to see here.

Table 2: Loans vs Deposits

Loan to Deposit ratio is about 10%, I dare anyone to find another bank with figures mimicking this. Again, this points to the conservatism of the bank.

Table 3: Tangible Book Value

The Price/Book has fluctuated between a high of about 57% to a little over 40% today.

Table 4: Dividends Paid

The yield has pretty much stayed between 3 and 4% the last five years.

So why do I like Bank of Utica even if it's unlikely to be sold in my lifetime? I like the fact that the bank is raising the dividend an average of five percent over the past five years. I also like that the share price has maintained a narrow range between $400 and $500 (for the most part) during that period. If these trends continue to hold, I am looking at a three to five percent return on dividends and probably a little on price. This doesn’t excite most people but I like some investments that are solidly run and can be used as a high-yielding CD. Finally, I would point out that the company could easily pay a special dividend of $100 (or more) and still be in good shape.

First Community Corp.

The second bank I will mention is FCCT, which is located in Rogersville with branches in Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Kingsport. I found this stock while looking for banks with a low P/B as the current value is about 75%. Further research (displayed as Tables 1-3) indicates this is an example of a once-troubled bank that may be making a comeback. As with BKUTK, FCCT only releases an Annual Report so I found the 2021 data on the ibank website.

Table 5: Historical Stock Price

Table 6: Earnings Per Share

Table 7: Return on Assets

Table 8: Return on Equity

So it is apparent that 2013 was a low point for the bank. When that happens, usually loan quality is the issue. So let’s look at those figures in Tables 9 and 10 since the nadir of the company.

Table 9: FCCT Non-Performing Loans

Table 10: NPL to Total Loans

Their percentage of Non-Performing Loans is now down to about .55% of Total Loans, which compares nicely to the industry average of .88%.

Finally, my favorite metric is shown in Table 11.

Table 11: Tangible Book Value

The bank also has paid a 25 cent dividend the last three years which equates to about a 2.75% return. And with a low P/B, I think there is a good chance for capital appreciation or a buyout.

There are a couple of things regarding the bank that should be noted:

1. There are two classes of preferred stock outstanding and they trade as FCCTO and FCCTP. I talked to someone at the bank and he said these classes were created to get the number of shareholders down to make it easier to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley. Shareholders with just a few shares were encouraged to trade for the preferred versions as the dividend is slightly higher. Each share of the preferred offerings is converted to one share of regular stock in the event of a buyout.

2. From their annual report:

On September 20, 2004, the Company borrowed $3,000,000 of floating rate mandatory redeemable securities through a special purpose entity, Rogersville Statutory Trust II, as part of a private offering. The rate, which varies quarterly with LIBOR, was 2.52% at December 31, 2020. The securities mature on September 20, 2034; however, the maturity may be shortened on a quarterly basis, subject to approval of a repayment or refinancing plan by the Federal Reserve. Outstanding securities as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $2,000,000.

On December 14, 2006, the Company borrowed $4,000,000 of floating rate mandatory redeemable securities through a special purpose entity, Rogersville Statutory Trust III, as part of a private offering. The rate, which varies quarterly with LIBOR, was 1.94% at December 31, 2020. The securities mature on December 14, 2036; the maturity may be shortened on a quarterly basis, subject to approval of a repayment or refinancing plan by the Federal Reserve. Outstanding securities as of December 31, 2020were $3,000,000.

So these are two outstanding issues that First Community Corp must service before being able to tend to the stockholders.

Concluding Words

I hope this article may have aroused your interest, and encourage you to do your own research in these 2 banks. I have all the data in regular tabular form for both banks and if anyone wants it they can PM me.

For transparency, I own 250 shares of BKUTK at a cost basis of $413 and 1500 shares of FCCT at a cost basis of $7.51. And I have an open order to buy another 1000 shares of FCCT at eight dollars.