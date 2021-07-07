Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

2021 is coming to an end, and I wanted to share some of my top picks for the coming year with Seeking Alpha's users. 10 of my favorite names for 2022 will be highlighted in this article, I tried to diversify them across different industries and market capitalization ranges.

Macro Upside And Macro Risks

In 2022, the pandemic will hopefully come to an end for good, which will allow for further reopening and recovery across many industries, such as travel and hospitality. This will also be helpful for the demand situation when it comes to a range of commodities, including oil. Recovering air travel, for example, should boost demand over the next year, from an already solid baseline in 2021.

The pandemic hopefully passing is thus a macro opportunity for many equities (although some of the pandemic favorites such as Zoom Video (ZM) will not benefit from that). At the same time, however, 2022 will also be a year of several macro risks. The first one is inflation - if CPI increases remain high, this could put pressure on companies that are not able to pass on costs to their customers, and higher energy costs, for example, may impact consumers' ability to spend on discretionary items.

In 2022, we will also likely see several rate hikes, as the Fed will be forced to tighten monetary supply. This shouldn't come as a huge surprise when it happens, but higher rates could still put some pressure on equities due to the rising discount rates that this will cause. Growth equities, primarily those that are not profitable yet, will feel the most pain from rising discount rates, which is why this could be one of the most at-risk market sectors over the next year.

10 Picks For 2022

1: Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) is one of the largest and most dominant companies in the world, and yet, it is far from mature. The company keeps growing at an attractive pace, and shares are very reasonably valued, I believe, when we consider its net cash position and above-average growth rate.

At 26x net profits, before we adjust for Alphabet's net cash, and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 15, Alphabet is not outright cheap in absolute terms. But for a huge-moat company that is active in a market with huge growth tailwinds and that sports excellent fundamentals, this doesn't seem like a too-high valuation at all. With the potential for higher shareholder returns through increased buybacks, and with Waymo being a potential catalyst in 2022 and beyond, Alphabet seems like a compelling long-term pick. Due to its undemanding valuation and the potential for earnings beats - GOOG has a history of those - upside in 2022 could be considerable.

2: Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (FB) is the next FAANG pick, but don't worry, it's the last one. Like Alphabet, it comes a strong industry position with industry growth tailwinds, an excellent balance sheet, and a valuation that seems far from high:

Meta trades at 24x 2022's expected net profits, and its EV to EBITDA multiple seems downright cheap, standing at just 13. For a growth company with an excellent moat, that doesn't seem justified, I believe, and many of the other tech mega-caps are way more expensive. Meta controls most of the top social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), and its user count keeps climbing. I do believe that consumers will not move away from using social media, and companies will not move away from social media advertising, either - it's just too good compared to alternatives, as social media advertising allows for quick campaigns, excellent targeting, etc. - which is not possible through TV ads, print, and so on.

Meta has not performed too well in the recent past due to some controversies, but the company has experienced those in the past and thrived nevertheless - I believe that there is a good chance that this will happen in the future, too.

3: Alibaba

Alibaba (BABA) is the first non-American company on this list. China-based BABA has performed badly in 2021, mainly due to increasing worries about regulation and political pressures. Its business, meanwhile, did not perform badly, as its user count continued to grow and since the company managed to generate higher revenues as well. Margins came under pressure in 2021, however, and declined compared to the previous year, due to investments that the company made in areas such as cloud computing. I do believe that there is a good chance that these investments will pay off eventually and that BABA will get back on the growth track when it comes to its profits.

BABA trades at just 12x next year's net profit, which is one of the lowest valuations for any tech stock in the market, and its EV/EBITDA ratio is ultra-low as well, at just 8.6. Even if BABA would never grow again - I believe that's unlikely - the current valuation would be relatively reasonable. With worries about regulation hopefully easing next year, BABA could experience considerable gains - if the stock ever were to rise back to $300+, its shares could triple from the current level.

4: Citigroup

Citigroup (C) is one of the largest banks in the country, but it is a pretty unloved one. Due to its below-average ROE, compared to peers, it deserves to trade at a discount, but I believe that the current discount is too large:

Citi currently trades at less than 8x next year's net profit, offers a dividend yield of well above 3%, and trades at less than 80 cents on the dollar. Compared to Bank of America (BAC), which is not the strongest bank, either, this is an absolute bargain valuation. With rising interest rates being a tailwind for banks such as Citi in the coming years, and with the company being able to buy back billions worth of stock below book value in 2022 and beyond, I do believe that this is an attractive investment opportunity at current valuations. Even a rise to just 1x TBV, without any actual TBV increases, would result in gains of 30%, before dividends.

5: Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products (EPD) is a leading North American midstream company that combines a fortress balance sheet (with net debt to EBITDA of just above 3), and a strong dividend yield with an inexpensive valuation.

Midstream players have gotten under pressure in recent months, without there being any particularly good reasons for that. The Omicron variant has, so far, not led to a slump in oil and gas demand, and even if that were the case, EPD and other midstream companies would be relatively insulated thanks to their fee-based contracts. In 2020, one of the worst years for the energy industry in decades, EPD generated very stable cash flow and EBITDA and was not in danger of being forced to cut its dividend.

At current prices, EPD offers a huge dividend yield of 8.5%, and the company has ample room to raise the payout next year - debt levels are below the target range, capital expenditures will be relatively low next year, and the dividend coverage ratio is quite high, at 1.6. With a high yield, likely dividend raise in 2022, and an inexpensive valuation (the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at just 9), EPD looks like a compelling pick for 2022, I believe.

6: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is, as the name suggests, a Canadian oil company that has a great track record both in terms of dividend growth and total return, and that is immensely profitable at current oil price levels thanks to low break-even costs at its oil sands assets.

CNQ trades at just 8.5x next year's net profit, and that does not yet factor in a potentially massive increase in oil prices - JPMorgan, for example, believes that oil could double from the current level to $150 next year. If that were to happen, CNQ and most other oil companies would generate immense profits, but even with oil in the $70s, CNQ is highly profitable and generates strong cash flows. With shares trading at just 4.7x forward EBITDA, the market does not correctly value CNQ today, I believe. The company offers a dividend yield of around 4%, and thanks to strong cash flows, buybacks could be hefty in the coming years, as there is no need to put too much money towards debt reduction in CNQ's case. The Canadian oil sands companies look attractive as a group, and that certainly holds true for CNQ.

7: Merck

Merck (MRK) is a large-cap biopharma company that has seen its shares underperform in 2021, despite some good news. The company's COVID pill will likely generate billions in revenue next year, the core portfolio is doing well and continues to grow in both indications (e.g. for Keytruda), and in terms of revenue generation (up 20% year over year during the most recent quarter). And yet, Merck seems to be out of favor, as its shares have dropped by a couple of percentage points this year, which made them even less expensive:

At less than 11x forward earnings, and trading with an EV to EBITDA multiple of just 8.6, Merck is pretty cheap. When we consider its dividend yielding 3.6% and its near-term forecasted earnings growth of 15%+, Merck seems like an attractive pick.

8: Simon Property Group

Malls are dead, many have claimed, even before the current pandemic. As it turns out, that is not 100% true - some malls are dead, particularly lower-grade malls in sub-prime locations. Quality malls in great locations, such as the ones owned by Simon Property (SPG), are not dead. They are, in fact, quite alive and continue to attract many shoppers. With new, strong retail concepts entering these spaces, such as stores by Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), etc. SPG's malls are well-positioned for the future. The stock is not an absolute bargain any longer, unlike in 2020, but shares are not expensive - the stock is valued at 13-14x 2021's FFO, and with further reopening and normalization in 2022, those funds from operations should climb next year. SPG offers a dividend yielding 4.5% at current prices, and there is plenty of room for further dividend increases. With a compelling yield like that, not a lot of share price growth is needed to make SPG a good long-term investment, and I believe that the company will be able to deliver on the growth front thanks to industry tailwinds in 2022 and due to redevelopment opportunities across its portfolio.

9: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a leading aerospace & defense company that is primarily known for its F-35 fighter jet - the largest program in terms of dollar value in the history of the US, with lifetime costs of up to $1.7 trillion (not all of that will go to LMT). Defense spending has a history of growth over time, is not dependent on the strength of the economy, which makes LMT recession-resilient, and last but not least, there's not a lot of competition in this space. Lockheed Martin also offers exposure to the civil space industry, which will likely experience considerable growth over the next decade, and it is working on fusion tech, which could be a gamechanger eventually, although success is far from guaranteed, of course.

Lockheed Martin is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of around 10, and its earnings multiple of 13 represents a 20%+ discount compared to how the company was valued in the past. Shareholders also get a dividend yield of 3.2% at current prices, and management has been guiding towards an increase in its buyback pace, which could serve as a catalyst next year. Overall, LMT looks like a solid, low-risk, dividend stock with upside potential.

10: Brookfield Asset Management

I'm a fan of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) family of companies, including the publicly traded daughters, such as BEP (BEP). Great management, excellent execution, and industry tailwinds make for a potent combination of growth factors for this "real asset" asset manager. BAM does not offer an especially high yield, at 0.9%, as the "daughters" are the income plays, whereas BAM is a capital appreciation vehicle primarily. Trading for 21x next year's FFO, BAM is not cheap, but paying up for a quality company can make sense. If BAM continues to execute well when it comes to raising funds and creating value at its daughter equities and owned assets, a ~5% earnings yield seems like a reasonable valuation to pay for this company. Real assets, and hence real asset investors such as Brookfield, will benefit from inflation remaining high, which could be one of the important macro themes for 2022, which is why I wouldn't be surprised to see the company perform well next year, on both an operational basis and when it comes to creating further share price gains.

Takeaway

It's not possible to exactly forecast what the future will bring, but I believe that there is a good chance of underperformance by overly expensive, non-profitable growth companies with a lot of baked-in hopes, whereas value stocks and growth-at-a-reasonable-price picks such as Alphabet should outperform. Please feel free to share your opinions about these stocks, as well as your favorites for the coming years, in the comment section!